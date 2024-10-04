ADVERTISEMENT

Blog LIVE Game Blog - Green Run (5-0) at Salem-VB (4-0)

Greetings from Salem High School in Virginia Beach, where the Sun Devils (4-0) host Green Run (5-0) in a crucial Beach District clash.

We'll have updates here and via Twitter or 'X' as it is more commonly known now @hatfieldsports

Before we start, let's review the Preview for all of you out there from this game we put up earlier on the Tidewater Predictions + on our V.I.P. Board Dynamic Dozen Picks...


Green Run (5-0) at Salem-VB (4-0) . . . This one isn’t lacking for storylines or subplots. Salem is coached by Mark Hall, a former All-Tidewater standout in both football and basketball at Green Run that went on to play College Football at UVA. Hall was an assistant at Green Run on its first regional title winning team 2021, which really was in many ways the beginning of their mastery of Beach District teams. Currently, the Stallions are riding a 38-game Beach District regular season winning streak. That streak is at 43 over Beach District foes when you factor in the playoffs and a forfeit victory over Princess Anne earlier this year.

Salem is no newbie or stranger to success, though. They’re the last Beach District member school to defeat Green Run, doing so by a count of 28-27 on March 12, 2021 during the abbreviated, pandemic-impacted season. On the field, the 2024 version of the Stallions have outscored opponents 161-7, and if not for a defensive touchdown in the fourth quarter last week vs. Kempsville, they were about to register their fourth straight on-field shutout for the first time since 1988. That Green Run defense features three FBS commits in corner Knahlij Harrell (12Rec. 207Yds. 2 TD’s), OLB Manny Taylor (44 tackles, 9 TFL) and DE/OLB Zeke Chinwike. Harrell and Chinwike are headed to Virginia Tech, while Taylor is a Pitt pledge.

The Green Run offense features the Hampton Roads area’s leading passer in K’Saan Farrar, a UConn commit who has connected on 50 of 72 passes for 998 yards and a 12-1 TD/Int. ratio. His go-to target in the passing game is Hokies commit Jayden Anderson, who comes in with 21 receptions for 456 yards and 8 TD’s. Anderson will surely draw the attention of multiple Salem defenders throughout the night, but if they focus too much on him, it’ll open the door for RB Charles Jackson (58Car. 591Yds. 10 TD’s), a threat both running the ball and catching passes out of the backfield.

As for this 2024 edition of the Sun Devils, they’ve only been tested by Kempsville, rallying from an early deficit to double up the Chiefs 28-14, thanks in large part to Isaiah Lovgren’s pick-six that started the fourth quarter. Certainly the matchup people should keep an eye closely is when four-star offensive tackle Jaylen Gilchrist is blocking either Chinwike or Taylor. Gilchrist anchors the o-line and gives QB Jason ‘Scooter’ Williams (40 of 69 for 695 yards, 6 TD’s passing) time to throw.

A Navy commit, Williams has a quality cast of receivers with Howard commit Fabien Wells and sophomore Kasir Patterson (13Rec. 252Yds. 3 TD’s), who at 6-foot-3 can go up and get the jump-balls with the best of them. What ultimately will determine whether or not Salem can halt Green Run’s streak of excellence against Beach District competition in my opinion is what they do on the ground game. Teams that have success against the Stallions are able to run effectively and chew clock. So far this year, Grassfield transfer Willie Moore (66Att. 736Yds. 11 TD’s) is tops among Tidewater rushers and really provided a new dimension to the Salem offense.

It’s a small sample size, but believe it or not, Salem is actually putting up a tad more in terms of scoring than Green Run with 43.3 points per game to the 40.3 PPG by the Stallions. That can be skewed just a tad, given it’s early and the varying levels of opponents. However, it does illustrate what Moore has brought to the table to balance out their attack. Two of Green Run’s more formidable opponents to date – Kempsville and Cox – were held in check on the ground with just 60 carries for 74 yards.

For years, the Salem defense has been the hallmark of their program and they’re giving up just 7 PPG this year. The Sun Devils also showed improvement from the regular season last year, when they were walloped by the Stallions 54-7, to the 2023 playoffs, only falling by a count of 18-10 in the regional semifinals. Another step forward would give them a chance in this ballgame. To do that, all three levels have to be in sync; from the d-line with Talon ‘Bam Bam’ Evans clogging the middle, to the linebacker unit headed up by Markus McCoy (6 sacks) making plays and the secondary – with Wells and Dewon Hayes getting challenging assignments – not getting beat over the top.

