Blog LIVE Blog - Kempsville (2-3) at Bayside (3-2)

matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
14,616
742
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
Greetings from Bayside High School, where the Marlins at 3-2 overall play host to the Kempsville Chiefs (2-3) in a Beach District matchup that got shifted back along with four others in the city due to the storm a couple weeks ago.

Bayside is coming off a shutout win over First Colonial, while Kempsville fell last week to Tallwood by a count of 30-13 at home.

Follow updates here and via 'X' also known as Twitter @hatfieldsports
 


Really good opening drive for Daryl Cherry's Chiefs, who have battled injuries to begin the season after a loss to Green Run in the opener.

They have a new starting QB in Cade Eidson, a senior, from the beginning of the season and the 6'3" teriggerman is off to a solid start at 2 of 3 for 29 yards. They got in position thanks in large part to a 39-yard run on 3rd & 2 from freshman Ty'jae Curtis.

Bayside begins its first series at their own 23 with 8:51 to go in the opening period.
 
Bayside nearly hit a big play after moving the sticks once on a 14-yard pass from sophomore QB Kam Kirby to junior wideout Martrez Chavious-Fenner for a gain of 14. Following penalties on each side, the Marlins get faced with a 3rd & 9 from their own 38 and Kirby missed a wide open Chavious-Fenner just barely, overthrowing him by just a pinch.

The Marlins punt it away and Kempsville will start their second possession at their own 34 with 5:35 to go in the opening stanza.
 
Kempsville's second series has worked into Bayside territory as QB Cade Eidson connects with Xavier Clark for the second time on the night, this time on a 5-yard completion. Then RB Darius Johnson, who had been out of the lineup lately due to injury, spins away from tacklers to rush for 9 on 2nd & 5.

Johnson runs for 3 and Eidson adds 5 to set up 3rd & 2 from the Bayside 44. Landon Timmons, a junior defensive lineman for Bayside, drops the talented freshman Ty'jae Curtis for a loss of 1. On 4th & 3 from the Marlins 5, Coach Daryl Cherry of Kempsville elects to leave the offense on the field.

The Chiefs give it to Curtis on a run to the outside, but he is dropped for a loss of 2 by senior LB Ralph Parker. So Bayside will take over for its second possession at their own 47, trailing 7-0 with 2:30 to go in the first quarter.
 
After a 4-yard run from Jordan Henderson and incomplete pass, the Marlins convert a 3rd & 6 with QB Kam Kirby connecting with Martrez Chavious-Fenner for 11. If he gets that earlier pass, he'd be at 97 yards on three receptions.

 
Holding penalties are derailing this Bayside drive, which is now facing 3rd & 20 from the Kempsville 37. Kam Kirby scrambles for 5, where the Marlisn get called for another holding, but Kempsville declines it to bring up 4th & 15.

Instead of a pooch punt, Coach Jon White of Bayside will leave the offense out there at the Chiefs 32. A pass in the end zone by Kirby is incomplete.

Kempsville now takes over at its own 32 with 10:45 to go in the first half and they have to feel pretty good about things here if they're able to run the ball effectively and tilt field position back in their favor.
 
The Chiefs will burn a time-out with 9:28 to go in the second quarter, ahead 7-0 at Bayside with a 4th & 1 coming from their own 41.

Kempsville saw their first pass of this third offensive series fall incomplete. On 2nd & 10, they were fortunate to see QB Cade Eidson gain 4 on a run play because two of his teammates ran into each other. Then on 3rd & 2, it was RB Darius Johnson knifing his way ahaed for five yards.

Out of the time-out, Kempsville keeps the offense out ther eand it's Johnson getting to the outside near the Chiefs sideline for a key first down on 4th & 1. It was worth seven yards. The Chiefs stay with the running game to get into Bayside territory, including a five-yard run on 3rd & 3 from the Marlins 45 with Ty'jae Curtis powering ahead for 5.

The Kempsville o-line with Aiden Curtis, Makai Bacon, Ilan Rivera, Deacon Rawls (JMU commit) and Drew Ashbury are starting to get in a real nice rhythm blocking up front for the ground game.
 
Just after my praising of the Kempsville blocking for the run game, which has produced 132 yards on 15 rushes, the protection breaks down on a couple of pass plays. That includes 3rd & 10 from the Bayside 40, where QB Cade Eidson has to get rid of it before a sack by Zavion Guidry. After the referees huddle up, they determine it was intentional grounding as well.

Bayside takes over at their own 13 with 7:01 to go in the first half for their third offensive possession following the Kempsville punt.
 
