Football Scores - 11/3/21 through 11/6/21 (WEEK 11 of 2021 Season)

WEEK 11:
Final Scores from the eleventh week of the 2021 Virginia High School Football season - from Wednesday, November 3, 2021 through Saturday, November 6, 2021 - can be seen below...
Wednesday, November 3, 2021:
Potomac Falls 21, Riverside 0
Twin Valley 50, Honaker 36
Thursday, November 4, 2021:
Graham 49, Marion 14
Halifax County 55, Tunstall 0
Middlesex 47, Mathews 6
Northampton 42, Arcadia 0
Tabb 50, Jamestown 7
Woodside 20, Kecoughtan 14
Friday, November 5, 2021:
Abingdon 48, Lee High 21
Albemarle 39, Fluvanna 18
Alexandria City 27, W.T. Woodson 22
Atlantic Shores Christian 37, Portsmouth Christian 12
Atlee 16, Hanover 7
Bassett 47, Martinsville 3
Battlefield 42, Patriot 41
Bayside 15, Ocean Lakes 14
Brentsville 84, Manassas Park 0
Broad Run 27, Tuscarora 17
Brooke Point 28, North Stafford 24
Brookville 7, Rustburg 0
Brunswick 44, Greensville County 36
Buckingham County 51, Cumberland 8
Buffalo Gap 51, Fort Defiance 12
Cave Spring 21, Blacksburg 14
Central–Wise 42, Grundy 0
Centreville 20, Westfield 0
Charlottesville 27, Monticello 0
Chatham 23, Altavista 15
Christiansburg 41, Pulaski County 28
Churchland 35, Granby 0
Clarke County 44, Page County 7
Colonial Heights 22, Petersburg 10
Covington 28, Craig County 14
Deep Creek 49, Great Bridge 0
Dinwiddie 35, Thomas Dale 21
Douglas Freeman 8, Glen Allen 6
Eastside 53, Castlewood 18
Essex 42, Rappahannock 14
Fairfax 42, West Springfield 28
Fishburne Military 57, Fuqua School 22
Floyd County 15, Carroll County 14
Forest Park 20, C.D. Hylton 7
Franklin County 42, Northside 22
Freedom (South Riding) 25, John Champe 20
Galax 41, Grayson County 6
George Marshall 38, Herndon 0
George Wythe-Wytheville 27, Fort Chiswell 6
Green Run 37, Landstown 14
Gretna 39, Nelson County 0
Hayfield 28, Edison 6
Heritage-Lynchburg 55, Amherst County 20
Heritage-Newport News 42, Denbigh 13
Hermitage 45, Deep Run 6
Hickory 38, Lakeland 30
Holston 16, Chilhowie 3
Hopewell 62, Prince George 28
Indian River 30, Grassfield 6
J.I. Burton 12, Thomas Walker 7
James Madison 36, Chantilly 14
James Monroe 3, Chancellor 0
James River-Midlothian 28, Midlothian 14
James Robinson 42, West Potomac 19
Jefferson Forest 35, Liberty-Bedford 21
John Handley 26, James Wood 14
Justice 52, John R. Lewis 7
Kempsville 19, Kellam 2
Kettle Run 57, Sherando 35
King George 33, Courtland 13
King William 38, K&Q Central 14
King’s Fork 48, Nansemond River 15
Lake Braddock 20, South County 6
Lake Taylor 53, Norcom 6
Langley 24, McLean 21
Liberty Christian 41, E.C. Glass 21
Liberty-Bealeton 24, Fauquier 20
Lightridge 41, Rock Ridge 7
Lloyd Bird 34, Clover Hill 21
Lord Botetourt 70, Staunton River 7
Loudoun County 21, Heritage (Leesburg) 7
Louisa 31, Goochland 10
Madison County 26, Luray 20
Magna Vista 45, Patrick County 20
Manchester 41, Monacan 13
Manor 16, Booker T. Washington 8
Massaponax 44, Colonial Forge 20
Matoaca 57, Meadowbrook 0
Maury 40, Norview 6
Meridian 48, William Monroe 17
Mills Godwin 29, TJ-Richmond 14
Mount Vernon 36, Falls Church 21
Nansemond-Suffolk 62, St. Anne’s-Belfield 14
Narrows 56, Bath County 0
New Kent 35, Smithfield 21
Norfolk Academy 20, Norfolk Christian 7
North Cross def. Christchurch, forfeit (2-0)
Northumberland def. Lancaster, forfeit (2-0)
Nottoway 60, Bluestone 12
Parry McCluer 35, Eastern Montgomery 0
Patrick Henry-Ashland 38, Mechanicsville 14
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 28, Northwood 21
Paul VI Catholic 23, Bishop O’Connell 3
Poquoson 37, Grafton 8
Potomac 40, Colgan 0
Powhatan 42, Cosby 6
Radford 42, James River-Buchanan 0
Randolph-Henry 28, Prince Edward County 22
Richlands 35, Virginia High 20
Ridgeview 48, Gate City 7
Riverbend 28, Mountain View 6
Riverheads 35, Stuarts Draft 13
Rural Retreat 28, Lebanon 7
Salem 37, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 13
Salem-Va. Beach 20, Frank Cox 13
Skyline 13, Warren County 7
South Lakes 36, Oakton 20
Southampton 39, Franklin 0
Spotswood 14, Harrisonburg 13
Spotsylvania 35, Caroline 14
St. Michael 41, St. John’s Catholic Prep, Md. 0
Stone Bridge 56, Independence 7
Sussex Central 28, Surry County 22
Tallwood 42, Princess Anne 8
Turner Ashby 31, Rockbridge County 0
Union 53, John Battle 6
Warhill 14, Lafayette 7
Waynesboro 28, Broadway 26
Western Albemarle 43, Orange County 41, 2OT
William Campbell 34, Dan River 24
William Fleming 35, William Byrd 7
Wilson Memorial 46, R.E. Lee-Staunton 13
Woodberry Forest 41, Fork Union Prep 12
Woodgrove 16, Loudoun Valley 13
York 52, Bruton 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Charles City County vs. West Point, ccd.
Mountain View-Quicksburg vs. East Rockingham, ccd.
Scores compiled by Associated Press, Score Stream, VirginiaPreps posters (a big thanks to pizzzzza), Twitter and other various news sources.
... See a missing score or result reported incorrectly? Please post a replay here on this thread and/or shoot an e-mail to hatfieldsports@gmail.com.
