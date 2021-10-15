LIVE Game Blog - King's Fork (5-0) at Oscar Smith (4-1)

matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
12,414
587
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
We are moments away from kick-off here at Beard-DeLong-Easley Field in Chesapeake as the Oscar Smith Tigers (4-1) play host to the King's Fork Bulldogs (5-0).

We'll have updates here + via Twitter @ hatfieldsports.

Before we do, let's take a look at our Preview, which is found on our VIP Board + in the Tidewater Predictions on this game in the next post...
 
Game of the Week:

King’s Fork (5-0) at Oscar Smith (4-1) . . . Hard to believe that the only unbeaten team in the Southeastern District at this stage of the football season is not Oscar Smith and someone else. That somebody else is King’s Fork, coached by former Tigers assistant Anthony Joffrion. Not only did Joffrion play at Ocean Lakes for current Oscar Smith Head Coach Chris Scott, but he was also on the King’s Fork staff when the Bulldogs stunned Oscar Smith – 29-13 – back in 2007 to halt a 99-game Southeastern District winning streak by the Tigers.

Even though King’s Fork got hit for 16 points by Deep Creek in last week’s 15-point triumph, consider a couple of things about how strong they’ve been on the defensive side of the ball. The week before, Deep Creek scored 73 on Lakeland. For the year, King’s Fork is giving up just 5.4 PPG and that includes holding a 6-1 Western Branch team that’s averaging four touchdowns a contest out of the end zone. A total of 11 different King’s Fork defenders have made a stop behind the line of scrimmage, none more influential than Virginia Tech commit Kyree Moyston (37 tackles, 16 TFL, 9 sacks) and Tavias Higgs (20 stops, 8 TFL, 6 sacks).

In addition to Moyston and Higgs, the Oscar Smith offensive line will have to be able to block Bravion Campbell and Jason Cole, who together have 77 total stops, 10 for loss and five sacks. If stalwart center Maarten Woudsma is not back from injury for the Tigers, it could require them going to some formation looks with an extra blocker and relying on a run game that is producing very well this year behind Kevon King (47Car. 604Yds. 13 TD’s). It wouldn’t even be a surprise to see Smith incorporate one of their shifty receivers and possibly even four-star DB Sherrod Covil, a Clemson recruit, into the game-plan to run the ball on occasion.

After a remarkable junior year where he completed nearly 73% of his passes for 1739 yards and a 25-0 TD/Int. ratio during an abbreviated campaign, Tigers QB and ODU commit Ethan Vasko has almost tailed off from his torrid pace a season ago. So far, he’s completed 47 of 88 passes for 844 yards with an 8-1 TD/Int. ratio, not locking into just one wideout and spraying it around, often finding Amonte Jones and Jamauri ‘Bam’ Knox. Of course, Vasko’s mobility is a weapon as well. Over the previous two seasons combined, he ran for 1066 yards and 16 TD’s.

To me, King’s Fork’s chances come down to a couple of things. One, can their secondary hold up when the Tigers go for that big strike off play-action and get off the field on third or even fourth down? Oscar Smith stays aggressive, and while the Bulldogs have a legit pass rush, they don’t want to get caught being over aggressive and playing into the Tigers’ hands.

On offense, the Bulldogs have to finish drives. The trio of junior QB Cameron Butler (29 of 41 for 570Yds. 7-1 TD/Int. ratio; 34Car. 345Yds. 4 TD’s), freshman RB Javon Ford (52Car. 410Yds. 3 TD’s) and junior WR Kaletri Boyd (10Rec. 260Yds. 4 TD’s) pace their attack that’s putting up 30.6 PPG. That’s still over 10 PPG fewer than a Tigers team that suffered a shutout loss to an out-of-state foe.

There’s no mistaking how purely dominant the Oscar Smith defense has been under Scott. Since his arrival in 2019, the Tigers have shut out 12 of the 20 Southeastern District opponents that they’ve faced. So while they did give up 49 points to St. John Bosco Prep of California earlier this season in a running clock loss where they were torched for 383 passing yards by three different quarterbacks, that was against a nationally-ranked foe of a different caliber. This Tigers defense knows how to deliver in big spots, and this is one where all three levels, particularly that secondary headed up by Covil and Brown, should be up for the challenge.

Matt Hatfield Says – Oscar Smith 30-13
Coach Ed Young Says – Oscar Smith 28-14
 
Oscar Smith gets the ball first as King's Fork boots the opening kickoff in the end zone for a touchback. Following an 8-yard run from Kevon King, it's QB Ethan Vasko on a nice play-fake to take off and scramble for 31 yards into King's Fork territory at the 41. However, on the next play, he fumbles.

 
King's Fork is in the midst of a great drive here as they got a 6-yard pass to Khalil Sharpe from Cameron Butler, then a couple of Tigers penalties have helped them out, including a 15-yarder. Sherrod Covil, the Clemson commit and 4-Star, had a huge hit against the run, but am impressed with the poise of young freshman tailback Javon Ford of King's Fork.