An 11-yard catch by freshman Daequan Howard from QB Kam Kirby moves the sticks for Bayside. Three plays later, the Marlins are facing a 3rd & 4 from their own 30 when the Chiefs jump offsides. Big break there for the home team.

After the encroachment penalty on Kempsville, the Marlins give four of those yards back as they fail to block Jason Galloway, who wraps up Zavion Guidry on the run play right away. An incomplete over the middle prompts Coach Jon White to burn a time-out with 4:07 to go in the second period before a 3rd & 14 from their own 31.

While the Marlins get the ball to begin the third period, they don't want to give Kempsville it back with good field position and a chance to add to their 7-0 lead.

The difference in this one thus far has been distinct and it comes in the rushing category: Kempsville has 132 yards on the ground compared to just 23 for Bayside.
 
The longest play from scrimmage on the night comes for Bayside on 3rd & 14 from their own 31 as Kam Kirby's pass is caught by Halim Hardnett for 20 yards. It didn't look like Hardnett was his intended target, but the Marlins will take it regardless as it was essentially tipped or deflected into his area and he made the play.

Tell you what, this freshman - Daequan Howard - is only 5'9" and 150 pounds, but quite an impressive player with the ball in his hands for Bayside. He made several key plays against Landstown last month in a game I saw and he's making his presence felt again tonight, hauling in his second grab, this one for 19 yards down to the Kempsville 28.

As a side - - these officials are having a less than stellar night. They keep moving the ball all over the place and not sure where to put it following an illegal participation plag on Kempsville, which is a 5-yard infraction. They finally get it figured out.
 
Bayside QB Kam Kirby extends this third offensive possession with a five-yard run to the 18 of Kempsville, getting the Marlins into the red zone for the first time on the night. Another Kempsville defensive penalty, followed by runs of 5 by Jordan Henderson and 2 from Kirby bring up 2nd & Goal at the Chiefs 6. Kempsville burns a time-out with 2:17 before the break to try to get the defense to get a big stand.

Coming out of the time-out, it's Drew Ashbury and Ty'jae Curtis combining for a tackle for loss to create 3rd & Goal from the 8. Coach Jon White of Bayside will now use a time-out with 1:39 to go in the second quarter to see if his offense can conver this into points because a touchdown would be a bigger momentum boost going to the half than a field goal.
 


As the 3rd & Goal play was breaking down, Kam Kirby had a receiver - looked to be freshman Daequan Howard - get open at the last moment, but the pass rush got to him and someone, perhaps lineman and JMU commit Deacon Rawls, might've gotten a paw on the ball as well.

Important for the Marlins to get points before the break, though the Chiefs feel better to hold them to 3 instead of 7.
 
Kempsville's Tyron Kellam zigs and zags his way on the ensuing kickoff 27 yards up to the 40 as the Chiefs. On the first play from scrimmage on the fourth series for the Chiefs, they then draw a pass interference on the Bayside defense. That puts the Chiefs into Bayside territory.

A quarterback switch for Kempsville, which I think was caused by a big hit from the Bayside pass rush potentially, has junior Sawyer Whitmore - the team's starter to begin the season - in the game. An offensive pass interference penalty moves the Chiefs back closer to midfield.

With 17 seconds to go in the half, Kempsville is suddenly looking at 3rd & 19 from the Bayside 42 after once looking at 1st & 10 from the 33 before the penalty. The Chiefs need a chunk here to get in field goal range or have a shot at a Hail Mary.
 
Stats at the Half:

Kempsville 7:
Cade Eidson - 3-7 for 34Yds; 2Car. 9Yds.
Sawyer Whitmore - 2-4 for 18Yds; 1Car. 10Yds.
Darius Johnson - 7Car. 72Yds; 1Rec. 6Yds; 4 Tackles
Ty'jae Curtis - 6Car. 51Yds.
Xavier Clark - 3Rec. 26Yds.
Ryley McIntosh - 1Rec. 20Yds. TD
Jason Galloway - 6 Tackles, TFL

Chiefs - 27 plays for 194 total yards (5-11 for 52 yards passing; 16 rushes for 142 yards); 0 turnovers; 7 penalties for 45 yards


Bayside 3:
Kam Kirby - 7-15 for 80Yds; 6Car. 22Yds.
Jordan Henderson - 7Car. 14Yds.
Martrez Chavious-Fenner - 4Rec. 50Yds; 4 Tackles
Daequan Howard - 2Rec. 30Yds.
Halim Hardnett - 1Rec. 20Yds.
Ralph Parker - 5 Tackles, TFL

Marlins - 29 plays for 112 total yards (7-15 for 80 yards passing; 14 rushes for 32 yards); 0 turnovers; 2 penalties for 20 yards
 
Bayside receives the 2nd half kickoff and Breon Hardnett is tackled at his own 20, where the Marlins begin. They proceed to go 3 & out with three straight incomplete passes, the first being deflected by Kempsville defensive back Jahlen Batty and the last one nearly getting intercepted in traffic by Tyron Kellam.

