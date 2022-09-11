Football Scores - 9/8/22 through 9/10/22 (WEEK 3 of 2022 Season)

matthew328826
Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
-
- Jul 20, 2004
-
- 12,951
-
- 627
-
- 113
WEEK 3:
Final Scores from the third week of the 2022 Virginia High School Football season - from Thursday, September 8, 2022 through Saturday, September 10, 2022 - can be seen below...
Thursday, September 8, 2022:
Brunswick Academy 60, Quantico 8
Chincoteague 34, Southampton Academy 28
Clarke County 27, Skyline 16
Freedom (Woodbridge) 36, Stone Bridge 13
Floyd County 34, Auburn 0
James River-Buchanan 47, Parry McCluer 7
James River-Midlothian 14, Cosby 7, OT
Meadowbrook 12, J.R. Tucker 6, OT
Patriot 37, Forest Park 20
Phoebus 25, Warwick 0
Pulaski County 35, Bluefield, WV 33
Thomas Dale 42, Hermitage 21
Warhill 7, Tabb 0
Friday, September 9, 2022:
Amherst County 63, Blacksburg 14
Annandale 28, John R. Lewis 0
Atlantic Shores Christian 53, Norfolk Christian 12
Bassett 63, Dan River 7
Bath County 50, Mountain View 6
Battlefield 35, Gainesville 6
Benedictine 42, Woodberry Forest 17
Bethel 34, Gloucester 0
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 32, Rappahannock County 8
Booker T. Washington 42, Lakeland 6
Briar Woods 48, C.D. Hylton 7
Brookville 61, Fluvanna 14
Buckingham County 50, William Campbell 20
Central of Lunenburg 48, Brunswick 6
Centreville 63, Mount Vernon 7
Chantilly 17, Washington-Liberty 10
Christiansburg 41, William Byrd 0
Colonial Forge 35, West Potomac 14
Culpeper 20, Fauquier 19
Deep Creek 22, Hickory 19
Dinwiddie 55, North Stafford 7
Douglas Freeman 21, Mechanicsville 6
E.C. Glass 49, GW-Danville 0
Eastern View 28, Stafford 0
Edenton Holmes, N.C. 48, Norview 26
Edison 14, McLean 6
Episcopal 33, Loudoun Valley 20
Essex 26, King William 13
First Colonial 40, Princess Anne 21
Floyd County 38, Auburn 0
Fort Defiance 30, Waynesboro 21
Frank Cox 21, Bayside 7
Franklin 42, Colonial Beach 22
Freedom (South Riding) 28, Colgan 7
Galax 42, Carroll County 7
Gate City 24, Abingdon 7
George Wythe-Wytheville 35, Giles 7
Glen Allen 37, Patrick Henry-Ashland 25
Glenvar 10, Cave Spring 3
Graham 48, Richlands 3
Grayson County 40, Rural Retreat 0
Great Bridge 20, Manor 13
Green Run 56, Kellam 8
Greenbrier East, W.Va. 35, William Byrd 0
Halifax County 35, Nottoway 14
Hanover 23, Matoaca 14
Hayfield 48, Falls Church 13
Henrico 31, Deep Run 3
Heritage-Lynchburg 50, Appomattox 14
Hidden Valley 32, Northside 29
Highland Springs 63, Prince George 0
Hurley 42, Phelps, Ky. 12
Independence 43, Bishop Ireton 7
James Robinson 65, Justice 7
John Battle 19, Holston 6
John Handley 28, Spotswood 0
Kempsville 44, Ocean Lakes 0
Kettle Run 38, Brentsville 7
King’s Fork 28, Indian River 0
Lafayette 48, Grafton 0
Lake Taylor 62, Currituck County, N.C. 28
Landstown 29, Tallwood 25
Langley 21, Oakton 14
Lebanon 42, Eastside 7
Lee County, N.C. 48, Mecklenburg County 0
Liberty Christian 34, Franklin County 14
Lightridge 35, Dominion 0
Lloyd Bird 49, Monacan 14
Lord Botetourt 35, Riverheads 21
Loudoun County 26, Potomac Falls 0
Louisa 31, Massaponax 22
Madison County 35, Meridian 14
Magna Vista 34, Gretna 6
Manchester 60, George Wythe-Richmond 0
Martinsburg, W.Va. 56, Sherando 20
Martinsville 34, Eden Morehead, N.C. 21
Menchville 63, Denbigh 0
Middlesex 43, Windsor 28
Midlothian 42, Clover Hill 0
Millbrook 28, Harrisonburg 0
Mills Godwin 34, Atlee 31
Mountain View 41, Liberty-Bealeton 0
Nandua 42, Arcadia 12
Narrows 40, Chilhowie 22
New Bern, N.C. 21, Maury 14
Norcom 20, Hopewell 17
Norfolk Academy 42, Catholic High of Va. Beach 14
North Cross 49, Eastern Montgomery 0
Northwood 6, Marion 0, OT
Orange County 38, Charlottesville 0
Oscar Smith 54, Grassfield 0
Patrick County 34, North Stokes, N.C. 0
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 39, Albemarle 28