On 3rd & 24 from the 36 came the big play, where Butler found Sharpe for 17 yards and a late hit out of bounds put King's Fork not only into Smith territory, but at the 32. They found Bravion Campbell, a big-sized target, over the middle for 15 yards into the red zone just a couple plays later.
 
It actually took 5:42 off the clock, but Butler was terrific on that series in completing four passes for 49 yards to three different receivers. Even though they had an intentional grounding on that series, the Bulldogs didn't fold under the pressure and stood tall.
 
Wild start here as Oscar Smith did not attempt its first pass until after, get this, ten run plays. Very unlike Coach Chris Scott and the Tigers.

The King's Fork defense has been impressive here out of the gate.

King's Fork is on the move after a completion of 7 yards to Khalil Sharpe, followed by an encroachment penalty that puts the Bulldogs in Smith territory at the 49.
 
Smith has moved the ball, but the clutch plays have been made by King's Fork thus far. Coach Anthony Joffrion has to love the intensity and energy his squad is playing with through 12 minutes.

Both teams have been penalty-heavy lately, but the infractions have hurt the Tigers more than King's Fork to this point.
 
Just when we say penalties have hurt King's Fork more than Oscar Smith, a chop-block keeps the Bulldogs from moving the sticks. It backs them up to their own 36, facing a 2nd & 25. QB Cam Butler scoots out of bounds for about 5 yards to bring up 3rd & 20.

An intentional grounding backs the Bulldogs up 10 more and means a punting situation for King's Fork.

Amonte Jones returns the punt 27 yards, scooting to the sideline rather nicely. The Tigers begin their third series at the 9:57 mark of the second period at the King's Fork 39. Ethan Vasko's first completion of the night is good for 20 yards to Xavier Lewis.
 
Penalties are now definitely doing King's Fork in as Bravion Campbell had a sack of Vasko that would've pushed them out of the red zone, but instead it's personal foul / face-mask call. The Bulldogs are playing beyond the whistle just a bit too much. They might've injected some life into Smith with that series.
 
Another miscue by King's Fork as the return man lets the ball just roll near the end zone, at the 1, waiting a little too long before picking it up and managing just 3 yards on the return. That means King's Fork will be at their own 4, burning a time-out with 8:49 to go in the half before their third offensive series.

As nice as points would be out of this possession, the biggest thing is to try to tilt the field position a bit and not have a major negative play that results in a safety or quick Tigers touchdown that starts the roll of momentum for the Tigers on their Homecoming night.
 
King's Fork appeared to gain some breathing room on a run from Jason Cole, but a holding backs them up from their own 4 to the 2-yard line. On the next play, it's Cole being dumped for a loss of 1 by Kelvon Bethea, senior DE/OLB who had about 4 or 5 sacks recently against Indian River for the Tigers defense.

They decide to throw from their own end zone on 2nd & 13 from the 1 and it's not a bad throw by Cameron Butler. Unfortunately, his receiver - matched up against talented sophomore corner Asaad Brown - is unable to re-adjust to it in flight for a long completion.

Bravion Campbell on a direct snap runs for about 5 yards, but back-to-back penalties on King's Fork (unofficially I've got them for 11 for 89 yards so far) means they'll be punting from the one-inch line about.

The officials have called a LOT of penalties tonight, and while I know these are two very intense, aggressive teams, I kind of wish they would let the game breathe some.

Cam Butler does a nice job to get the punt off. Nonetheless, Smith has outstanding field position at the 14 of King's Fork following a 10-yard return with 6:32 till intermission.
 
Following two runs from Kevon King, the Tigers go to the air game as they patiently set it up with the run on 3rd & 2, using the quick screen game and the tenth grader Knox - who picked up an offer from UVA in the last month or two - is able to keep his balance as he dives into the end zone.

King's Fork's team speed is right there with Oscar Smith, which you hardly ever see from another Virginia or even Tidewater opponent. The Tigers have recovered from the sluggish start and seem to be gaining their rhythm now as the Bulldogs try to eliminate some of these self-inflicted mistakes.
 
Ladies and gents, the flag-fest continues here at Beard-DeLong-Easley Field. After King's Fork QB Cam Butler hits Bravion Campbell for a completion, a personal foul on the Tigers extends the gain for the Bulldogs. They get to the 36, but then it's Traveon Brown - multi-sport athlete for the Tigers - with a bone-jarring hit on Butler to pop the ball loose. The Bulldogs maintain possession, though they lose 10 yards.

On 2nd & 20, it's Butler gaining just 1 before Cam Jones and a host of Tigers meet him immediately. Several whistles before 3rd & 19, which means it's either a penalty or a time-out.

Pocket starts to collapse on Butler before his pass on 3rd & 19 and it's incomplete. Caleb Jones is starting to get better penetration into the KF backfield. It means punting time with 3:25 left in the second quarter.

Knowing that King's Fork gets the ball first to begin the second half, best believe the Tigers want to add another touchdown before half-time. A great punt rolls out of bounds at the 6 with 3:15 to go in the half.
 
