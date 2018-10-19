Blog LIVE Blog - Centreville (7-0) at Westfield (7-0)

Discussion in 'SCOREBOARD' started by matthew328826, Oct 19, 2018 at 7:02 PM.

  matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps All State
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    9,319
    Likes Received:
    366
    It's a huge showdown tonight in Chantilly, VA in Fairfax County as the three-time reigning State Champion Westfield Bulldogs (7-0) put their 31-game winning streak on the line against the unbeaten Centreville Wildcats (7-0) - their big Concorde District rival.

    Westfield is led by an experienced core of offensive pieces with QB Noah Kim (71 of 106 for 1067Yds. 15-1TD/Int. ratio), RB Eugene Asante and Wake Forest commit WR Taylor Morin (24Rec. 518Yds. 9TD's) along with Bizzet Woodley (28Rec. 379Yds. 7TD's). The Bulldogs have had one close battle, a 17-15 escape against Madison.

    Centreville comes in having been dominant on defense, giving up just 43 points in seven game with three shutouts. They've had four defensive touchdowns, while the offense directed by three-year starting QB Presley Egbers is playing efficient football. Although the Wildcats trail the all-time series 15-5, they did beat Westfield in the playoffs in 2011, 2013 and 2014. There's a good chance these two teams will meet again in the Region 6D Championship.

    Real quickly some Keys to Victory for both teams...

    Centreville Keys:
    1. Stay Balanced
    2. Get Pressure on QB Kim
    3. Limit Big Plays

    Westfield Keys:
    1. Establish Passing Rhythm
    2. Tackle Well in Space
    3. Get Special Teams Spark

    Hat's Pick - Westfield 27-21 in a comeback. Am very tempted to take Centreville, but the Bulldogs know how to raise their level of play in big games and we could see a heavier dose of Asante on the ground to balance out Kim's passing.

    Follow our Game Blog + Updates via Twitter @ hatfieldsports

    Almost set for kick-off!
     
    1 matthew328826, Oct 19, 2018 at 7:02 PM
  matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps All State
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    9,319
    Likes Received:
    366
    Centreville begins at their own 10.

    A quick screen to Jabar Anunany results in a loss of 1 as Eugene Asante makes a tremendous tackle for loss. A delay of game penalty backs the Wildcats up 5 more yards, so they're looking at 2nd & 16 from their own 4.
     
    2 matthew328826, Oct 19, 2018 at 7:07 PM
  matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps All State
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    9,319
    Likes Received:
    366
    A big run of 56 yards from Anthony Ramos from Centreville puts them in Westfield territory before he is knocked out of bounds by senior DB Torin Johnson. However, a penalty will bring it back as the Wildcats get flagged for the third time on the night (first one came during the opening kickoff).
     
    3 matthew328826, Oct 19, 2018 at 7:10 PM
  matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps All State
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    9,319
    Likes Received:
    366
    On third down on the opening series of the game, Centreville QB Presley Egbers is sacked by Westfield's Joe Clancy.

    A great booming punt from the end zone by Centreville and Westfield bobbles the return before Abdul Koroma - junior LB for the Wildcats - drops the Bulldogs for a loss.

    Westfield starts from their own 33. Noah Kim hits Bizzet Woodley for a completion to move the chains on a simple underneath pass.
     
    4 matthew328826, Oct 19, 2018 at 7:13 PM
  matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps All State
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    9,319
    Likes Received:
    366
    The Bulldogs are moving into Centreville territory with precision. After the completion to Woodley, the Bulldogs hand it off to Isaiah Daniel and he gains about 14. They then go back to the air, staying balanced offensively, and Noah Kim hits Wake Forest commit Taylor Morin for a completion of 8 along the sideline.

    Connor Newborn is doing a great job of blocking up front and he helps spring free Daniel on a run of 16 yards with 7:16 left in the opening period. That came following a sack of Noah Kim by the Centreville defense, where Tre Maxwell came free off the edge and helped collapse the pocket.

