Football Scores - 9/8/22 through 9/10/22 (WEEK 3 of 2022 Season)

WEEK 3:

Final Scores from the third week of the 2022 Virginia High School Football season - from Thursday, September 8, 2022 through Saturday, September 10, 2022 - can be seen below...Brunswick Academy 60, Quantico 8Chincoteague 34, Southampton Academy 28Clarke County 27, Skyline 16Freedom (Woodbridge) 36, Stone Bridge 13Floyd County 34, Auburn 0James River-Buchanan 47, Parry McCluer 7James River-Midlothian 14, Cosby 7, OTMeadowbrook 12, J.R. Tucker 6, OTPatriot 37, Forest Park 20Phoebus 25, Warwick 0Pulaski County 35, Bluefield, WV 33Thomas Dale 42, Hermitage 21Warhill 7, Tabb 0Amherst County 63, Blacksburg 14Annandale 28, John R. Lewis 0Atlantic Shores Christian 53, Norfolk Christian 12Bassett 63, Dan River 7Bath County 50, Mountain View 6Battlefield 35, Gainesville 6Benedictine 42, Woodberry Forest 17Bethel 34, Gloucester 0Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 32, Rappahannock County 8Booker T. Washington 42, Lakeland 6Briar Woods 48, C.D. Hylton 7Brookville 61, Fluvanna 14Buckingham County 50, William Campbell 20Central of Lunenburg 48, Brunswick 6Centreville 63, Mount Vernon 7Chantilly 17, Washington-Liberty 10Christiansburg 41, William Byrd 0Colonial Forge 35, West Potomac 14Culpeper 20, Fauquier 19Deep Creek 22, Hickory 19Dinwiddie 55, North Stafford 7Douglas Freeman 21, Mechanicsville 6E.C. Glass 49, GW-Danville 0Eastern View 28, Stafford 0Edenton Holmes, N.C. 48, Norview 26Edison 14, McLean 6Episcopal 33, Loudoun Valley 20Essex 26, King William 13First Colonial 40, Princess Anne 21Floyd County 38, Auburn 0Fort Defiance 30, Waynesboro 21Frank Cox 21, Bayside 7Franklin 42, Colonial Beach 22Freedom (South Riding) 28, Colgan 7Galax 42, Carroll County 7Gate City 24, Abingdon 7George Wythe-Wytheville 35, Giles 7Glen Allen 37, Patrick Henry-Ashland 25Glenvar 10, Cave Spring 3Graham 48, Richlands 3Grayson County 40, Rural Retreat 0Great Bridge 20, Manor 13Green Run 56, Kellam 8Greenbrier East, W.Va. 35, William Byrd 0Halifax County 35, Nottoway 14Hanover 23, Matoaca 14Hayfield 48, Falls Church 13Henrico 31, Deep Run 3Heritage-Lynchburg 50, Appomattox 14Hidden Valley 32, Northside 29Highland Springs 63, Prince George 0Hurley 42, Phelps, Ky. 12Independence 43, Bishop Ireton 7James Robinson 65, Justice 7John Battle 19, Holston 6John Handley 28, Spotswood 0Kempsville 44, Ocean Lakes 0Kettle Run 38, Brentsville 7King’s Fork 28, Indian River 0Lafayette 48, Grafton 0Lake Taylor 62, Currituck County, N.C. 28Landstown 29, Tallwood 25Langley 21, Oakton 14Lebanon 42, Eastside 7Lee County, N.C. 48, Mecklenburg County 0Liberty Christian 34, Franklin County 14Lightridge 35, Dominion 0Lloyd Bird 49, Monacan 14Lord Botetourt 35, Riverheads 21Loudoun County 26, Potomac Falls 0Louisa 31, Massaponax 22Madison County 35, Meridian 14Magna Vista 34, Gretna 6Manchester 60, George Wythe-Richmond 0Martinsburg, W.Va. 56, Sherando 20Martinsville 34, Eden Morehead, N.C. 21Menchville 63, Denbigh 0Middlesex 43, Windsor 28Midlothian 42, Clover Hill 0Millbrook 28, Harrisonburg 0Mills Godwin 34, Atlee 31Mountain View 41, Liberty-Bealeton 0Nandua 42, Arcadia 12Narrows 40, Chilhowie 22New Bern, N.C. 21, Maury 14Norcom 20, Hopewell 17Norfolk Academy 42, Catholic High of Va. Beach 14North Cross 49, Eastern Montgomery 0Northwood 6, Marion 0, OTOrange County 38, Charlottesville 0Oscar Smith 54, Grassfield 0Patrick County 34, North Stokes, N.C. 0Patrick Henry-Roanoke 39, Albemarle 28Paul VI Catholic 34, Flint Hill 7Portsmouth Christian 40, Perquimans, N.C. 18Potomac School 34, St. John Paul the Great 7Powhatan 36, Huguenot 12Prince Edward 42, Nelson County 7Radford 48, Fort Chiswell 0Ridgeview 37, Central-Wise 14Riverbend 39, Chancellor 0Riverside 28, Brooke Point 15Roanoke Catholic 58, Fuqua 30Rock Ridge 42, Hampshire, W.Va. 3Rustburg 42, Altavista 13Rye Cove 47, Bland County 6Salem 49, William Fleming 12Smith Mountain Lake Christian 10, Isle of Wight Academy 7Smithfield 51, Jamestown 7South Lakes 22, Herndon 14Staunton 35, Page County 2Staunton River 28, Liberty-Bedford 7Strasburg 33, Warren County 13Surry County 40, Northampton 14The Covenant School 58, Kenston Forest 8Thomas Jefferson-Richmond 53, Amelia County 14Thomas Walker 16, Castlewood 13Trinity Episcopal 49, Collegiate-Richmond 14Turner Ashby 36, Monticello 6Twin Springs 44, Unaka, Tenn. 32Union 48, J.I. Burton 13Unity Reed 27, Woodbridge 7Virginia High 35, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 8Western Branch 38, Nansemond River 8Westfield 16, George Marshall 14Westmoreland County 14, Rappahannock 7William Monroe 27, Broadway 14Wilson Memorial 34, Rockbridge County 2Woodgrove 42, Heritage (Leesburg) 0Woodside 43, Hampton 0Woodstock Central 42, East Rockingham 21York 25, Poquoson 13Yorktown 14, James Madison 11POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=Twin Valley vs. Honaker, ccd.Broadwater Academy 20, Greenbrier Christian 14Colonial Heights 20, Tazewell 6Kecoughtan 28, Heritage-Newport News 15Mt Zion, Md. 32, Bishop O'Connell 0Nansemond-Suffolk Academy 47, Christchurch 21New Kent 41, Bruton 14St. Christopher's 17, St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes 10