Football Scores - 10/20/22 through 10/24/22 (WEEK 9 of 2022 Season)

WEEK 9:
Final Scores from the ninth week of the 2022 Virginia High School Football season - from Thursday, October 20, 2022 through Monday, October 24, 2022 - can be seen below...
Thursday, October 20, 2022:
Graham 41, Pulaski County 14
Holston 38, Lebanon 27
Martinsville 48, Tunstall 14
Menchville 30, Bethel 20
Meridian 34, Park View-Sterling 28
Nottoway 28, Prince Edward County 0
Roanoke Catholic 44, Hargrave Military 15
Rural Retreat 45, Northwood 0
Southampton 54, Surry County 8
Varina 50, Henrico 0
Warhill 55, Grafton 14
Friday, October 21, 2022:
Albemarle 48, Goochland 3
Alleghany 29, Carroll County 6
Annandale 28, Falls Church 27
Appomattox 35, Chatham 19
Armstrong 36, Atlee 34
Atlantic Shores Christian 17, Fredericksburg Christian 14
Bassett 50, GW-Danville 43, OT
Bath County 42, Craig County 8
Battlefield 49, Osbourn Park 0
Bayside 47, Ocean Lakes 2
Blue Ridge 53, St. Anne’s-Belfield 25
Booker T. Washington 46, Granby 0
Brentsville District 28, Riverside 14
Briar Woods 21, Potomac Falls 6out
Brookville 28, Amherst County 14
Brunswick Academy 27, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 20
Buckingham County 28, Amelia County 12
Buffalo Gap 22, Staunton 17
Bullis, Md. 21, St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes 7
Central Virginia Disciples 34, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 29
Centreville 46, South Lakes 6
Chantilly 29, Oakton 7
Charlottesville 49, John Marshall 8
Cin. St. Xavier, Ohio 30, Life Christian 16
Clarke County 14, East Rockingham 7
Collegiate-Richmond 23, Fork Union Prep 20
Courtland 26, Culpeper 8
Covington 32, Parry McCluer 0
Dan River 50, Nelson County 13
Douglas Freeman 35, J.R. Tucker 6
E.C. Glass 42, Rustburg 17
Edison 35, Mount Vernon 0
Essex 68, Lancaster 18
Fairfax 29, Lake Braddock 14
Flint Hill 34, Norfolk Academy 28
Frank Cox 42, First Colonial 0
Gar-Field 32, C.D. Hylton 0
Gate City 54, John Battle 21
Giles 42, James River-Buchanan 14
Grayson County 31, Fort Chiswell 8
Greensville County 40, Windsor 0
Gretna 41, Altavista 19
Grundy 42, Hurley 18
Halifax County 42, Patrick County 20
Hanover 41, Patrick Henry-Ashland 13
Hayfield 49, John R. Lewis 7
Heritage (Leesburg) 31, Broad Run 14
Heritage-Lynchburg 34, Jefferson Forest 0
Heritage-Newport News 21, Hampton 16
Herndon 49, McLean 7
Hidden Valley 28, Blacksburg 7
Honaker 52, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 49
Hopewell 36, Meadowbrook 0
Indian River 40, Great Bridge 0
J.I. Burton 49, Castlewood 12
James Madison 21, Westfield 16
James River 55, Clover Hill 14
James Robinson 70, W.T. Woodson 7
James Wood 28, Fauquier 21
John Champe 34, Osbourn 32
King & Queen Central def. Charles City, forfeit (2-0)
Kellam 14, Landstown 9
King George 23, Eastern View 13
King William 34, Mechanicsville 13
King’s Fork 54, Hickory 20
Lafayette 28, Jamestown 0
Lake Taylor 53, Manor 0
Langley 35, George Marshall 20
Lee High 35, Central-Wise 30
Liberty Christian 48, Liberty-Bedford 0
Lloyd Bird 24, Powhatan 7
Lord Botetourt 48, Northside 7
Loudoun County 27, Independence 21
Loudoun Valley 35, Lightridge 34
Madison County 34, Mecklenburg County 20
Manchester 14, Cosby 3
Matoaca 21, Colonial Heights 2
Midlothian 49, George Wythe-Richmond 6
Millbrook 49, Liberty-Bealeton 14
Mills Godwin 21, Hermitage 20
Monacan 22, Huguenot 6
Mountain View 32, Brooke Point 7
Nandua 23, Arcadia 6
Nansemond-Suffolk 48, Norfolk Christian 0
Narrows 48, Eastern Montgomery 7
New Kent 14, Tabb 13
North Cross 48, Fishburne Military 6
Northampton 48, Snow Hill, Md. 37
Northumberland 45, Colonial Beach 6
Orange County 34, Monticello 7
Oscar Smith 28, Nansemond River 3
Page County 64, Mountain View 26
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 37, Christiansburg 14
Patriot 63, Freedom (South Riding) 6
Paul VI Catholic 41, Bishop Ireton 0
Phoebus 41, Woodside 7
Poquoson 48, Bruton 7
Portsmouth Christian def. Fuqua School, forfeit (2-0)
Radford 28, Floyd County 27
Randolph-Henry 54, Cumberland 6
Rappahannock 24, Westmoreland County 22
Ridgeview 20, Abingdon 13
Riverbend 29, Colonial Forge 0
Riverheads 49, Fort Defiance 14
Rock Ridge 28, St. John Paul the Great 20
Rockbridge County 21, Broadway 14
Salem 42, Cave Spring 7
South County 34, West Potomac 14
Southampton Academy 36, Kenston Forest 34
Spotswood 33, Waynesboro 0
Spotsylvania 44, James Monroe 25
Staunton River 19, William Byrd 7
Stone Bridge 49, Woodgrove 28
Strasburg 26, Luray 23
Stuarts Draft 37, Wilson Memorial 20
Sussex Central 32, Franklin 0
Tallwood 37, Princess Anne 16
Tazewell 28, Marion 13
The Covenant School 61, Rappahannock County 6
Thomas Dale 31, Petersburg 8
Thomas Walker 40, Eastside 20
Twin Springs 48, Cumberland Gap, Tenn. 8
Unity Reed 48, Gainesville 21
Virginia High 49, Chilhowie 7
Warren County 42, William Monroe 21
Warwick 48, Gloucester 0
Washington-Liberty 45, Justice 0
Western Albemarle 42, Fluvanna 21
Western Branch 45, Deep Creek 20
William Fleming 35, Franklin County 26
Woodbridge 27, Colgan 21
York 36, Smithfield 14
Yorktown 38, Wakefield 0
Saturday, October 22, 2022:
Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 54, Bishop O’Connell 0
Broadwater Academy 54, Richmond Christian 20
Churchland 48, Norcom 27
Glen Allen 37, TJ-Richmond 31, OT
Green Run 42, Salem 10
Isle of Wight Academy 23, Christchurch 7
Kecoughtan 68, Denbigh 0
Kettle Run 25, John Handley 14
Perkiomen School, Pa. 46, Randolph-Macon Academy 28
Saint James, Md. 28, Potomac School 25
St. Michael Catholic 61, Catholic High of Va. Beach 0
Trinity Episcopal 42, St. Christopher’s 7
Va. Episcopal 49, Quantico 0
Scores compiled by Associated Press, Score Stream, VirginiaPreps posters (a big thanks to pizzzzza), Twitter and other various news sources.
... See a missing score or result reported incorrectly? Please post a replay here on this thread and/or shoot an e-mail to hatfieldsports@gmail.com.
