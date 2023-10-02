The longest play from scrimmage on the night comes for Bayside on 3rd & 14 from their own 31 as Kam Kirby's pass is caught by Halim Hardnett for 20 yards. It didn't look like Hardnett was his intended target, but the Marlins will take it regardless as it was essentially tipped or deflected into his area and he made the play.



Tell you what, this freshman - Daequan Howard - is only 5'9" and 150 pounds, but quite an impressive player with the ball in his hands for Bayside. He made several key plays against Landstown last month in a game I saw and he's making his presence felt again tonight, hauling in his second grab, this one for 19 yards down to the Kempsville 28.



As a side - - these officials are having a less than stellar night. They keep moving the ball all over the place and not sure where to put it following an illegal participation plag on Kempsville, which is a 5-yard infraction. They finally get it figured out.