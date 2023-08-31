ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE Game Blog: Benedictine 31, Western Branch 13 - FINAL

Greetings from Art Brandriff Stadium in Chesapeake, where the Western Branch Bruins at 1-0 overall play host to the Benedictine Cadets in a rare public school vs. private school matchup on this Thursday night.
Below is our Preview with Predictions. You can follow updates tonight here and via Twitter or X as they now call it at @hatfieldsports


Benedictine at Western Branch (1-0) . . . It's an intriguing private school vs. public school showdown on the gridiron in Chesapeake. Greg Lilly's Cadets of Benedictine have long been a contender, posting a 96-48 mark in his previous 14 seasons at the helm. They're led by a 6-foot-7, 240-pound tight end committed to Wake Forest in Luca Puccinelli. His future teammate at Wake Forest will be Devin Cook, a dynamic wide receiver and defensive back who leads the reigning Region 6A Champion Bruins of Western Branch. In its opener, Western Branch beat Menchville 21-12, where Ky'Nique Baines ran for 198 yards and 2 TD's on just 11 carries. This has the makings to be one of the more interesting matchups of the week with the Bruins eying that 2-0 start before a huge district test with King’s Fork.

Matt Hatfield Says - Western Branch 28-14
Coach Ed Young Says - Western Branch 24-22
 


Baines gets the handoff from Derrick Cook on basically a broken play and uses his speed to race through the middle of the defense untouched.

Western Branch was able to convert a third down earlier in the drive on an 8-yard run from Baines.

Benedictine will start at their own 35 with 7:28 to go in the opening period.
 


The Cadets really did a nice job of running the ball, especially to the left side, on that opening drive with Leo Boehling, who gained 39 yards on his first five attempts before Terrance Mack made a superb tackle for loss on 3rd & 1 for the Bruins defense.

That set up Benedictine going to the air, where Cody Shelton is 3 of 3 for 28 yards, hitting three different receivers thus far. That one was down the seam.

Western Branch begins its second possession at their own 20 with 3:29 to go in the first quarter following a touchback.
 
Benedictine's defense does a much better job against the run, limiting Ky'Nique Baines to just seven yards on three rushes on that second possession. Multiple white hats got to the ball carrier.

Western Branch goes 3 & out and punts it away 38 yards, where it's fair caught by Benedictine with 59.5 seconds left in the opening stanza at their own 35.
 


Both teams have been pretty balanced so far, although Benedictine is getting larger chunks with its passing game.

Cody Shelton gets out of trouble of a potential sack to begin the second quarter and they keep the passing game working, although a penalty backs them up ten yards. Facing 2nd & 25, Shelton breaks off a run of 15 yards to avoid a sack and set up 3rd & 10.

Following an incomplete pass and penalty on the Bruins, the Cadets are able to convert 4th & 5 with Freddy Barber making a catch worth seven yards. That puts Benedivtine in the red zone at the Western Branch 18.
 


Western Branch's defense stiffened in the red zone, particularly breaking things down with their pass rush. Adin Watters has been a factor with four tackles, one for loss.

Western Branch's third possession will start with 8:43 to go in the second period at their own 26.
 
Major momentum swing and it's not in favor of visiting Benedictine after forcing a 3 & out, which included a sack by 6'3" 225-pound senior defensive lineman Tim Semisch on third down.

On the punt retyrn, the Cadets bobble the return and it's fumbled, recovered by Christian Copeland of Western Branch at the 31-yard line of Benedictine.

That gives Western Branch some juie with 6:21 to go in the first half. Question is can they capitalize on it?
 
Western Branch QB Derrick Cook is unable to control the snap on 1st & 10 from the Benedictine 31. After a loss of six, they get five back on a Benedictine penalty. The Cadets seem to get a strip-sack with Semisch, but the officials rule Cook was going forward and the pass was incomplete. Big break for Western Branch.

On 3rd & 11 from the Cadets 32, it's Cook finding Christian Copeland for a gain of 4.

The 45-yard field goal try for Western Branch is just short. Riley Higgins would've made that from about 35-40 yards.

So Benedictine takes it at their own 20 with 4:10 left in the first half.
 
Benedictine is on the move with some nifty plays after the reception - or YAC as they call it, yards after the catch.

Freddy Barber has done damage with the last two receptions, gaining 10 to move the chains and then making a defender miss for 30 down to the Western Branch 20.

Benedictine's staff is doine a nice job of designing these sets and spreading out the Western Branch defense.
 


Shelton, who once played the Bruins in the playoffs when he was at Manchester, is really in a groove against this defense at 9 of 12 for 81 yards through the air to go with his 61 yards on the ground and now a rushing touchdown.

