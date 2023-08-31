Greetings from Art Brandriff Stadium in Chesapeake, where the Western Branch Bruins at 1-0 overall play host to the Benedictine Cadets in a rare public school vs. private school matchup on this Thursday night.

Benedictine at Western Branch (1-0) . . . It's an intriguing private school vs. public school showdown on the gridiron in Chesapeake. Greg Lilly's Cadets of Benedictine have long been a contender, posting a 96-48 mark in his previous 14 seasons at the helm. They're led by a 6-foot-7, 240-pound tight end committed to Wake Forest in Luca Puccinelli. His future teammate at Wake Forest will be Devin Cook, a dynamic wide receiver and defensive back who leads the reigning Region 6A Champion Bruins of Western Branch. In its opener, Western Branch beat Menchville 21-12, where Ky'Nique Baines ran for 198 yards and 2 TD's on just 11 carries. This has the makings to be one of the more interesting matchups of the week with the Bruins eying that 2-0 start before a huge district test with King’s Fork.



Matt Hatfield Says - Western Branch 28-14

Coach Ed Young Says - Western Branch 24-22