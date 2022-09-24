Football Scores - 9/22/22 through 9/24/22 (WEEK 5 of 2022 Season)

matthew328826
Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
-
- Jul 20, 2004
-
- 13,155
-
- 648
-
- 113
WEEK 6:
Final Scores from the fourth week of the 2022 Virginia High School Football season - from Thursday, September 22, 2022 through Saturday, September 24, 2022 - can be seen below...
Thursday, September 22, 2022:
Freedom (Woodbridge) 61, Gar-Field 0
Highland Springs 61, Henrico 0
Hopewell 26, Petersburg 14
J.R. Tucker 20, Deep Run 14
Kecoughtan 24, Menchville 14
Lafayette 26, Tabb 7
Northumberland 47, Bruton 27
Portsmouth Christian 49, Lancaster 22
Powhatan 51, George Wythe-Richmond 16
Rappahannock County 30, Southampton Academy 8
Stone Bridge 59, Riverside 7
Virginia High 42, Lebanon 7
Friday, September 23, 2022:
Alleghany 39, Staunton River 13
Amherst County 25, Jefferson Forest 14
Appomattox 42, Dan River 26
Atlantic Shores Christian 15, Catholic High of Va. Beach 12
Battlefield 35, Osbourn 0
Bayside 53, First Colonial 14
Benedictine 55, Jackson-Reed, D.C. 7
Bethel 48, Denbigh 0
Bluefield, W.Va. 26, Richlands 10
Brentsville 55, Meridian 2
Brunswick 39, Surry County 0
Brunswick, Md. 61, Rock Ridge 34
Buckingham County 48, Prince Edward County 6
Buffalo Gap 50, Bath County 7
Central of Lunenburg 53, Randolph-Henry 14
Chantilly 42, George Marshall 19
Churchland 14, Norview 8
Claiborne County, Tenn. 36, Thomas Walker 28
Clover Hill 21, Huguenot 20
Colonial Forge 34, Stafford 25
Courtland 31, Spotsylvania 19
Culpeper 14, Caroline 6
Deep Creek 55, Grassfield 0
Dematha, Md. 28, Life Christian 0
Dinwiddie 63, Colonial Heights 0
Douglas Freeman 28, Mills Godwin 6
E.C. Glass 63, Liberty-Bedford 6
East Rockingham 38, Turner Ashby 7
Eastern View 42, Chancellor 0
Essex 48, King & Queen Central 8
Fairfax 67, Falls Church 0
Flint Hill 37, Collegiate-Richmond 28
Forest Park 35, Potomac 2
Frank Cox 28, Salem-Va. Beach 14
Franklin def. Windsor, forfeit (2-0)
Franklin County 47, Hidden Valley 14
Gainesville 24, Potomac Falls 20
Gate City 23, Union 16
George Wythe-Wytheville 16, Rural Retreat 14
Glenvar 42, Carroll County 14
Graham 28, Galax 14
Grayson County 42, Marion 9
Great Bridge 48, Lakeland 8
Green Run 62, Princess Anne 0
Gretna 19, Chatham 17
Grundy 62, Honaker 21
Hanover 47, Armstrong 12
Heritage (Leesburg) 29, Lightridge 21
Heritage-Lynchburg 34, Rustburg 22
Hermitage 24, Glen Allen 21
Herndon 21, Alexandria City 8
Holston 50, Eastside 21
Hurley 20, Tug Valley, W.Va. 13
Independence 54, Dominion 0
Indian River 27, Nansemond River 17
James Madison 28, Langley 3
James Monroe, W.Va. 41, Covington 22
James Robinson 48, Edison 19
John Champe 53, Unity Reed 22
Kellam 15, Ocean Lakes 7
Kempsville 41, Tallwood 6
Kenston Forest 39, Greenbrier Christian 6
Kettle Run 54, James Wood 28
King George 63, James Monroe 7
King William 28, Westmoreland County 0
King’s Fork 14, Western Branch 7
Lake Braddock 62, Annandale 7
Liberty Christian 47, Brookville 7
Lloyd Bird 34, Cosby 21
Lord Botetourt 28, Princeton, W.Va. 27
Loudoun County 42, Loudoun Valley 14
Louisa 63, Charlottesville 14
Luray 50, Skyline 23
Madison County 27, Page County 0
Magna Vista 50, Tunstall 14
Manchester 14, James River-Midlothian 10
Martinsville 27, Halifax County 17
Matthews Weddington, N.C. 56, Mecklenburg County 0
Maury 36, Lake Taylor 14
Midlothian 28, Monacan 6
Mountain View 53, Massaponax 20
Nandua 40, Washington, Md. 0
Norcom 40, Granby 0
