My goodness, do we have two mega showdowns in the Commonwealth or what? Freedom-Woodbridge is hosting DeMatha of Maryland in a game that is sold out and the same will likely be said for the matchup at Powhatan Field in Norfolk that's a re-match of last year's Class 5 State Football Championship as Maury hosts Highland Springs.Both Freedom and Highland Springs come in on 17-game winning streaks, but you could make the case that both go down, a split happens or that each prevails.We have a Full Preview of Maury / Highland Springs in the l atest Tidewater Predictions here along with other matchups around the '757' area code.Let's get to the Picks, just quick-hitter score style for this week, below after catching you up on how my selections have done so far along with my former radio turned current Podcast partner, Coach Ed Young...Hatfield’s Week 2 Total in Tidewater: 19-6 (76%)Hatfield’s Tidewater Season Total: 36-13 (73.5%)Hatfield’s VHSL Season Total: 64-21 (75.3%)Young’s Week 2 Total in Tidewater: 17-8 (68%)Young’s Tidewater Season Total: 33-16 (67.3%)Hatfield Says - Freedom-PW 35-34 in OTMatt Hatfield Says – Maury 23-21Coach Ed Young Says – Maury 28-27Matt Hatfield Says – King’s Fork 22-14Coach Ed Young Says – King’s Fork 20-16Matt Hatfield Says – Lake Taylor 30-23Coach Ed Young Says – Lake Taylor 24-21Matt Hatfield Says – Cox 27-23Coach Ed Young Says – Bayside 27-23Hatfield Says - Fairfax 36-14Hatfield Says - Westfield 27-13Hatfield Says - South County 28-18Hatfield Says - Tuscarora 30-17Hatfield Says - Heritage-Lynchburg 20-10Hatfield Says - Brentsville District 21-13Hatfield Says - Massaponax 20-18Hatfield Says - Central-Lunenburg 26-24Hatfield Says - Honaker 28-14Hatfield Says - King George 34-21Hatfield Says - Patrick Henry-Roanoke 35-14