Paul VI Catholic 34, Flint Hill 7
Portsmouth Christian 40, Perquimans, N.C. 18
Potomac School 34, St. John Paul the Great 7
Powhatan 36, Huguenot 12
Prince Edward 42, Nelson County 7
Radford 48, Fort Chiswell 0
Ridgeview 37, Central-Wise 14
Riverbend 39, Chancellor 0
Riverside 28, Brooke Point 15
Roanoke Catholic 58, Fuqua 30
Rock Ridge 42, Hampshire, W.Va. 3
Rustburg 42, Altavista 13
Rye Cove 47, Bland County 6
Salem 49, William Fleming 12
Smith Mountain Lake Christian 10, Isle of Wight Academy 7
Smithfield 51, Jamestown 7
South Lakes 22, Herndon 14
Staunton 35, Page County 2
Staunton River 28, Liberty-Bedford 7
Strasburg 33, Warren County 13
Surry County 40, Northampton 14
The Covenant School 58, Kenston Forest 8
Thomas Jefferson-Richmond 53, Amelia County 14
Thomas Walker 16, Castlewood 13
Trinity Episcopal 49, Collegiate-Richmond 14
Turner Ashby 36, Monticello 6
Twin Springs 44, Unaka, Tenn. 32
Union 48, J.I. Burton 13
Unity Reed 27, Woodbridge 7
Virginia High 35, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 8
Western Branch 38, Nansemond River 8
Westfield 16, George Marshall 14
Westmoreland County 14, Rappahannock 7
William Monroe 27, Broadway 14
Wilson Memorial 34, Rockbridge County 2
Woodgrove 42, Heritage (Leesburg) 0
Woodside 43, Hampton 0
Woodstock Central 42, East Rockingham 21
York 25, Poquoson 13
Yorktown 14, James Madison 11
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Twin Valley vs. Honaker, ccd.
Saturday, September 10, 2022:
Broadwater Academy 20, Greenbrier Christian 14
Colonial Heights 20, Tazewell 6
Kecoughtan 28, Heritage-Newport News 15
Mt Zion, Md. 32, Bishop O'Connell 0
Nansemond-Suffolk Academy 47, Christchurch 21
New Kent 41, Bruton 14
St. Christopher's 17, St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes 10
Scores compiled by Associated Press, Score Stream, VirginiaPreps posters (a big thanks to pizzzzza), Twitter and other various news sources.
... See a missing score or result reported incorrectly? Please post a replay here on this thread and/or shoot an e-mail to hatfieldsports@gmail.com.
Final Scores from the third week of the 2022 Virginia High School Football season - from Thursday, September 8, 2022 through Saturday, September 10, 2022 - can be seen below...
Thursday, September 8, 2022:
Brunswick Academy 60, Quantico 8
Chincoteague 34, Southampton Academy 28
Clarke County 27, Skyline 16
Freedom (Woodbridge) 36, Stone Bridge 13
Floyd County 34, Auburn 0
James River-Buchanan 47, Parry McCluer 7
James River-Midlothian 14, Cosby 7, OT
Meadowbrook 12, J.R. Tucker 6, OT
Patriot 37, Forest Park 20
Phoebus 25, Warwick 0
Pulaski County 35, Bluefield, WV 33
Thomas Dale 42, Hermitage 21
Warhill 7, Tabb 0
Friday, September 9, 2022:
Amherst County 63, Blacksburg 14
Annandale 28, John R. Lewis 0
Atlantic Shores Christian 53, Norfolk Christian 12
Bassett 63, Dan River 7
Bath County 50, Mountain View 6
Battlefield 35, Gainesville 6
Benedictine 42, Woodberry Forest 17
Bethel 34, Gloucester 0
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 32, Rappahannock County 8
Booker T. Washington 42, Lakeland 6
Briar Woods 48, C.D. Hylton 7
Brookville 61, Fluvanna 14
Buckingham County 50, William Campbell 20
Central of Lunenburg 48, Brunswick 6
Centreville 63, Mount Vernon 7
Chantilly 17, Washington-Liberty 10
Christiansburg 41, William Byrd 0
Colonial Forge 35, West Potomac 14
Culpeper 20, Fauquier 19
Deep Creek 22, Hickory 19
Dinwiddie 55, North Stafford 7
Douglas Freeman 21, Mechanicsville 6
E.C. Glass 49, GW-Danville 0
Eastern View 28, Stafford 0
Edenton Holmes, N.C. 48, Norview 26
Edison 14, McLean 6
Episcopal 33, Loudoun Valley 20
Essex 26, King William 13
First Colonial 40, Princess Anne 21
Floyd County 38, Auburn 0
Fort Defiance 30, Waynesboro 21
Frank Cox 21, Bayside 7
Franklin 42, Colonial Beach 22
Freedom (South Riding) 28, Colgan 7
Galax 42, Carroll County 7
