It's VHSL State Basketball Championship Thursday on this March 7, 2024. Four games at the VCU Siegel Center in Richmond features a couple of teams trying to repeat from a season ago in John Marshall and Lancaster on the boys side. Meanwhile, two teams on the girls side that fell in the title round during 2023 - Central-Wise and Eastside - try to finish the deal.So how did the State Playoff Picks do for the semifinal round? Here's a quick review below...Class 6 Boys = 2-0Class 5 Boys = 2-0Class 4 Boys = 1-1 (missed on Hampton/Varina)Class 3 Boys = 2-0Class 2 Boys = 2-0Class 1 Boys = 2-0Class 6 Girls = 2-0Class 5 Girls = 2-0Class 4 Girls = 1-1 (missed on Hampton/Monacan)Class 3 Girls = 2-0Class 2 Girls = 2-0Class 1 Girls = 1-1 (missed on Brunswick/Buffalo Gap)Coach Robin Dotson of Wise is a wizard with a 742-227 record in 37 years as a Head Coach. He seeks his 7th state title at the helm of Wise, where he's 291-65 there. It's their 9th State Final trip in 12 seasons. A big reason for their success is getting to the foul line, where they've gone 51-of-656 from the charity stripe (78.5%) through two State Tournament games.It's an ultra fast and athletic John Marshall squad that Wise faces here. The Justices come in riding an eight-game winning streka, outscoring its opponents by 55.4 PPG in the playoffs (84 to 28.6) and by a margin of 23.7 PPG on the season (62.6 to 38.9). They will pick teams up full court and trap in various spots all over the floor. The Wise guards and ball-handlers must be ready for that at all times.Since the start of regionals, the Warriors are allowing just 42 points per game. John Marshall had eight three-pointers from four different players in their 103-44 victory over Page County in the State Tournament quarterfinals. They can't key in on stopping just one player because there are multiple shooters on the court in Coach Virgil Burton's attack at JM.The 5-foot-6 junior point guard Emmah McAmis is enjoying a wonderful career at Wise with 2176 points scored. She's averaging roughly 24 points, six rebounds and four assists per game this season. In last year's heart-breaking 45-41 loss to Clarke County in the State Finals, she put up 17 points, 11 rebounds and five dimes while playing on a sprained ankle. Simply put, closing her driving lanes will be essential.So many different weapons can strike for this John Marshall attack, led by 5-foot-11 junior guard and Region 2A Player of the Year Kiyah Lewis. She had 24 points in the State Quarters vs. Page County and 22 against Strasburg in the State Semis. Kayden Jones had 14 points in the last round. They also got 21 points apiece from junior guard Yasmin Hall and freshman guard Tierra Herron in the State Quarters. They want to play this game in the 60's or possibly even the 70's or 80's if Wise allows them.Clarke County doubled up Wise 14-7 in offensive rebounds in last year's State Final, resulting in a critical 7-0 advantage in second chance points. Post player Madison Looney is a force on the boards with 16.5 PPG to go with her 10.7 RPG, though had just one offensive board in last year's title game. She will be hungry to redeem herself and it's vital that the Justices box her out around the rim.What John Marshall does not want to do in this game is what they nearly did in the regular season finale, where they had to rally from a surprising 43-35 half-time deficit at home to a J.R. Tucker team that finished 8-14 overall. They got it together in the second half for a 92-74 win. But the Justices want to deliver the early knockout punch with their explosiveness and not give the Bearcats hope of hanging around.The Justices are as explosive as any public school program in the Commonwealth among the six classifications. The highlight-reel jams and three-pointers that prompt both the fans and bench chanting 'Tick, Tick, Boom!' get the attention. However, it's the defense when they can apply full-court pressure, turn opponents over and get out and run that enables them to put up gaudy numbers on the board. The more steals and blocks they get, the more they'll thrive in transition and play above the rim.The Justices are as explosive as any public school program in the Commonwealth among the six classifications. The highlight-reel jams and three-pointers that prompt both the fans and bench chanting 'Tick, Tick, Boom!' get the attention. However, it's the defense when they can apply full-court pressure, turn opponents over and get out and run that enables them to put up gaudy numbers on the board. The more steals and blocks they get, the more they'll thrive in transition and play above the rim.About any one of six or seven players on this John Marshall team can go out and get 20-plus whenever they want. What has made them so successful even beyond competition against Class 2 foes and when they venture outside Virginia is that they have individuals who sacrifice numbers, specifically points, for the betterment of the team. That starts in the backcourt with guards like Thompson, who two years ago as a sophomore had seven assists with no turnovers in the title game, and glue-guy Bailey. If the assist-to-turnover ratio replicates the 19-8 from last year's final, they'll win with ease.This feel likes a re-do of the Preview before last year's Radford/John Marshall game in that the best recipe for success against John Marshall is to shorten the game. Virginia High puts up 60.6 PPG and allows 50.9 PPG. They're not known to stick to half-court action, but Gallishaw and company must do something unconventional to increase their odds. If that means trying to go to the stall ball tactic - a la Dean Smith's four corners from his days at UNC - then so be it... something to frustrate the Justices and not lengthen the game is probably their best chance of staying close.Perhaps no program in the state, public or private, feeds off the energy of the crowd through dunks and 3's than John Marshall. Those plays ignite them and it's paramount the Bearcats try to eliminate those from the arsenal. Granted, we know that is a lot easier said than done. Drawing charges, diving for loose balls and getting their own fan base that makes the trip from Bristol excited, particularly in the early going, can possibly offset