It's clear the Marlins are having more success on offense by passing than with the running game, whereas Kempsville is churning out more production with its ground attack than through the air. However, the Marlins have to make the Chiefs defend the width of the field and their speed on the perimeter on some quick hitters via screen or pitch plays, maybe even use QB Kam Kirby's athleticism with some option in the run game.

After a couple of Kempsville penalties on the punt, the Chiefs start at their own 27 with 11:23 to go in the third period rather than near midfield.
 
Cade Eidson is back in at quarterback for Kempsville and he is dropped for a loss on 2nd & 5 by Isaiah Merritt. Freshman tailback Ty'jae Curtis rips away from multiple tacklers for a gain of 17. Two plays later, it's Curtis running downhill with some power and speed, breaking off a 30-yarder to the Bayside 20.

What a night Curtis is turning in with 105 yards on 10 attempts. He had some stellar performances earlier in the season. Eidson takes a shot in the end zone for Xavier Clark in the end zone, who is locked up with his defender one-on-one, but he is unable to hault it in for a touchdown that would give the Chiefs a double-digit lead.

Now it's 3rd & 11 from the 21 for the Chiefs and possibly two-down territory.
 
Martrez Chavious-Fenner and the Bayside defense drops Darius Johnson for a loss of 2 on 3rd & 11. But on 4th & 13, it's Cade Eidson finding Zhykeem Rogers for a 16-yard pass down the middle to put the Chiefs inside the Bayside 10.

That is a demoralizing conversion to the Bayside defense, which thought it had the Chiefs finally stopped.

A 15-yard chop block penalty on a Kempsville lineman negates a 7-yard TD run from Darius Johnson and pushes them back to the 22 of Bayside with 6:15 to go in the third period.
 


Kempsville's ground game got right behind the right guard Deacon Rawls, who is mauling his defender, and they are back to the power football that has helped them reach the Region 5A Finals each of the past two years.

It's desperation time for Bayside as they begin their second offensive possession at their own 35 with 5:40 remaining in the third period.
 
Longest offensive play of the night for Bayside comes on a 27-yard run from senior Jordan Henderson into Kempsville territory, not tackled until he reaches the Chiefs 38. Injured on the play for Kempsville is key two-way performer Darius Johnson. We'll see what kind of an effect that has and if he is able to return.

A leaping grab worth 14 yards by speedster Halim Hardnett has Bayside knocking on the red zone door at the 22-yard line of the Chiefs. Kempsville sophomore LB Elijah McDaniel makes a firm hit against Henderson on a run play to keep him to no gain. Then it's an incomplete pass, bringing up 3rd & 10 for the Marlins. Probably two-down territory, barring a loss on this next play. Kam Kirby's throw is high and incomplete.

This will be a tough 4th & 10 to convert for Bayside.
 
Kempsville's defense gets the necessary stop of Bayside on 3rd & 10, giving the Chiefs the ball back at their own 22 with 3:12 to go in the third period and likely looking to burn some clock with a comfortable 14-3 lead.

They run it on first down with Ty'jae Curtis gaining a yard, then surprisingly go to the air on 2nd & 9 with it being incomplete. Cade Eidson's third down pass is incomplete, so the Chiefs take only 57 seconds off the clock and will punt it away with 2:15 to go in the period. Bayside might be thinking they should've tried a 39-yard field goal.

Amari Noble blocks the punt for Bayside and the Marlins have excellent field position now at the Kempsville 2 with 2:06 to go in the third period after a potential game-altering play.
 


Bayside made it harder than they needed to for a touchdown after getting it at the Kempsville 2. Jordan Henderson gained a run up the middle for a yard. On 2nd & Goal from the 1, the Marlins nearly fumbled the ball and brought back bad visions of their late-game turnover in the loss at Cox where they saw a lead disappear in the closing seconds to preent a 3-0 start.

But on the next play, Brown gets behind his interior o-line and Zavion Guidry to plow into the end zone.
 