North Cross 47, St. Anne’s-Belfield 6
Northwood 15, Chilhowie 13
Nottoway 40, Cumberland 0
Oscar Smith 74, Hickory 13
Patrick Henry-Ashland 15, Atlee 13
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 54, John Battle 20
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 49, Northside 0
Patriot 56, Osbourn Park 0
Paul VI Catholic 7, Saint James, Md. 6
Poquoson 10, New Kent 7
Prince George 20, Meadowbrook 8
Radford 21, Christiansburg 20
Ridgeview 40, Lee High 14
Riverbend 34, North Stafford 8
Roanoke Catholic 46, Fishburne Military 16
Rockbridge County 29, Fort Defiance 26
Rye Cove 42, Castlewood 7
Salem 76, Blacksburg 0
Sherando 46, Millbrook 14
Smith Mountain Lake Christian 42, Massanutten Military 0
South County 61, Justice 6
South Lakes 51, McLean 14
Southampton 45, Amelia County 6
Spotswood 42, Wilson Memorial 21
Staunton 48, Waynesboro 10
Strasburg 38, Clarke County 0
Stuarts Draft 24, James River-Buchanan 10
TJ-Alexandria 35, Mountain View 12
Tennessee, Tenn. 34, Abingdon 14
Thomas Dale 28, Matoaca 23
Tuscarora 22, Briar Woods 20
Varina 34, Mechanicsville 3
Warhill 42, Smithfield 0
Warren County 40, William Monroe 20
Warwick 43, Hampton 0
Washington, W.Va. 74, Park View-Sterling 20
Washington-Liberty 39, Wakefield 0
West Point 35, Northampton 6
West Potomac 35, Mount Vernon 28
West Springfield 46, Hayfield 9
Western Albemarle 7, Goochland 3
Westfield 20, Yorktown 17, OT
William Campbell 44, Altavista 8
William Fleming 48, Harrisonburg 0
Woodberry Forest 35, Landon, Md. 7
Woodbridge 42, C.D. Hylton 0
Woodgrove 54, Broad Run 18
Woodstock Central 62, Colonial Beach 6
York 17, Grafton 10
Scores compiled by Associated Press, Score Stream, VirginiaPreps posters (a big thanks to pizzzzza), Twitter and other various news sources.
... See a missing score or result reported incorrectly? Please post a replay here on this thread and/or shoot an e-mail to hatfieldsports@gmail.com.
Final Scores from the fourth week of the 2022 Virginia High School Football season - from Thursday, September 22, 2022 through Saturday, September 24, 2022 - can be seen below...
Thursday, September 22, 2022:
Freedom (Woodbridge) 61, Gar-Field 0
Highland Springs 61, Henrico 0
Hopewell 26, Petersburg 14
J.R. Tucker 20, Deep Run 14
Kecoughtan 24, Menchville 14
Lafayette 26, Tabb 7
Northumberland 47, Bruton 27
Portsmouth Christian 49, Lancaster 22
Powhatan 51, George Wythe-Richmond 16
Rappahannock County 30, Southampton Academy 8
Stone Bridge 59, Riverside 7
Virginia High 42, Lebanon 7
Friday, September 23, 2022:
Alleghany 39, Staunton River 13
Amherst County 25, Jefferson Forest 14
Appomattox 42, Dan River 26
Atlantic Shores Christian 15, Catholic High of Va. Beach 12
Battlefield 35, Osbourn 0
Bayside 53, First Colonial 14
Benedictine 55, Jackson-Reed, D.C. 7
Bethel 48, Denbigh 0
Bluefield, W.Va. 26, Richlands 10
Brentsville 55, Meridian 2
Brunswick 39, Surry County 0
Brunswick, Md. 61, Rock Ridge 34
Buckingham County 48, Prince Edward County 6
Buffalo Gap 50, Bath County 7
Central of Lunenburg 53, Randolph-Henry 14
Chantilly 42, George Marshall 19
Churchland 14, Norview 8
Claiborne County, Tenn. 36, Thomas Walker 28
Clover Hill 21, Huguenot 20
Colonial Forge 34, Stafford 25
Courtland 31, Spotsylvania 19
Culpeper 14, Caroline 6
Deep Creek 55, Grassfield 0
Dematha, Md. 28, Life Christian 0
Dinwiddie 63, Colonial Heights 0
Douglas Freeman 28, Mills Godwin 6
E.C. Glass 63, Liberty-Bedford 6
East Rockingham 38, Turner Ashby 7
Eastern View 42, Chancellor 0
Essex 48, King & Queen Central 8
Fairfax 67, Falls Church 0
