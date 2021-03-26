Football Scores - 3/22/21 through 3/27/21 (WEEK 5 of 2020-21)

WEEK 5:

Final Scores from the fifth week of the abbreviated 2020-21 High School Football season in Virginia - from Monday, March 22, 2021 through Saturday, March 27, 2021 - can be seen below...Central-Lunenburg 34, Amelia 16Dinwiddie 26, Hopewell 14Floyd County 41, James River-Buchanan 0Glen Allen 38, Mills Godwin 3James River-Midlothian 25, L.C. Bird 24Menchville 69, Denbigh 7Bassett 48, Patrick County 17Franklin County 9, Northside 6Hampton 18, Warwick 13Battlefield 55, Osbourn 19Briar Woods 9, Potomac Falls 7Dan River 26, Gretna 22John Champe 49, Osbourn Park 0Warren County 49, Park View-Sterling 15Woodgrove 35, Freedom (South Riding) 6Albemarle 33, Charlottesville 6Altavista 35, Nelson County 14Amherst County 35, E.C. Glass 28Appomattox 53, William Campbell 0Atlee 33, Mechanicsville 0Bath County 28, Rappahannock County 8Bayside 37, Princess Anne 30Broadway 7, Spotswood 6Brookville 49, Rustburg 8C.D. Hylton 28, Woodbridge 27Castlewood 42, Rye Cove 0Central - Wise 27, Union 7Christiansburg 23, Cave Spring 6Courtland 39, James Monroe 13Covington 28, Alleghany 21Culpeper 13, Fauquier 10, OTDeep Creek 27, Hickory 14Dinwiddie 47, Colonial Heights 0Eastside 27, Thomas Walker 13Frank Cox 28, Kellam 0GW-Danville 55, Magna Vista 13Gar-Field 14, Freedom (W) 9George Marshall 42, Edison 16Glenvar 49, Giles 14Green Run 18, Ocean Lakes 7Grundy 26, Twin Valley 12Heritage-Lynchburg 56, Jefferson Forest 7Hermitage 58, Deep Run 20Highland Springs 40, J.R. Tucker 0Holston 30, Rural Retreat 27Hopewell 56, Meadowbrook 0Indian River 34, Western Branch 32J.I. Burton 25, Twin Springs 0James Madison 10, Chantilly 3Jamestown 53, Bruton 0John Battle 23, Lee High 16K&Q Central 60, Lancaster 0King George 59, Caroline 7King’s Fork 20, Nansemond River 12Lafayette 35, New Kent 13Lake Braddock 30, West Springfield 28Liberty Christian 49, Liberty-Bedford 7Lightridge 34, Rock Ridge 22Lloyd Bird 41, Cosby 14Louisa 33, Western Albemarle 22Luray 36, Clarke County 14Manchester 56, Clover Hill 20Massaponax 49, North Stafford 0Midlothian 43, James River-Midlothian 14Monacan 26, Powhatan 14Mount Vernon 27, Annandale 24Mountain View 26, Stafford 0Orange County 52, Fluvanna 20Oscar Smith 48, Grassfield 0Parry McCluer 35, Eastern Montgomery 28Patrick Henry-Ashland 16, Hanover 0Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 38, Chilhowie 10Patrick Henry-Roanoke 24, Pulaski County 23Poquoson 41, Grafton 23Potomac 35, Forest Park 7Riverbend 14, Brooke Point 12Riverheads 63, Buffalo Gap 18Rockbridge County 35, Harrisonburg 19Salem 42, Hidden Valley 0Skyline 44, Brentsville 21Spotsylvania 13, Eastern View 7Stone Bridge 61, Riverside 7Stonewall Jackson - Quicksburg 52, Madison County 14Strasburg 14, Page County 7Stuarts Draft 49, Staunton 0Thomas Dale 20, Matoaca 17Turner Ashby 33, Waynesboro 22Tuscarora 43, Heritage (Leesburg) 0Varina 49, Douglas Freeman 7Westfield 56, Oakton 12William Fleming 42, Staunton River 0Wilson Memorial 21, Fort Defiance 8Woodside 43, Heritage-Newport News 14Yorktown 42, Langley 14POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=Franklin vs. Windsor, ccd.Lake Taylor vs. Churchland, ccd.Loudoun County vs. Independence, ccd.Mills Godwin vs. Henrico, ppd.South Lakes vs. Washington-Lee, ccd.