Kempsville begins at their own 17 with 1:21 to go in the third period, clinging to now what is just a four-point lead at 14-10. They are getting a bit fancy with their run game trying to pitch it and go outside with Ryley McIntosh, the Marshall commit who had the game's first touchdown, and sophomore Xavier Clark, a superb talent who has been less than 100% healthy this year.

It brings up a crucial 3rd & 6 from their own 21, where QB Cade Eidson shows his moxie to gain 11 yards, slipping out of multiple tackles to move the chains. This has not been one of Bayside's better tackling performances on defense at all, even though the score is at 14-10 and the Chiefs haven't hit a bunch of long gainers.
 
Sophomore Jahlen Batty comes in and gives Kempsville two really nice runs up the middle worth 20 yards - the first gaining 7 and the next picking up 13 - and it has the Chiefs at the Bayside 48. This is what Daryl Cherry probably envisioned coming in; trying to wear down the Bayside defensive front with their offensive line and a mixture of backs late in the game.

Isaiah Merritt stops Batty to no gain on 2nd & 6, bringing up third down from their own 45. Kendal Westbrook and Ralph Parker then combine for the sack on third down of QB Cade Eidson. Kempsville punts it away from the Bayside 49. Michael Pembleton makes a good tackle on the punt return to prevent Bayside from gaining any yards on the special teams play.

Bayside's fourth offensive series of the second half comes with 8:20 left in regulation from their own 15. They need it to be their best drive of the game to pull off a comeback win I would say.
 
Bayside begins to move the ball - a 10-yard run from Jordan Henderson and 7-yard catch by Daequan Howard that both moved the sticks - then a penalty pushes them back five yards on a false start. That is followed by another negative play as Kempsville's Jaylan McKenzie sacks QB Kam Kirby.

A 7-yard catch on a screen by Martrez Chavious-Fenner sets up 3rd & 14 from the 34 for Bayside. Kirby drops back and throws it to Halim Hardnett, making a spectacular catch against double coverage for 18 yards into Kempsville territory. That is followed by Kirby finding Howard for 12 and then Jordan Henderson running for 19 yards to the Chiefs 17.

Kempsville needs to stop the bleeding and burns a time-out with 4:29 to go, trying to hold on to this 14-10 lead.
 
An offsides penalty on Kempsville gets Bayside 5 yards closer to the 12. Kam Kirby gains a yard and then Zavion Guidry adds a 4-yard run to bring up 1st & Goal from the 7 for the Marlins. This has been not only the best drive of the night for Bayside, but perhaps all season long if they can cap it with a touchdown and get a come-from-behind win.
 


Heck of a catch by Halim Hardnett on third down gave Bayside life on that drive and sparked them.

But Kempsville has a chance here with 2:41 to go after the ensuing kickoff by Tyron Kellam is returned 28 yards. Barn-burner finish may await.
 
Ty'jae Curtis, just a freshman, runs for 3 yards to bring up 2nd & 7 from the Bayside 49. Now the 'Trench Mob' as the Chiefs call their offensive line have come out angry and with a purpose, paving the way for Curtis to keep the pile moving forward for 16 yards. The next play, it's Curtis again up the middle, untouched for about 7-10 yards of the 19 he gains.

Bayside Coach Jon White uses a time-out with 1:50 to go to get his defense settled down as the Chiefs are now threatening to take the lead back, at the Marlins 14.
 


"What a game," as someone near me in the pressbox just said... and it's not over yet. Bayside still has time - with 2 time-outs - to try to mount another comeback.

However, Ty'jae Curtis has certainly his mark on the Marlins as a ninth grader, bound to only get better.

The Chiefs kick it out of bounds, meaning Bayside will have it at its own 35 with 1:20 to go.
 
A quick completion by Bayside QB Kam Kirby for nine yards to Ralph Parker near the sideline, but he is unable to get out of bounds, which means the clock continues to run. Complicating matters for the Marlins, they're subbing different offensive personnel, which takes time, and they have to use a time-out with 50 seconds to go before 2nd & 1 from their own 44. That leaves only one remaining.

Kam Kirby puts the ball on the money, but the open Marlins receiver drops it and then his pass is out of the reach of his intended target on 3rd & 1. With 40 seconds to go, they need to get the first down and spike it in my opinion.
 
Kam Kirby, the QB for Bayside, tries to roll to his left near the sideline and is tackled by Elijah McDaniel, who makes a great play to keep him from moving the sticks.

So Kempsville - after coughing up the 14-3 lead - recovers and wins it late in a wild one tonight by a count of 21-17 as the Chiefs will take a knee.
 
Latest posts