Western Branch needs a jolt before the break.
 
Series No. 5 for Western Branch begins at their own 35 with 1:04 until intermission. Two straight incomplete passes by junior QB Derrick Cook will bring up 3rd & 10. The linebacker blitz comes on third down and Tim Semisch drops Cook for a loss of 13.

A remarkable 67-yard punt by Devin Cook of Western Branch. Cook is not facing his future teammate in Lucca Puccinelli of Benedictine because he's got his right foot in a boot tonight and is watching from the sideline.

Benedictine surprisingly tried to field that punt and Christian Copeland dropped the return man for a loss of a yard.

Coach Greg Lilly of Benedictine has to be pleased to go to half-time up ten and will take a knee with a 17-7 advantage, plus they'll get the ball to begin the third quarter.
 
Stats at the Half:

Benedictine 17:
Cpdy Shelton - 9-12 for 81Yds. 1-0 TD/Int. ratio; 7Car. 60Yds. TD
Leo Boehling - 6Car. 37Yds; 1Rec. 15Yds.
Freddy Barber - 3Rec. 47Yds.
Roddrey McWilliams - 2Rec. 9Yds. TD
JeJuan Hutchins - 5 Tackles, 0.5 TFL
Tim Semisch - 2 Sacks

Cadets - 29 plays for 192 total yards (9-12 for 81 yards passing; 17 rushes for 111 yards, 1 fumble); 1 turnover; 3 penalties for 20 yards


Western Branch 7:
Derrick Cook - 4-8 for 19Yds.
Ky'Nique Baines - 8Car. 65Yds. TD
Trey Miller - 2Rec. 13Yds.
Christian Copeland - 2Rec. 6Yds.
CJ Frasier - 5 Solo Tackles, PBU

Bruins - 19 plays for 63 total yards (4-8 for 19 yards passing; 11 rushes for 44 yards); 0 turnovers; 1 penalty for 5 yards
 
Benedictine begins with the football to start the second half at the 11:52 mark from their own 27. The Cadets open with some power running with Leo Boehling, who looks fresh as a daisy. His first five carries of the half gain 33 yards.

Freddy Barber twists his body around to make another splendid catch to move the chains. However, a few plays later, the Cadets are unable to extend the drive on 3rd & 8 from the Bruins 31. Greg Lilly elects to keep the offense on the field and why not? A punt doesn't help much and a field goal is too far, nearly 50 yards.

Roddrey McWilliams makes the catch on 4th & 8 as Cody Shelton rolls to his left. McWilliams makes a great diving effort towards the pylon, but the officials mark him down at the 1.
 


Execution was textbook, and Benedictine is certainly flexing the private school muscle in matchup.

Western Branch goes 3 & out. The Cadets get it back with great field position at the Western Branch 35 with 5:41 to go in the third period.

Must say I'm not only surprised at how easily Benedictine is handling the Bruins on their field, but impressed with their discipline and execution.
 
Western Branch is able to move the chains on a pass completion from Derrick Cook to Devin Cook for 6 yards on 2nd & 5 from their own 15. A few plays later on 3rd & 7 from their own 24, they go back to Cook, but the Benedictine secondary reads it well and comes up to make the tackle. Credit Khamari Veney for the stop.

The Bruins punt it away and Benedictine will start at its own 31 with a 31-7 lead late in the third period.
 
The Western Branch gets a much-needed stop with 11:18 to go in the fourth quarter after a Benedictine pass on 4th & 6 from their own 35 falls incomplete.

The Cadets punt it away and it will be downed at the 30 with no return with 11:10 to go in regulation.
 
A couple of Benedictine penalties, along with some nifty running from Greg Taylor, has Western Branch knocking on the door at the Cadets 11 as we tick under 10 minutes to go in regulation.

Taylor is finding success especially to the right side.

The Bruins thought they got a first down when Greg Taylor broke off a 10-yard run on 2nd & 10 from the Benedictine 11 to the 1. However, the refs never gave them the first down - or measured - and they look at 4th & Goal from the 3, then 4th & Goal from the 8 after a penalty.
 


Every time I see the younger McDaniel, just a sophomore with a bright future, do something or make a play, it makes me feel old. Covered his dad - with the same name - when he played at Landstown High School and helped the Eagles win a State Championship in 2004 alongside Percy Harvin.

Good to see the Bruins aren't giving up and continuing to fight against a Cadets team that looks like a well-oiled machine.
 
Leo Boehling is chewing up clock behind this rugged offensive line. He's up to 99 yards on 21 rushes.

Classy by the Cadets though at the 12 to take a knee and not rub in the score. Very nice gesture.
 