    On 3rd & 4 - Kim's pass is almost picked by Carey Dickinson, who had a pick-six against Oakton earlier in the season. On 4th & 4 from the 24-yard line of Centreville, Westfield's drive stalls as Eugene Asante is strung out for a loss.

    So Centreville comes up with the stop - Chris Haddock's Wildcats take over at their own 29 with under 6 minutes to go in the first period.
     
    5 matthew328826, Oct 19, 2018 at 7:20 PM
    Last edited: Oct 19, 2018 at 7:29 PM
  matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps All State
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    9,319
    Likes Received:
    366
    An incomplete pass by Presley Egbers on first down brings up 2nd & 10, where the Centreville QB scoots forward for a gain of about 4. On 3rd & 6, the Wildcats go back to the air and it's incomplete on the intended pass to Jabar Anunay along the sideline.

    Max Ahiakpo and Eugene Asante were the footsteps right there breathing down on Anunay.

    A punt out of bounds by Centreville and Westfield starts at their own 38 for their second series of the ballgame.
     
    6 matthew328826, Oct 19, 2018 at 7:23 PM
  matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps All State
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    9,319
    Likes Received:
    366
    Following a run of 8 by Westfield QB Noah Kim, the Bulldogs go to the fade route on 2nd & 2 from their own 46 with the talented signal caller going to his 6'4" wideout Bizzet Woodley, who brings it down at the Centreville 31 for a gain of 23.

    Woodley sometimes gets forgotten about with the 'triplets' if you will of Kim, Asante and Morin, but he's a key weapon for this Bulldogs attack. On first down, the Bulldogs go back to the running game. This time the Centreville defense is ready with a couple of seniors - LB Lamar Horner and DB Deondre Edmonds - to bring Isaiah Daniel down for a loss of 1.

    On 2nd & 11, the Centreville defense brings the jailbreak blitz and Kim is able to get it away in time for an incomplete. Huge 3rd & 11 coming up...
     
    7 matthew328826, Oct 19, 2018 at 7:27 PM
  matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps All State
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    9,319
    Likes Received:
    366
    On 3rd & 11 from the 32-yard line of Centreville, Westfield goes back to the air with junior QB Noah Kim, hitting senior wideout Taylor Morin on a stop route. Morin shows great determination to take it after about a 4-yard catch and dive, extending the play to get the necessary yards for a first down. Wake got a good one for sure.
     
    8 matthew328826, Oct 19, 2018 at 7:28 PM
  matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps All State
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    9,319
    Likes Received:
    366
     
    9 matthew328826, Oct 19, 2018 at 7:29 PM
  matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps All State
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    9,319
    Likes Received:
    366
    A blindside block penalty is called on Centreville, meaning they'll start their 3rd offensive series of the night at their own 12 instead of closer to the 30.

    On first down, the Westfield defense comes through with a stuff for a loss of 2. Israel McClain didn't make the stop, but his pursuit allowed his teammates to come in there and bring down Jordan Wright.

    On 3rd & 8, it's McClain making the stop for the Westfield defense to force Centreville to punt it away for the third time in the opening quarter.
     
    10 matthew328826, Oct 19, 2018 at 7:37 PM
  matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps All State
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    9,319
    Likes Received:
    366
     
    11 matthew328826, Oct 19, 2018 at 7:38 PM
  matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps All State
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    9,319
    Likes Received:
    366
    Following the big scramble from Kim and a 16-yard pass to Sean Goodman - used as that fullback for the Bulldogs - in the flat, the drive fizzles for Westfield. Credit Centreville LB Lamar Horner for a couple of tackles for loss.

    On 4th & 16 inside the Centreville, the Bulldogs go to the air with a fade route that is caught by Bizzet Woodley is able to haul in a pass. The Centreville players and sideline are arguing he bobbled it and didn't bring it down in the field of play. But the officials call it a catch down to the Centreville 4, good for about 24 yards.

    Kim keeps it on the QB keeper for 3 yards to the 1 of Centreville with 9:40 and counting to play before half-time. The Wildcats need a huge stand from their defense in a big way.
     
