Football Scores - 9/1/22 through 9/3/22 (WEEK 2 of 2022 Season)

WEEK 2:
Final Scores from the second week of the 2022 Virginia High School Football season - from Thursday, September 1, 2022 through Saturday, September 3, 2022 - can be seen below...
Thursday, September 1, 2022:
Alexandria City 15, South Lakes 13
Atlee 38, Deep Run 14
Bayside 41, Tallwood 13
Booker T. Washington 40, Hampton 0
Broad Run 42, Dominion 19
Caroline 61, George Wythe (Richmond) 0
Chantilly 42, Falls Church 0
Chincoteague 54, Broadwater Academy 42
Christiansburg 22, Abingdon 13
Churchland 53, Grassfield 14
Colgan 18, Osbourn 13
Currituck County, N.C. 28, Hickory 7
Deep Creek 38, Manor 0
Douglas Freeman 34, James River-Midlothian 10
Franklin 28, Amelia County 21
Freedom (South Riding) 42, Heritage (Leesburg) 21
Gainesville 54, Osbourn Park 28
Galax 28, Giles 14
George Marshall 35, McLean 7
Green Run 36, Frank Cox 7
Hanover 55, Monacan 6
Highland Springs 48, Manchester 7
Independence 28, Riverside 18
James Robinson 49, Annandale 14
John Champe 36, Briar Woods 25
John Paul II Catholic, N.C. 19, Catholic High of Va. Beach 13
Kempsville 50, Kellam 2
Kenston Forest 45, Quantico 8
Kettle Run 58, Meridian 13
King William 44, Nandua 0
Lake Braddock 34, James Madison 31
Landstown 57, Princess Anne 18
Lee High 31, Eastside 0
Lightridge 7, Potomac Falls 6
Loudoun County 34, Millbrook 14
Loudoun Valley 42, Annapolis Area Christian, Md. 6
Matoaca 47, Clover Hill 2
Midlothian 44, Prince George 0
Mount Vernon 42, Justice 6
Mountain View 30, Gar-Field 0
Norcom 16, Warhill 0
Northern Virginia HomeSchool 13, TJ-Alexandria 0
Oakton 35, W.T. Woodson 0
Park View-Sterling 19, Richard Wright Charter, D.C. 0
Patrick Henry-Ashland 32, Mills Godwin 7
Phoebus 63, Menchville 0
Potomac 23, Brooke Point 17
Rural Retreat 39, Eastern Montgomery 0
Salem-Va. Beach 56, Ocean Lakes 7
South County 34, Hayfield 6
Stone Bridge 22, Centreville 15
Sussex Central 46, Lancaster 16
Thomas Jefferson-Richmond 21, Meadowbrook 6
Tuscarora 20, Colonial Forge 14, OT
Varina 29, Glen Allen 7
West Point 7, Rappahannock 0
West Potomac 41, Wakefield 12
West Springfield 45, Edison 0
Western Albemarle 29, Rockbridge County 14
Westfield 21, Washington-Liberty 3
Woodbridge 7, North Stafford 6
Woodside 32, Norview 6
York 27, Gloucester 0
Yorktown 40, Jackson-Reed, D.C. 6
Scores compiled by Associated Press, Score Stream, VirginiaPreps posters (a big thanks to pizzzzza), Twitter and other various news sources.
... See a missing score or result reported incorrectly? Please post a replay here on this thread and/or shoot an e-mail to hatfieldsports@gmail.com.
