Football Scores - 3/15/21 through 3/20/21 (WEEK 4 of 2020-21)

WEEK 4:

Final Scores from the fourth week of the abbreviated 2020-21 High School Football season in Virginia - from Monday, March 15, 2021 through Saturday, March 20, 2021 - can be seen below...Radford 48, Giles 6Warwick 21, Woodside 6Matoaca 48, Colonial Heights 0Monacan 29, Clover Hill 14South County 37, James Robinson 20William Byrd 49, Patrick County 6Abingdon 41, Union 6Amherst County 27, Jefferson Forest 14Appomattox 57, Altavista 12Battlefield 27, Osbourn Park 0Bayside 27, Landstown 12Briar Woods 49, Woodgrove 14Broad Run 26, Loudoun Valley 6Brooke Point 21, North Stafford 14, OTBrookville 28, Heritage-Lynchburg 7Castlewood 36, Eastside 14Central - Wise 41, Lee High 0Chantilly 41, Oakton 0E.C. Glass 13, Liberty-Bedford 6Fort Chiswell 27, Grayson County 6Galax 40, Carroll County 0Gar-Field 34, Forest Park 0Grassfield 13, Hickory 0Green Run 48, First Colonial 0Hanover 17, Mechanicsville 14Hermitage 54, Henrico 7Hidden Valley 22, Blacksburg 0Highland Springs 21, Deep Run 15Indian River 16, Great Bridge 13James Madison 14, George Marshall 0John Handley 24, Culpeper 17Kettle Run 26, Liberty-Bealeton 7King George 52, Courtland 29Lake Braddock 61, Fairfax 7Lake Taylor 35, Norcom 13Liberty Christian 41, Rustburg 12Lord Botetourt 49, Staunton River 6Louisa 42, Fluvanna 7Luray 70, Madison County 6Magna Vista def. Halifax County, forfeitManchester 42, Midlothian 14Massaponax 51, Colonial Forge 14Matoaca 48, Colonial Heights 0Maury 41, Norview 14Monticello 27, Charlottesville 24Mount Vernon 27, Hayfield 7Nansemond River 52, Lakeland 0Ocean Lakes 43, Tallwood 0Osbourn 19, Unity Reed 12Park View-Sterling 29, Rock Ridge 28Patrick Henry-Ashland 28, Atlee 6Patrick Henry-Roanoke 41, Christiansburg 21Patriot 30, John Champe 13Powhatan 53, Cosby 0Princess Anne 20, Kellam 14, 2OTRiverbend 48, Stafford 0Riverheads 55, R.E. Lee-Staunton 7Rockbridge County 28, Broadway 21Rural Retreat 34, Northwood 7Salem 63, Cave Spring 7South Lakes 42, McLean 32Spotsylvania 55, Caroline 0Stone Bridge 68, Freedom (South Riding) 14Stuarts Draft 35, Fort Defiance 0T.C. Williams 27, West Potomac 14Tabb 27, Poquoson 0Tazewell 40, Lebanon 6Turner Ashby 21, Harrisonburg 12Tuscarora 35, Loudoun County 14Warhill 39, Jamestown 7Warwick 35, Heritage-Newport News 0Waynesboro 20, East Rockingham 7West Point 30, Rappahannock 28West Springfield 44, W.T. Woodson 7Western Albemarle 36, Albemarle 0Westfield 19, Centreville 14William Campbell 48, Nelson County 7William Fleming 34, Spotswood 0Wilson Memorial 27, Buffalo Gap 14Yorktown 42, Herndon 13POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=Clarke County vs. Strasburg, ccd.Douglas Freeman vs. J.R. Tucker, ccd.Falls Church vs. Edison, ppd.Franklin vs. Nottoway, ccd.Glen Allen vs. Mills Godwin, ppd.Gloucester vs. Kecoughtan, ccd.John R. Lewis vs. Wakefield, ccd.King William vs. K&Q Central, ccd.Mathews vs. Windsor, ccd.Smithfield vs. Grafton, ccd.