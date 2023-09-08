matthew328826
My goodness, do we have two mega showdowns in the Commonwealth or what? Freedom-Woodbridge is hosting DeMatha of Maryland in a game that is sold out and the same will likely be said for the matchup at Powhatan Field in Norfolk that's a re-match of last year's Class 5 State Football Championship as Maury hosts Highland Springs.
Both Freedom and Highland Springs come in on 17-game winning streaks, but you could make the case that both go down, a split happens or that each prevails.
We have a Full Preview of Maury / Highland Springs in the latest Tidewater Predictions here along with other matchups around the '757' area code.
Let's get to the Picks, just quick-hitter score style for this week, below after catching you up on how my selections have done so far along with my former radio turned current Podcast partner, Coach Ed Young...
Hatfield’s Week 2 Total in Tidewater: 19-6 (76%)
Hatfield’s Tidewater Season Total: 36-13 (73.5%)
Hatfield’s VHSL Season Total: 64-21 (75.3%)
Young’s Week 2 Total in Tidewater: 17-8 (68%)
Young’s Tidewater Season Total: 33-16 (67.3%)
MATT'S MEGA MATCHUPS:
DeMatha, MD (2-0) at Freedom-Woodbridge (2-0)
Hatfield Says - Freedom-PW 35-34 in OT
Highland Springs (2-0) at Maury (1-0)
Matt Hatfield Says – Maury 23-21
Coach Ed Young Says – Maury 28-27
More Intriguing Matchups Around VA:
Western Branch (1-1) at King's Fork (1-0)
Matt Hatfield Says – King’s Fork 22-14
Coach Ed Young Says – King’s Fork 20-16
Lake Taylor (2-0) at Hopewell (1-0)
Matt Hatfield Says – Lake Taylor 30-23
Coach Ed Young Says – Lake Taylor 24-21
Bayside (2-0) at Cox (1-1)
Matt Hatfield Says – Cox 27-23
Coach Ed Young Says – Bayside 27-23
Fairfax (2-0) at Centreville (1-1)
Hatfield Says - Fairfax 36-14
Westfield (2-0) at Lake Braddock (1-1)
Hatfield Says - Westfield 27-13
South County (1-1) at West Springfield (1-0)
Hatfield Says - South County 28-18
Tuscarora (2-0) at Loudoun County (1-1)
Hatfield Says - Tuscarora 30-17
Appomattox (1-1) at Heritage-Lynchburg (1-0)
Hatfield Says - Heritage-Lynchburg 20-10
Brentsville District (2-0) at Millbrook (2-0)
Hatfield Says - Brentsville District 21-13
Louisa (2-0) at Massaponax (1-1)
Hatfield Says - Massaponax 20-18
Central-Lunenburg (2-0) at Brunswick (1-0)
Hatfield Says - Central-Lunenburg 26-24
Honaker (2-0) at Rye Cove (2-0)
Hatfield Says - Honaker 28-14
King George (2-0) at Riverbend (2-0)
Hatfield Says - King George 34-21
Albemarle (0-2) at Patrick Henry-Roanoke (2-0)
Hatfield Says - Patrick Henry-Roanoke 35-14