some of the excitement from the Richmond-based hometown team chock full of star power.The great equalizer in basketball is the three-point shot. Woolen dropped 22 points against Graham in one of the five meetings this season, but even more noteworthy is that he had a career-high 29 points with seven made three-pointers against Ridgeview in the Region 2D Tournament quarterfinals, where five of those treys came in the third period alone. Mozell's cool demeanor in running the offense will be crucial in helping them execute smoothly and in finding their perimeter sniper.Six-foot-2 center Alexandria Harrison is a load on the inside for Brunswick as the Region 1B Player of the Year is putting up 29.8 points per game this postseason. Last year she opened eyes around the state with 40 points and 17 rebounds in a State Tournament quarterfinal loss vs. Clarke County. So far this year, she's exploded for 42 against previously unbeaten Essex in the quarterfinal round as well as 32 in the regional quarterfinals vs. Franklin.The three-sport standout for Eastside by the name of Taylor Clay really makes them go as she also excels in volleyball and softball, where she is headed to UVA-Wise for the next level. On the season, she's putting up 13.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 3.1 steals and 2.4 deflections per game. Some remember Azlyn Hammons dropping 31 points in last year's State Finals for Eastside that they lost to Rappahannock County. Well, even though she transferred to J.I. Burton, this team is 16-2 in its past 18 games in large part beacuse of Clay's all-around contributions.After beating Brunswick by 20 in the Region 1B Finals, Buffalo Gap fell 49-48 in the State Semifinal round because they were 0-for-6 from the foul line in the closing two minutes. The Bulldogs cannot afford to get in foul trouble, especially Harrison or point guard Lakerra Hill, who had 16 points and a trio of 3's in the last round after going scoreless in the first encounter with Buffalo Gap.After opening the season 5-6, the Spartans have found their groove under second-year Head Coach Terri Anne Funk. They like to get out in transition and generate easy baskets, which account for a good chunk of their 57.7 points per game while holding opponents to 48.2 PPG. Their fast-break game has been an integral part of their seven-game winning streak here late in the season.In last year's 70-65 loss to Rappahannock County in the Class 1 State Finals, the Spartans were out-rebounded 43-27. That led to an 18-11 advantage in second chance points for the opposition. They cannot have that happen in this spot, otherwise it'll be Brunswick hoisting the state title for the first time ever in girls basketball as opposed to Eastside.The Bulldogs want to rip the basketball away and cash in with points off turnovers. Eastside will need its guards and not just Clay to be sound decision makers. Their selfless approach has gotten them to this point and making the extra pass, avoiding traps and double teams and showing their poise in crunch time can carry them through to the finish line.It's no secret that Lancaster wants to get out in transition and get easy baskets, mainly in the form of lay-ups. Auburn doesn't mind running, though will do so more selectively. They'll play the percentage because opponents are making 48.3% of their lay-ups (219-of-453) compared to 30.3% of their three-point attempts (165-of-545). It's important that Auburn dictates the flow and pace of the game with Millirons directing things as not solely a scorer or passer, but a playmaker.When the Red Devils are at their best, it's often through a pedal to the medal brand of basketball that features a suffocating full-court pressure. They don't pulling out a 2-2-1 through a four or five-guard lineup to get the opponent unglued. The Eagles turn it over just 11.8 times per game. It'll be interesting to see if Lancaster get cause chaos with its defense to fuel the offense like they did a year ago, turning Wythe over 22 times and cashing in with a 30-10 advantage in points off turnovers.Not only points in the paint, but lots of touches inside will be a point of emphasis for Auburn in this one. Lancaster has only two players taller than 6-foot-1, both of whom are seldom-used reserves. With the 6'5" Gill and 6'3" Gordon, there's a good chance that Auburn can get opportunities around the rim. Coming in, they're averaging 31.8 points in the paint per game, while their foes put up just 21.4 PPG in the painted area. Finish +12 or better in this department and a state title can be theirs.Crisp starts have not always been the case for Lancaster, which fell behind 21-12 to Middlesex through one quarter in the State Semis. They also trailed 31-24 at the half and 44-43 through three periods in that ballgame before a 20-9 run to close things out for a 63-53 win. The Red Devils also got down 11-2 through one quarter in that VaPreps Classic loss to Peninsula Catholic. Lancaster has a speed advantage, which showed when they finished with a 12-2 edge in fast-break points on George Wythe, so coming out of the blocks well is important.Many remember the virtuoso performance Troy Henderson put on at the Siegel Center in the Class 1 Finals with 30 points on 11-of-16 shooting from the floor with six rebounds and 31 minutes in the 62-40 romp of George Wythe. As terrific as Henderson is, he is still only one player. Auburn is a balanced, fundamentally-sound group that can methodically make the Red Devils work for their points in the half-court set. Others have to step up, which was not the case when they suffered that loss to Peninsula Catholic as he was 8-of-17 from the floor and 3-for-8 from behind the arc, but the rest of the team shot 13-for-35 and 1-of-9 from deep.The Eagles shoot 75% from the charity stripe as a team on the season (330-of-440) with 100 more makes than their opponent. That included a 15-of-17 showing in the State Semis vs. Honaker, whereas the Tigers went just 4-for-11 there. In last year's State Final, the Red Devils benefited from going 14-of-18 at the foul line, including 11-for-15 in the fourth quarter to widen their lead from 12 to 22 points. Wythe shot 0-for-4 in that second half. Winning this category can be huge.