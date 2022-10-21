Football Scores - 10/20/22 through 10/24/22 (WEEK 9 of 2022 Season)

WEEK 9:

Final Scores from the ninth week of the 2022 Virginia High School Football season - from Thursday, October 20, 2022 through Monday, October 24, 2022 - can be seen below...Graham 41, Pulaski County 14Holston 38, Lebanon 27Martinsville 48, Tunstall 14Menchville 30, Bethel 20Meridian 34, Park View-Sterling 28Nottoway 28, Prince Edward County 0Roanoke Catholic 44, Hargrave Military 15Rural Retreat 45, Northwood 0Southampton 54, Surry County 8Varina 50, Henrico 0Warhill 55, Grafton 14Albemarle 48, Goochland 3Alleghany 29, Carroll County 6Annandale 28, Falls Church 27Appomattox 35, Chatham 19Armstrong 36, Atlee 34Atlantic Shores Christian 17, Fredericksburg Christian 14Bassett 50, GW-Danville 43, OTBath County 42, Craig County 8Battlefield 49, Osbourn Park 0Bayside 47, Ocean Lakes 2Blue Ridge 53, St. Anne’s-Belfield 25Booker T. Washington 46, Granby 0Brentsville District 28, Riverside 14Briar Woods 21, Potomac Falls 6outBrookville 28, Amherst County 14Brunswick Academy 27, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 20Buckingham County 28, Amelia County 12Buffalo Gap 22, Staunton 17Bullis, Md. 21, St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes 7Central Virginia Disciples 34, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 29Centreville 46, South Lakes 6Chantilly 29, Oakton 7Charlottesville 49, John Marshall 8Cin. St. Xavier, Ohio 30, Life Christian 16Clarke County 14, East Rockingham 7Collegiate-Richmond 23, Fork Union Prep 20Courtland 26, Culpeper 8Covington 32, Parry McCluer 0Dan River 50, Nelson County 13Douglas Freeman 35, J.R. Tucker 6E.C. Glass 42, Rustburg 17Edison 35, Mount Vernon 0Essex 68, Lancaster 18Fairfax 29, Lake Braddock 14Flint Hill 34, Norfolk Academy 28Frank Cox 42, First Colonial 0Gar-Field 32, C.D. Hylton 0Gate City 54, John Battle 21Giles 42, James River-Buchanan 14Grayson County 31, Fort Chiswell 8Greensville County 40, Windsor 0Gretna 41, Altavista 19Grundy 42, Hurley 18Halifax County 42, Patrick County 20Hanover 41, Patrick Henry-Ashland 13Hayfield 49, John R. Lewis 7Heritage (Leesburg) 31, Broad Run 14Heritage-Lynchburg 34, Jefferson Forest 0Heritage-Newport News 21, Hampton 16Herndon 49, McLean 7Hidden Valley 28, Blacksburg 7Honaker 52, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 49Hopewell 36, Meadowbrook 0Indian River 40, Great Bridge 0J.I. Burton 49, Castlewood 12James Madison 21, Westfield 16James River 55, Clover Hill 14James Robinson 70, W.T. Woodson 7James Wood 28, Fauquier 21John Champe 34, Osbourn 32King & Queen Central def. Charles City, forfeit (2-0)Kellam 14, Landstown 9King George 23, Eastern View 13King William 34, Mechanicsville 13King’s Fork 54, Hickory 20Lafayette 28, Jamestown 0Lake Taylor 53, Manor 0Langley 35, George Marshall 20Lee High 35, Central-Wise 30Liberty Christian 48, Liberty-Bedford 0Lloyd Bird 24, Powhatan 7Lord Botetourt 48, Northside 7Loudoun County 27, Independence 21Loudoun Valley 35, Lightridge 34Madison County 34, Mecklenburg County 20Manchester 14, Cosby 3Matoaca 21, Colonial Heights 2Midlothian 49, George Wythe-Richmond 6Millbrook 49, Liberty-Bealeton 14Mills Godwin 21, Hermitage 20Monacan 22, Huguenot 6Mountain View 32, Brooke Point 7Nandua 23, Arcadia 6Nansemond-Suffolk 48, Norfolk Christian 0Narrows 48, Eastern Montgomery 7New Kent 14, Tabb 13North Cross 48, Fishburne Military 6Northampton 48, Snow Hill, Md. 37Northumberland 45, Colonial Beach 6Orange County 34, Monticello 7Oscar Smith 28, Nansemond River 3Page County 64, Mountain View 26Patrick Henry-Roanoke 37, Christiansburg 14Patriot 63, Freedom (South Riding) 6Paul VI Catholic 41, Bishop Ireton 0Phoebus 41, Woodside 7Poquoson 48, Bruton 7Portsmouth Christian def. Fuqua School, forfeit (2-0)Radford 28, Floyd County 27Randolph-Henry 54, Cumberland 6Rappahannock 24, Westmoreland County 22Ridgeview 20, Abingdon 13Riverbend 29, Colonial Forge 0Riverheads 49, Fort Defiance 14Rock Ridge 28, St. John Paul the Great 20Rockbridge County 21, Broadway 14Salem 42, Cave Spring 7South County 34, West Potomac 14Southampton Academy 36, Kenston Forest 34Spotswood 33, Waynesboro 0Spotsylvania 44, James Monroe 25Staunton River 19, William Byrd 7Stone Bridge 49, Woodgrove 28Strasburg 26, Luray 23Stuarts Draft 37, Wilson Memorial 20Sussex Central 32, Franklin 0Tallwood 37, Princess Anne 16Tazewell 28, Marion 13The Covenant School 61, Rappahannock County 6Thomas Dale 31, Petersburg 8Thomas Walker 40, Eastside 20Twin Springs 48, Cumberland Gap, Tenn. 8Unity Reed 48, Gainesville 21Virginia High 49, Chilhowie 7Warren County 42, William Monroe 21Warwick 48, Gloucester 0Washington-Liberty 45, Justice 0Western Albemarle 42, Fluvanna 21Western Branch 45, Deep Creek 20William Fleming 35, Franklin County 26Woodbridge 27, Colgan 21York 36, Smithfield 14Yorktown 38, Wakefield 0Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 54, Bishop O’Connell 0Broadwater Academy 54, Richmond Christian 20Churchland 48, Norcom 27Glen Allen 37, TJ-Richmond 31, OTGreen Run 42, Salem 10Isle of Wight Academy 23, Christchurch 7Kecoughtan 68, Denbigh 0Kettle Run 25, John Handley 14Perkiomen School, Pa. 46, Randolph-Macon Academy 28Saint James, Md. 28, Potomac School 25St. Michael Catholic 61, Catholic High of Va. Beach 0Trinity Episcopal 42, St. Christopher’s 7Va. Episcopal 49, Quantico 0