matthew328826
Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
-
- Jul 20, 2004
-
- 14,775
-
- 756
-
- 113
An 8-4 mark on the Dynamic Dozen last week with losses on the Radford/George Wythe, Appomattox/Buckingham, Stuarts Draft/King William and Lord Botetourt/E.C. Glass.
So before we get to the Picks for this weekend, which we'll call Week 2 here on September 6-7, 2024, let's give you a quick glance at the tally that includes my 757 Saturday Sports Talk Podcast Partner Coach Ed Young on the Tidewater Predictions...
High School Football Predictions Battle: 2024 Regular Season Totals
Matthew Hatfield – 20-4 (83.3%)
Coach Ed Young – 18-6 (75%)
The two disagreements saw Hatfield nudge in front, thanks to a couple of Southeastern District teams prevailing over Peninsula District squads on the other side of the water with Western Branch blanking Menchville and Nansemond River defeating Bethel.
See Week 2 Tidewater Predictions Column Here
So before we get to the Picks for this weekend, which we'll call Week 2 here on September 6-7, 2024, let's give you a quick glance at the tally that includes my 757 Saturday Sports Talk Podcast Partner Coach Ed Young on the Tidewater Predictions...
High School Football Predictions Battle: 2024 Regular Season Totals
Matthew Hatfield – 20-4 (83.3%)
Coach Ed Young – 18-6 (75%)
The two disagreements saw Hatfield nudge in front, thanks to a couple of Southeastern District teams prevailing over Peninsula District squads on the other side of the water with Western Branch blanking Menchville and Nansemond River defeating Bethel.
See Week 2 Tidewater Predictions Column Here