Matt Hatfield Says – Green Run 35-19
Coach Ed Young Says – Green Run 26-21
 
After a kickoff return of about 11 yards, Salem starts at their own 18. Their first two runs with RB Willie Moore brings up 3rd & 5 from their own 23. First pass of the night by QB Jason Williams near the Salem sideline is incomplete, just a pinch out of the reach of intended target Blake McClung. So the Green Run defense forces a 3 & out to start things.

A short punt by Salem lands at their 30 - - meaning only a net of 7 yards with 10:51 to go in the first quarter.

There was an illegal formation called on Salem during the punt, but Green Run will wisely decline it to take the excellent field position.
 
Even after getting the great field position, the Green Run offense is held in check. Before their first offensive snap, the Stallions got hit with a pair of penalties - illegal formation and false start - and that put them in a bind. They get some of it back with K'Saan Farrar scrambling for 8 yards and then WR Jayden Anderson hauling in pass for 10 yards.

Before the Stallions can go for it on 4th & 2 from the 22, they get called for another 5-yard infraction. Their pass on 4th & 7 is incomplete.

Salem takes over at their own 27 with 9:03 to go in the opening period. In between a couple of runs for two yards each from Willie Moore, it's Jason 'Scooter' Williams with his first completion of the night for 6 yards to 2027 WR prospect Kasir Patterson.

The Sun Devils got daring on their next possession, thinking about going for it on 4th & 5 from the 32 before better judgement set in and they decided to punt it away after a time-out.

Green Run's second possession begins at their own 43 with 6:27 to go in the opening frame following a 10-yard penalty. Four flags in a span of less than six minutes = not good at all.
 
Green Run continues to hurt itself with self-inflicted wounds via penalties. A 10-yard holding on 2nd & 8 turns into 2nd & 18, and though they get some of that back with a 13-yard run from QB K'Saan Farrar, the Stallions are unable to convert the 3rd & 5 pass. It's an excellent pass breakout on the far sideline by corner Dewon Hayes.

A time-out is burned by the offense with 3:31 to go in the opening period before a key 4th & 5 from the Salem 40 for the Stallions.
 


The pass by K'Saan Farrar goes off the hands of his intended receiver.

Salem starts its third series at their own 40 with 3:25 to go in the first period and Willie Moore gets a real quality run to the outside for 8 yards. Couple more nifty runs for the Sun Devils, the latest gaining 7 with QB Jason 'Scooter' Williams, moves the Sun Devils into Green Run territory. But Anthony Saylor's tackle for loss on second down creates 3rd & 12 from the Green Run 47.
 
Just when Green Run thinks they get the Salem offense off the field, they get called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. That's a 15-yarder, moving the Sun Devils to the GR 32 with 35 seconds left in the opening period. A short run by Willie Moore ends a scoreless first period, where the Sun Devils will have 2nd & 8 from the Green Run 30 when play resumes.
 


Total Yards:
Green Run: 45
Salem: 30

So, as you can see above, the penalty yardage for Green Run has kept them from jumping out to the early lead, plus is enabling Salem an opportunity to strike first.

Salem was called for just 1 penalty for 5 yards in that first quarter.
 
OK, I must say, the officials now are calling this 'extra tight' and it's really proving beneficial to Salem and costly for Green Run. The latest 15-yard unsportsmanlike was more of a ticky-tack call than the last one, which was borderline at best.

Put it this way - - I've seen Green Run not get flagged for much worse in the past.

Anyways, Salem just misfired on a near TD pass with Jason 'Scooter' Williams trying to connect with Kasir Patterson in the end zone. Pressure came on Williams, who is unable to see an open Blake McClung on 3rd & 9 from the Stallions 15.

It looks like Salem is not opting for the field goal try from the 15 and instead leaving the offense on the field for 4th & 9. Well, right before the snap, the Sun Devils burn a time-out with 10:49 to go in the second quarter.
 
Green Run is increasing the pace and tempo offensively for their third possession. Knahlij Harrell, the Virginia Tech commit, hauls in a pass from QB K'Saan Farrar on a cross route for 11 yards following a short 3-yard run from Charles Jackson. A couple plays later on 3rd & 4 from their own 43, Farrar scrambles for 21 yards into Salem territory. Jackson then moves the chains ahead for a gain of 10.

Salem's defensive design and plan thus far has been extremely good, but on this drive they've missed a couple of tackles and Green Run is starting to make them pay a bit.

A holding penalty on Green Run - it's their 8th flag for 72 yards - backs them up 10 for 2nd & 20 from the 36.

Now make it a block in the back penalty to wipe out a 36-yard TD to Jayden Anderson. A plethora of miscues at this point, goodness.
 
