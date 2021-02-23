Football Scores - 2/22/21 through 2/27/21 (WEEK 1 of 2020-21)

WEEK 1:

Final Scores from the opening week of the abbreviated 2020-21 High School Football season in Virginia, which runs from February until the first weekend of May...Carroll County 20, Floyd County 14Central - Wise 14, Ridgeview 7Chilhowie 9, J.I. Burton 0Colonial Forge 42, Brooke Point 14Deep Creek 14, Grassfield 6Douglas Freeman 48, Mills Godwin 0Eastern Montgomery 21, Covington 14Fairfax 18, Oakton 8Glen Allen 25, J.R. Tucker 7Grayson County 24, Holston 20Great Bridge 3, Western Branch 0Hermitage 9, Varina 0Hurley 36, Rye Cove 28James Madison 37, Falls Church 0James Robinson 34, T.C. Williams 15John Battle 16, Gate City 6Massaponax 62, Stafford 27Monticello 17, Western Albemarle 10Pulaski County 42, Cave Spring 0Riverbend 18, Mountain View 13Rural Retreat 12, Fort Chiswell 6Union 28, Lee High 0West Potomac 35, John R. Lewis 7West Springfield 40, Justice High School 0POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=Glenvar vs. James River-Buchanan, ccd.Middlesex vs. West Point, ccd.Tunstall vs. GW-Danville, ccd.