Gate City 24, Abingdon 7
George Wythe-Wytheville 35, Giles 7
Glen Allen 37, Patrick Henry-Ashland 25
Glenvar 10, Cave Spring 3
Graham 48, Richlands 3
Grayson County 40, Rural Retreat 0
Great Bridge 20, Manor 13
Green Run 56, Kellam 8
Greenbrier East, W.Va. 35, William Byrd 0
Halifax County 35, Nottoway 14
Hanover 23, Matoaca 14
Hayfield 48, Falls Church 13
Henrico 31, Deep Run 3
Heritage-Lynchburg 50, Appomattox 14
Hidden Valley 32, Northside 29
Highland Springs 63, Prince George 0
Hurley 42, Phelps, Ky. 12
Independence 43, Bishop Ireton 7
James Robinson 65, Justice 7
John Battle 19, Holston 6
John Handley 28, Spotswood 0
Kempsville 44, Ocean Lakes 0
Kettle Run 38, Brentsville 7
King’s Fork 28, Indian River 0
Lafayette 48, Grafton 0
Lake Taylor 62, Currituck County, N.C. 28
Landstown 29, Tallwood 25
Langley 21, Oakton 14
Lebanon 42, Eastside 7
Lee County, N.C. 48, Mecklenburg County 0
Liberty Christian 34, Franklin County 14
Lightridge 35, Dominion 0
Lloyd Bird 49, Monacan 14
Lord Botetourt 35, Riverheads 21
Loudoun County 26, Potomac Falls 0
Louisa 31, Massaponax 22
Madison County 35, Meridian 14
Magna Vista 34, Gretna 6
Manchester 60, George Wythe-Richmond 0
Martinsburg, W.Va. 56, Sherando 20
Martinsville 34, Eden Morehead, N.C. 21
Menchville 63, Denbigh 0
Middlesex 43, Windsor 28
Midlothian 42, Clover Hill 0
Millbrook 28, Harrisonburg 0
Mills Godwin 34, Atlee 31
Mountain View 41, Liberty-Bealeton 0
Nandua 42, Arcadia 12
Narrows 40, Chilhowie 22
New Bern, N.C. 21, Maury 14
Norcom 20, Hopewell 17
Norfolk Academy 42, Catholic High of Va. Beach 14
North Cross 49, Eastern Montgomery 0
Northwood 6, Marion 0, OT
Orange County 38, Charlottesville 0
Oscar Smith 54, Grassfield 0
Patrick County 34, North Stokes, N.C. 0
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 39, Albemarle 28
Paul VI Catholic 34, Flint Hill 7
Portsmouth Christian 40, Perquimans, N.C. 18
Potomac School 34, St. John Paul the Great 7
Powhatan 36, Huguenot 12
Prince Edward 42, Nelson County 7
Radford 48, Fort Chiswell 0
Ridgeview 37, Central-Wise 14
Riverbend 39, Chancellor 0
Riverside 28, Brooke Point 15
Roanoke Catholic 58, Fuqua 30
Rock Ridge 42, Hampshire, W.Va. 3
Rustburg 42, Altavista 13
Rye Cove 47, Bland County 6
Salem 49, William Fleming 12
Smith Mountain Lake Christian 10, Isle of Wight Academy 7
Smithfield 51, Jamestown 7
South Lakes 22, Herndon 14
Staunton 35, Page County 2
Staunton River 28, Liberty-Bedford 7
Strasburg 33, Warren County 13
Surry County 40, Northampton 14
The Covenant School 58, Kenston Forest 8
Thomas Jefferson-Richmond 53, Amelia County 14
Thomas Walker 16, Castlewood 13
Trinity Episcopal 49, Collegiate-Richmond 14
Turner Ashby 36, Monticello 6
Twin Springs 44, Unaka, Tenn. 32
Union 48, J.I. Burton 13
Unity Reed 27, Woodbridge 7
Virginia High 35, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 8
Western Branch 38, Nansemond River 8
Westfield 16, George Marshall 14
Westmoreland County 14, Rappahannock 7
William Monroe 27, Broadway 14
Wilson Memorial 34, Rockbridge County 2
Woodgrove 42, Heritage (Leesburg) 0
Woodside 43, Hampton 0
Woodstock Central 42, East Rockingham 21
York 25, Poquoson 13
Yorktown 14, James Madison 11
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Twin Valley vs. Honaker, ccd.
Saturday, September 10, 2022:
Broadwater Academy 20, Greenbrier Christian 14
Colonial Heights 20, Tazewell 6
Kecoughtan 28, Heritage-Newport News 15
Mt Zion, Md. 32, Bishop O'Connell 0
Nansemond-Suffolk Academy 47, Christchurch 21
New Kent 41, Bruton 14
St. Christopher's 17, St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes 10
Scores compiled by Associated Press, Score Stream, VirginiaPreps posters (a big thanks to pizzzzza), Twitter and other various news sources.
... See a missing score or result reported incorrectly? Please post a replay here on this thread and/or shoot an e-mail to hatfieldsports@gmail.com.