    12 matthew328826, Oct 19, 2018 at 7:42 PM
  matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps All State
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    9,319
    Likes Received:
    366
    A terrific play-call by Kyle Simmons and his Westfield staff on 2nd & Goal from the 1 to fake the toss and just hand it off to the big fella Joe Clancy - the 6-foot-2, 235-pound TE/DL/MLB for the Bulldogs - to punch it up the gut for a touchdown. PAT is good.



    We've seen timely conversions on 3rd down from Westfield and Centreville needs something good to happen on the ensuing kickoff - where they've been penalized multiple times this evening.
     
    13 matthew328826, Oct 19, 2018 at 7:44 PM
  matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps All State
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    9,319
    Likes Received:
    366
    Centreville starts at their own 13 and they hand it off to Anthony Ramos for a gain of 2. Right there to meet him rather quickly were Richie Aguillar and Aron Dishun, their inside linebacker who appears shaken up following the play. A Kalin Jean catch of 6 yards brings up 3rd & 2, where the Bulldogs are flagged for the first time all night for being offsides.

    The Westfield defense with Israel McClain and Eugene Asante get Jordan Wright down for a minimal gain. Then it's Dishun again.

    On 3rd & 9, Westfield is called for pass interference as the officials say the coverage was a bit too physical from Morin in defending Jordan Wright. A potential game-turning play there? We'll find out as Centreville is at their own 41.
     
    14 matthew328826, Oct 19, 2018 at 7:50 PM
  matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps All State
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    9,319
    Likes Received:
    366
    On 1st & 10 from their own 41, Centreville catches the Westfield defense off guard, thinking it's a running play and instead it's a passing play. Kalin Jean gets behind Taylor Morin and pulls in a bomb from Presley Egbers, who muscles it down the field just enough to get his receiver the ball. Jean is brought down at the 7-yard line of Westfield.

     
    15 matthew328826, Oct 19, 2018 at 7:51 PM
  matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps All State
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    9,319
    Likes Received:
    366
    On 1st & Goal from the 7 - it's Anthony Ramos running outside for 6. Ramos then appears to get a 1-yard touchdown, but officials call a penalty to back the Wildcats up 5.

    On 2nd & Goal from the 6, Egbers is sacked by Israel McClain for a loss of 11. On 3rd & Goal from the 17 now, the Wildcats pretty much have to go to the air.
     
    16 matthew328826, Oct 19, 2018 at 7:54 PM
  matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps All State
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    9,319
    Likes Received:
    366
    On 3rd & Goal from the 17 of Westfield - Centreville QB Presley Egbers is intercepted by Westfield junior FS Tahj Sunmmey in the end zone. Demoralizing for the Wildcats, who got to the 1 and then had a TD called back on 2nd & Goal on a penalty (their 5th of the night).
     
    17 matthew328826, Oct 19, 2018 at 7:57 PM
  matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps All State
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    9,319
    Likes Received:
    366
    Noah Kim on 2nd & 6 from their own 24 stands in the pocket and takes a shot from the Centreville defense. As he does, the Westfield QB gets the ball off in time to his open receiver - Wake Forest commit and 1st Team All-State performer Taylor Morin. He's brought down for a gain of 25 near midfield.
     
    18 matthew328826, Oct 19, 2018 at 8:03 PM
  matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps All State
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    9,319
    Likes Received:
    366
    Noah Kim completes a pass over the middle to an open Isaiah Daniels, who has the ball stripped by Centreville's Rob Vlissides - senior linebacker - and it is recovered by his Wildcats teammate Carrington Nickens-Yzer.

    Scooping it up at his own 47, Nickens-Yzer (whose older brother Xavier was a standout on a Centreville state title winning team), races back the other way for a gain of 22 before he's dragged out at the Westfield 31.

    A big opportunity for the Wildcats before the break to cut into the lead. Capitalizing here is paramount.
     
    19 matthew328826, Oct 19, 2018 at 8:05 PM
