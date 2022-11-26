Game Blog of Class 5A Championship: Green Run 50, Kempsville 8 - FINAL

matthew328826
Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
-
- Jul 20, 2004
-
- 13,702
-
- 695
-
- 113
Greetings from Green Run High on this 50-degree Friday night in November after Thanksgiving. It's #2 seed Kempsville (11-1) at top-seeded Green Run (12-0) in a re-match of last year's Region 5A Championship.
Follow updates here and via Twitter @hatfieldsports
Below, it's our mini preview of the game...
CLASS 5
Region A
#2 Kempsville (11-1) at #1 Green Run (12-0)
Note – Excluding a forfeit win in the spring of 2020-21, Kempsville has not beaten Green Run on the field since 2012, marking 11 consecutive losses on the field. One of those bitter defeats for the Chiefs came in last year’s Region 5A Final, where they saw a 17-7 third quarter lead evaporate in a 21-17 loss, despite out-gaining the high-octane Stallions 343-258 on the night. If the Kempsville defense can clamp down on Green Run QB Kevin White (4123 total yards, 55 TD’s accounted for), the Beach District Offensive Player of the Year, and keep the Stallions passing game in check, they will have a great chance to taste their first regional title since 1983.
Matt Hatfield – Green Run 21-20
Coach Ed Young – Green Run 18-16
Follow updates here and via Twitter @hatfieldsports
Below, it's our mini preview of the game...
CLASS 5
Region A
#2 Kempsville (11-1) at #1 Green Run (12-0)
Note – Excluding a forfeit win in the spring of 2020-21, Kempsville has not beaten Green Run on the field since 2012, marking 11 consecutive losses on the field. One of those bitter defeats for the Chiefs came in last year’s Region 5A Final, where they saw a 17-7 third quarter lead evaporate in a 21-17 loss, despite out-gaining the high-octane Stallions 343-258 on the night. If the Kempsville defense can clamp down on Green Run QB Kevin White (4123 total yards, 55 TD’s accounted for), the Beach District Offensive Player of the Year, and keep the Stallions passing game in check, they will have a great chance to taste their first regional title since 1983.
Matt Hatfield – Green Run 21-20
Coach Ed Young – Green Run 18-16