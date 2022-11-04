LIVE Game Blog - Lafayette (8-1) at Warhill (7-2)

matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
13,608
674
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
Greetings from Wanner Stadium in Williamsburg as the Lafayette Rams (8-1) face the Warhill Lions (7-2) in a matchup for Bay Rivers District bragging rights. It's a gorgeous night for football on this first Friday of November 2022.

Below is our snapshot preview on the VIP Board...


Lafayette (8-1) at Warhill (7-2) . . . A year ago when Warhill beat Lafayette 14-7 for their first ever victory over the Rams in 17 tries, they had arguably the best player on the field in Noah Holmes. That probably can’t be said this season with both DeMarcus Lawrence able to damage defenses with strong running between the tackles as well as receiver Jaylen Pretlow, a Navy commit, able to stretch opponents out vertically. Warhill’s best chance to win is controlling Time of Possession with backs Jaedyn McAdoo and Liam Francisque and keeping the Lafayette offense off the field in a low-scoring, defensive struggle.

Matt Hatfield Says – Lafayette 19-13
Coach Ed Young Says – Lafayette 28-24


... We'll have updates here on the Blog + on Twitter @hatfieldsports - stay tunedQ
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
13,608
674
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com

A textbook drive from Andy Linn's Rams as they ran it nine times out of 10 plays with DeMarcus Lawrence and James Spence doing most of the damage. Their one pass - a screen by Hayden Olesky to Navy commit Jaylen Pretlow - didn't gain any yards, but had he gotten an outside block, he would've been off to the races.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
13,608
674
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
Warhill was in the midst of a nice drive that began at their own 20-yard line. They saw Deron Pressular-Gordon break off a 27-yard burst on the first play from scrimmage. A couple plays later, it's Jaedyn McAdoo using his speed for a pick up of 8 yards. Down to the Lafayette 40-yard line after Chase O'Neil completes a pass to Tayvion Blockett, the Lions lose the handle on a fumble.

Lafayette recovers with Jayson McCormick at their own 45 with 5:50 to go in the opening period.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
13,608
674
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com

Lafayette is having tremendous success with Jaylen Pretlow moving in motion and getting him to the edge on sweeps / outside handoffs. On this particular scoring play, Warhill didn't wrap up and Pretlow slipped out of multiple tackles.

Warhill Coach Jerome Rhodes knows it's absolutely crucial they settle down and put together a long-scoring drove that starts at their own 25 with 3:28 left in the opening period.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
13,608
674
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
The Warhill offense goes 3 & out as an incomplete pass on first down leads to consecutive runs, where Liam Francisque was held to a total of 3 yards. Credit junior LB Jaiden Brown with a good stick on 3rd & 9.

Warhill's punt goes out of bounds and only 22 yards. So Lafayette's third possession will begin at midfield with 1:57 to go in the opening period.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
13,608
674
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com

Just when Warhill's defense thought they had bottled up the Lafayette offense following a sack by Anthony Cunningham, the Rams hit them with a big pass play over the top. The Lions badly need a defensive stand here to begin the second period to swing the tide.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
13,608
674
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com

DeMarcus Lawrence simply trucked multiple defenders on an impressive run of about 12 yards to set up his own scoring plunge. They're man-handling between the trenches with old-school, power football right now.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
13,608
674
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
Warhill's third offensive possession begins at their own 18 with 11:21 to go before the half following the game's first penalty. It was on the Lions. Chase O'Neil breaks off a 22-yard run on 2nd & 8 to move the chains. A few plays later on 3rd & 3, it's junior LB Erick Zeledon making a firm tackle much like Jaiden Brown did for the Rams earlier in the half. That brings up 4th & 1 and Jerome Rhodes decides to leave the offense out there.

