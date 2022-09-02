Football Scores - 9/1/22 through 9/3/22 (WEEK 2 of 2022 Season)

WEEK 2:

Final Scores from the second week of the 2022 Virginia High School Football season - from Thursday, September 1, 2022 through Saturday, September 3, 2022 - can be seen below...Alexandria City 15, South Lakes 13Atlee 38, Deep Run 14Bayside 41, Tallwood 13Booker T. Washington 40, Hampton 0Broad Run 42, Dominion 19Caroline 61, George Wythe (Richmond) 0Chantilly 42, Falls Church 0Chincoteague 54, Broadwater Academy 42Christiansburg 22, Abingdon 13Churchland 53, Grassfield 14Colgan 18, Osbourn 13Currituck County, N.C. 28, Hickory 7Deep Creek 38, Manor 0Douglas Freeman 34, James River-Midlothian 10Franklin 28, Amelia County 21Freedom (South Riding) 42, Heritage (Leesburg) 21Gainesville 54, Osbourn Park 28Galax 28, Giles 14George Marshall 35, McLean 7Green Run 36, Frank Cox 7Hanover 55, Monacan 6Highland Springs 48, Manchester 7Independence 28, Riverside 18James Robinson 49, Annandale 14John Champe 36, Briar Woods 25John Paul II Catholic, N.C. 19, Catholic High of Va. Beach 13Kempsville 50, Kellam 2Kenston Forest 45, Quantico 8Kettle Run 58, Meridian 13King William 44, Nandua 0Lake Braddock 34, James Madison 31Landstown 57, Princess Anne 18Lee High 31, Eastside 0Lightridge 7, Potomac Falls 6Loudoun County 34, Millbrook 14Loudoun Valley 42, Annapolis Area Christian, Md. 6Matoaca 47, Clover Hill 2Midlothian 44, Prince George 0Mount Vernon 42, Justice 6Mountain View 30, Gar-Field 0Norcom 16, Warhill 0Northern Virginia HomeSchool 13, TJ-Alexandria 0Oakton 35, W.T. Woodson 0Park View-Sterling 19, Richard Wright Charter, D.C. 0Patrick Henry-Ashland 32, Mills Godwin 7Phoebus 63, Menchville 0Potomac 23, Brooke Point 17Rural Retreat 39, Eastern Montgomery 0Salem-Va. Beach 56, Ocean Lakes 7South County 34, Hayfield 6Stone Bridge 22, Centreville 15Sussex Central 46, Lancaster 16Thomas Jefferson-Richmond 21, Meadowbrook 6Tuscarora 20, Colonial Forge 14, OTVarina 29, Glen Allen 7West Point 7, Rappahannock 0West Potomac 41, Wakefield 12West Springfield 45, Edison 0Western Albemarle 29, Rockbridge County 14Westfield 21, Washington-Liberty 3Woodbridge 7, North Stafford 6Woodside 32, Norview 6York 27, Gloucester 0Yorktown 40, Jackson-Reed, D.C. 6