Flint Hill 37, Collegiate-Richmond 28
Forest Park 35, Potomac 2
Frank Cox 28, Salem-Va. Beach 14
Franklin def. Windsor, forfeit (2-0)
Franklin County 47, Hidden Valley 14
Gainesville 24, Potomac Falls 20
Gate City 23, Union 16
George Wythe-Wytheville 16, Rural Retreat 14
Glenvar 42, Carroll County 14
Graham 28, Galax 14
Grayson County 42, Marion 9
Great Bridge 48, Lakeland 8
Green Run 62, Princess Anne 0
Gretna 19, Chatham 17
Grundy 62, Honaker 21
Hanover 47, Armstrong 12
Heritage (Leesburg) 29, Lightridge 21
Heritage-Lynchburg 34, Rustburg 22
Hermitage 24, Glen Allen 21
Herndon 21, Alexandria City 8
Holston 50, Eastside 21
Hurley 20, Tug Valley, W.Va. 13
Independence 54, Dominion 0
Indian River 27, Nansemond River 17
James Madison 28, Langley 3
James Monroe, W.Va. 41, Covington 22
James Robinson 48, Edison 19
John Champe 53, Unity Reed 22
Kellam 15, Ocean Lakes 7
Kempsville 41, Tallwood 6
Kenston Forest 39, Greenbrier Christian 6
Kettle Run 54, James Wood 28
King George 63, James Monroe 7
King William 28, Westmoreland County 0
King’s Fork 14, Western Branch 7
Lake Braddock 62, Annandale 7
Liberty Christian 47, Brookville 7
Lloyd Bird 34, Cosby 21
Lord Botetourt 28, Princeton, W.Va. 27
Loudoun County 42, Loudoun Valley 14
Louisa 63, Charlottesville 14
Luray 50, Skyline 23
Madison County 27, Page County 0
Magna Vista 50, Tunstall 14
Manchester 14, James River-Midlothian 10
Martinsville 27, Halifax County 17
Matthews Weddington, N.C. 56, Mecklenburg County 0
Maury 36, Lake Taylor 14
Midlothian 28, Monacan 6
Mountain View 53, Massaponax 20
Nandua 40, Washington, Md. 0
Norcom 40, Granby 0
North Cross 47, St. Anne’s-Belfield 6
Northwood 15, Chilhowie 13
Nottoway 40, Cumberland 0
Oscar Smith 74, Hickory 13
Patrick Henry-Ashland 15, Atlee 13
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 54, John Battle 20
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 49, Northside 0
Patriot 56, Osbourn Park 0
Paul VI Catholic 7, Saint James, Md. 6
Poquoson 10, New Kent 7
Prince George 20, Meadowbrook 8
Radford 21, Christiansburg 20
Ridgeview 40, Lee High 14
Riverbend 34, North Stafford 8
Roanoke Catholic 46, Fishburne Military 16
Rockbridge County 29, Fort Defiance 26
Rye Cove 42, Castlewood 7
Salem 76, Blacksburg 0
Sherando 46, Millbrook 14
Smith Mountain Lake Christian 42, Massanutten Military 0
South County 61, Justice 6
South Lakes 51, McLean 14
Southampton 45, Amelia County 6
Spotswood 42, Wilson Memorial 21
Staunton 48, Waynesboro 10
Strasburg 38, Clarke County 0
Stuarts Draft 24, James River-Buchanan 10
TJ-Alexandria 35, Mountain View 12
Tennessee, Tenn. 34, Abingdon 14
Thomas Dale 28, Matoaca 23
Tuscarora 22, Briar Woods 20
Varina 34, Mechanicsville 3
Warhill 42, Smithfield 0
Warren County 40, William Monroe 20
Warwick 43, Hampton 0
Washington, W.Va. 74, Park View-Sterling 20
Washington-Liberty 39, Wakefield 0
West Point 35, Northampton 6
West Potomac 35, Mount Vernon 28
West Springfield 46, Hayfield 9
Western Albemarle 7, Goochland 3
Westfield 20, Yorktown 17, OT
William Campbell 44, Altavista 8
William Fleming 48, Harrisonburg 0
Woodberry Forest 35, Landon, Md. 7
Woodbridge 42, C.D. Hylton 0
Woodgrove 54, Broad Run 18
Woodstock Central 62, Colonial Beach 6
York 17, Grafton 10
Scores compiled by Associated Press, Score Stream, VirginiaPreps posters (a big thanks to pizzzzza), Twitter and other various news sources.
... See a missing score or result reported incorrectly? Please post a replay here on this thread and/or shoot an e-mail to hatfieldsports@gmail.com.