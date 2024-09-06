An 8-4 mark on the Dynamic Dozen last week with losses on the Radford/George Wythe, Appomattox/Buckingham, Stuarts Draft/King William and Lord Botetourt/E.C. Glass.So before we get to the Picks for this weekend, which we'll call Week 2 here on September 6-7, 2024, let's give you a quick glance at the tally that includes my 757 Saturday Sports Talk Podcast Partner Coach Ed Young on the Tidewater Predictions...20-4 (83.3%)18-6 (75%)The two disagreements saw Hatfield nudge in front, thanks to a couple of Southeastern District teams prevailing over Peninsula District squads on the other side of the water with Western Branch blanking Menchville and Nansemond River defeating Bethel.