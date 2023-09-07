Here's a Recap of how Matt Hatfield + Coach Ed Young did last week on High School Football Picks across Tidewater...



Hatfield’s Week 2 Total in Tidewater: 19-6 (76%)

Hatfield’s Tidewater Season Total: 36-13 (73.5%)

Hatfield’s VHSL Season Total: 64-21 (75.3%)



Young’s Week 2 Total in Tidewater: 17-8 (68%)

Young’s Tidewater Season Total: 33-16 (67.3%)



Neither competitor fared that great last week in missing Benedictine/Western Branch, Lafayette/St. Chris, Kellam/Kempsville, Warhill/Matoaca, Gloucester/York and Deep Creek/Currituck. Matt extended his lead in Tidewater games, thanks to the results of Hickory/Manor and Granby/Kecoughtan.





Thursday’s Action for 9/7/23:



Warwick (2-0) at Kecoughtan (1-1) . . . After dropping seven straight in the series from 2012-18, the Warwick Raiders have beaten Kecoughtan in each of the past four meetings, which includes an 8-7 escape in October of 2021. Since allowing a touchdown on the opening kickoff at Grassfield to begin the season, Warwick has outscored its foes 95-0. Kecoughtan was on its way to a 2-0 start before allowing Granby to put together an 80-yard touchdown drive in a span of 1:33 late in the fourth quarter in a 26-24 loss last Thursday. It will be a long night for the Warriors defense, unless they find an answer for Warwick QB Eduardo Rios Jr., who is completing nearly 84% of his passes through two games.



Matt Hatfield Says – Warwick 34-10

Coach Ed Young Says – Warwick 24-12





Bethel (0-2) at Menchville (1-1) . . . The Bethel Bruins are in serious jeopardy of suffering their first 0-3 start since 1985 when they opened 0-7 on their way to a 2-8 finish. In both of their losses, they’ve allowed 40+ points in surrendering 41 to Nansemond River and 42 to Warwick. In a nail-biting 21-20 win over Heritage, junior running back Charlie Wilson was thrust into the lineup and delivered in a huge way with 33 carries for 241 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Amir Harrison has accounted for 395 yards and 3 TD’s in a pair of games for the Monarchs, and defensively Jamere Peterson has made two interceptions. Following a 24-game losing streak in the series, Menchville has won three straight.



Matt Hatfield Says – Menchville 21-9

Coach Ed Young Says – Menchville 30-12





Tabb (1-0) at Jamestown (1-1) . . . Seven of the past eight meetings have gone in favor of Tabb, including by margins of 35-8 last year and 50-7 in 2021. Jamestown’s lone triumph in that stretch came by a 42-32 margin in 2019. The Eagles are making strides defensively in giving up just 19 points total to Nottoway and Essex through the first two games with Sam Tighe and Khayri Waller combining for 32 tackles for Jamestown. They’re going to need them to contain Tabb’s strong ground attack, which piled up 335 yards rushing in a 28-19 comeback win over Heritage with Cam Dixon gaining 158 of those with a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns.



Matt Hatfield Says – Tabb 27-14

Coach Ed Young Says – Tabb 33-16