O'Neil's sneak is good enough for a first down, gaining 4 yards. That's the best job the interior o-line has done tonight because they've struggled to block Jayson McCormick.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
13,608
674
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com

Now we have ourselves a ballgame... we think. Lafayette can squash their hopes and any momentum by scoring yet again as they are 3 for 3 on their possessions resulting in touchdowns thus far. The breakdown that Andy Linn is probably most upset about is in coverage there as McAdoo was able to slip free down the middle of the defense. He knows they can't have breakdowns like that against someone the caliber of Phoebus or Lake Taylor in the Region 3A playoffs and advance.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
13,608
674
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com

A highlight-reel play from Pretlow, who shook his defender like he was doing a crossover against someone guarding him on the basketball court. The Warhill defense can't solve this Lafayette running game. Pretlow is a threat catching the ball and on special teams, where he returned that kickoff following Warhill's score about 33 yards to set them up with decent field position at their own 43.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
13,608
674
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com

That score by Wolmart off the blocked punt by his teammate was the blue light special.

Warhill has now given up as many points in this game as they have in any other this season, matching 35 surrendered in their season opener vs. Warwick. It's hard to imagine Lafayette giving up this kind of lead.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
13,608
674
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
Warhill had a good drive going as they were on the move thanks to receptions from Jaedyn McAdoo and Taylen Eady gaining 17 yards along wit ha penalty on the Lafayette defense. But the Rams come through with a sack courtesy of Todd Neville. The Lions also get flagged for a penalty of their own and a 6-yard scramble by QB Chase O'Neil sets up 4th & 25 we'll call it from the Rams 43 with 2:52 till half-time.

Warhill appears to be going for it out of a time-out. Not sure I'd do this here if I was them.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
13,608
674
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com

This has been a clinic by the Lafayette ground attack tonight and now they are in position to get their most satisfying win of the season heading into the playoffs with a chance at being the No. 2 seed in Region 3A. It figures to be a tight power points battle between them and Lake Taylor, who is comfortably ahead in the first half in its game up in Richmond against J.R. Tucker.

By the way, that's another junior for Lafayette in Matthews. They have a bevy of quality 11th graders, plus HC Andy Linn likes his young classes of freshmen and sophomores as well.
 
matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
13,608
674
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
Stats at the Half:

Lafayette 42:
Jaylen Pretlow - 6Car. 123Yds. 2 TD's; 2Rec. 36Yds; 3 Tackles
DeMarcus Lawrence - 13Car. 51Yds. 2 TD's
Elijah Matthews - 1Car. 35Yds. TD
James Spencer - 2Car. 34Yds.
Hayden Olesky - 2-3 for 36Yds.
Jaiden Brown - 5 Tackles (3 Solo)
Todd Neville - 2 Sacks

Rams - 27 plays for 271 yards (24 rushes for 235 yards; 2-3 for 36 yards passing); 0 turnovers; 2 penalties for 30 yards


Warhill 7:
Chase O'Neil - 6-12 for 88Yds. 1-0 TD/Int. ratio
Deron Pressular-Gordon - 6Car. 40Yds; 1Rec. 11Yds.
Jaedyn McAdoo - 3Rec. 61Yds; 1Car. 8Yds.
Taylen Eady - 1Rec. 13Yds.
Liam Francisque - 3Car. 5Yds; 5 Total Tackles

Lions - 28 plays for 154 total yards (16 rushes for 66 yards, 1 lost fumble; 6-12 for 88 yards passing); 1 turnover; 5 penalties for 51 yards
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

matthew328826

Blog LIVE Game Blog - Green Run (7-0) at Salem-VB (5-2)

Replies
33
Views
557
SCOREBOARD
matthew328826
matthew328826
wgarlick

Warhill 55 Grafton 14

Replies
0
Views
213
SCOREBOARD
wgarlick
wgarlick
matthew328826

LIVE Stream Broadcast of Cox (7-1) vs. Kempsville (7-1) from the VB Sportsplex

Replies
13
Views
100
SCOREBOARD
matthew328826
matthew328826
matthew328826

Blog Game Blog: Green Run 35, Bayside 7 - FINAL

Replies
35
Views
484
SCOREBOARD
matthew328826
matthew328826
matthew328826

Blog Game Blog: New Kent 14, York 7 - FINAL

Replies
21
Views
326
SCOREBOARD
matthew328826
matthew328826

Latest posts

Top Bottom