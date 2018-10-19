Blog LIVE Blog - Centreville (7-0) at Westfield (7-0)

It's a huge showdown tonight in Chantilly, VA in Fairfax County as the three-time reigning State Champion Westfield Bulldogs (7-0) put their 31-game winning streak on the line against the unbeaten Centreville Wildcats (7-0) - their big Concorde District rival. Westfield is led by an experienced core of offensive pieces with QB Noah Kim (71 of 106 for 1067Yds. 15-1TD/Int. ratio), RB Eugene Asante and Wake Forest commit WR Taylor Morin (24Rec. 518Yds. 9TD's) along with Bizzet Woodley (28Rec. 379Yds. 7TD's). The Bulldogs have had one close battle, a 17-15 escape against Madison. Centreville comes in having been dominant on defense, giving up just 43 points in seven game with three shutouts. They've had four defensive touchdowns, while the offense directed by three-year starting QB Presley Egbers is playing efficient football. Although the Wildcats trail the all-time series 15-5, they did beat Westfield in the playoffs in 2011, 2013 and 2014. There's a good chance these two teams will meet again in the Region 6D Championship. Real quickly some Keys to Victory for both teams... Centreville Keys: 1. Stay Balanced 2. Get Pressure on QB Kim 3. Limit Big Plays Westfield Keys: 1. Establish Passing Rhythm 2. Tackle Well in Space 3. Get Special Teams Spark Hat's Pick - Westfield 27-21 in a comeback. Am very tempted to take Centreville, but the Bulldogs know how to raise their level of play in big games and we could see a heavier dose of Asante on the ground to balance out Kim's passing. Follow our Game Blog + Updates via Twitter @ hatfieldsports Almost set for kick-off!