Game Blog of Class 5A Championship: Green Run 50, Kempsville 8 - FINAL

With 8:35 to go until half-time, Kempsville is facing an enormous 3rd & 6 from their own 34, trailing host Green Run 21-8.



Their running game is being kept in check thus far and the last play was a 4-yard screen to Darius Johnson. That was their first pass attempt or completion of the night. A basic run up the middle manages just a yard as Kion Saunders meets Darius Johnson right away, Kempsville is forced to punt it away.



The Chiefs get a generous hop on the punt that ends up landing at the Green Run 20 with 8:02 to go in the first half. Green Run may be thinking for the killshot here as another long TD through the air from White to any of his dynamic receivers would further demoralizing the visiting Chiefs, struggling mightily to cover in space down the field.