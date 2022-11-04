LIVE Game Blog - Lafayette (8-1) at Warhill (7-2)

Greetings from Wanner Stadium in Williamsburg as the Lafayette Rams (8-1) face the Warhill Lions (7-2) in a matchup for Bay Rivers District bragging rights. It's a gorgeous night for football on this first Friday of November 2022.



Lafayette (8-1) at Warhill (7-2) . . . A year ago when Warhill beat Lafayette 14-7 for their first ever victory over the Rams in 17 tries, they had arguably the best player on the field in Noah Holmes. That probably can’t be said this season with both DeMarcus Lawrence able to damage defenses with strong running between the tackles as well as receiver Jaylen Pretlow, a Navy commit, able to stretch opponents out vertically. Warhill’s best chance to win is controlling Time of Possession with backs Jaedyn McAdoo and Liam Francisque and keeping the Lafayette offense off the field in a low-scoring, defensive struggle.



Matt Hatfield Says – Lafayette 19-13

Coach Ed Young Says – Lafayette 28-24





... We'll have updates here on the Blog + on Twitter @hatfieldsports - stay tuned