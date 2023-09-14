ADVERTISEMENT

Blog LIVE Blog - Landstown (1-2) at Bayside (2-1)

matthew328826

matthew328826

Publisher of VirginiaPreps.com (Rivals Network)
Staff
Jul 20, 2004
14,616
742
113
Virginia Beach, VA
matthewhatfield.com
Greetings from Bayside High School in Virginia Beach on this very comfortable 77-degree Thursday night in September. The wind has picked up a good deal as we are almost set for kick-off with the visiting Landstown Eagles (1-2) and host Bayside Marlins (2-1).

Both teams have to feel like they should be 3-0 on the season. In Bayside's case, they were almost ready to run the clock out and get a 9-7 win at Cox, a thorn in their side in recent years, but a fumble with under two minutes to go, followed by a 75-yard drive that culminated with an 8-yard touchdown pass with 4 seconds to go lifted the Falcons to an improbable 14-9 victory.

Meanwhile, Landstown fell to Ocean Lakes in overtime by a 13-12 count, rallied from a half-time deficit to double up Princess Anne 28-14, then fell at home in overtime again by a 28-26 count to Tallwood. Robert Jackson knows his Eagles are just a couple plays away from being unblemished.

The storyline here is Jackson once coached at Bayside, where one of his standout linebackers was current Marlins Head Coach Jon White. Until last year's 20-0 shutout at Landstown, White had not beaten Jackson, dating back to even his time at Salem. But we'll see if the student can get the better of the teacher again.

Updates to follow here on the Blog and on X, once known as Twitter, @hatfieldsports
 
Strange play to start as Landstown receives the opening kickoff and their return man tries to reverse field, but the return man loses the ball. Appeared to be stripped by Bayside's Breon Hardnett. However, an Eagles player recovers it 14 yards back further, at their own 6. Looked to be Sincere Chevallier-Coleman getting on that loose pigskin.

So the Eagles start at their own 6. After two runs net just four yards with Isaiah Lovgren and Jahari Williams, Landstown turns to the passing game from their own 10 on 3rd & 6. Rolling right, it's QB Zachary Ruello finding an open Raquan Prophete-Williams for a healthy completion of 17 to move the sticks.
 
Getting another third down conversion Landstown keeps it with a QB sneak on 3rd & 1 from their own 36 with Zachary Ruello picking up 4 yards. However, the Bayside defense starts to get some momentum following a holding penalty on the Eagles backs them up 10 yards.

Martrez Chavious-Fenner nearly intercepts a long pass down the field. Then on 2nd & 20, it's a tackle for loss as Isaiah Merritt reads the screen to Benjamin Favor well. That brings up 3rd & 24 from their own 26.

Amazingly, Landstown is now 3 of 3 on third down conversions as Ruello fires it down the left sideline on a dart to senior Fahari Newman for a 42-yard completion to extend the drive on 3rd & 24.

Robert Jackson has to be thrilled to now be in Bayside territory, with 4:18 left in this opening period, after nearly turning it over on the opening kickoff and having to start at their own 6.
 


Sorry about the delay, but my computer had to 'restart' and that caused me from updating some of the Blog here. So let's get you caught up to speed.

Landstown would make it 4 of 4 on third down conversions with Zae Cleveland's 15-yard grab from Zachary Ruello in the red zone. But the Bayside defense stiffened.

However, the Marlins go 3 & out and possess the football for all of 2:17 of the opening period. That meant Landstown had it for 9:43 of the opening frame.

The Eagles to begin the 2nd period get a couple of gifts with Bayside being flagged for 30 yards on two penalties on the same play essentially. First, it's a personal foul, then an unsportsmanlike conduct flag.
 


Even with Isaiah Lovgren being helped off the field at the 4:18 mark of the first quarter, Landstown wants to stick with the ground game tonight and for good reason if they can.

Bayside's second possession will begin at their own 34-yard line. Jon White's group needs a response here and a big play to turn momentum.
 
The Bayside offense has been sluggish thus far as they go 3 & out for the second consecutive possession. Two runs from Zavion Guidry gain just 4 yards, and then on 3rd & 6, it's a swing pass with Kam Kirby dumping it off to Jordan Henderson. However, Landstown defender Jahari Williams, who scored the game's first touchdown, is ready and drops him for a loss of 4.

Landstown gets it after the punt at their own 30 with 8:50 till half-time, completely dominating the Time of Possession.

A much-needed 3 & out is forced by the Bayside defense. Isaiah Merritt, Zavion Guidry and Ralph Parker each have at least two stops behind the line of scrimmage as they are starting to contain the run game a lot better. It's been about getting off the field on third down in defending the pass and they are able to force Zachary Ruello to throw it out of bounds.

Now the Marlins could certainly use a spark from its special teams unit on the return game.
 
Bayside starts its third offensive series at the Landstown 40-yard line after a 15-yard personal foul or block in the back penalty was called on the Eagles during the punt return. This is their best starting position of the night and they need to do something positive with it before half.

Three straight incomplete passes by Kam Kirby, who dazzled in the first two games as the Marlins put up 80 points during wins over Salem and Tallwood, now has Bayside looking at 4th & 10 from the Landstown 40 with 6:15 to go in the second period.
 
A huge fourth down conversion by Bayside sophomore QB Kam Kirby as he scrambles for 11 to mve the chains for the first time on the night for the host Marlins. Suddenly, the home fans come to life and there is more energy along their sideline. This could be a spot to attack the end zone.
 


Great job by Halim Hardnett to make the catch in space and then spin off a tackle, thinking six and using his speed to find the end zone with relative ease. That blocked extra point may turn out to be crucial in the closing seconds.

Bayside kicks it into the end zone for a touchback, meaning Landstown has it at their own 20 with 5:37 till intermission.
 
To start its fourth offensive possession of the evening, Landstown goes to the air and Zachary Ruello puts it on the button to fellow junior Aurelio Lawrene for 15 yards to move the chains.

A few plays later on 3rd & 2, it's a splendid tackle by Bayside's Martrez Chavious-Fenner to keep the Eagles from moving the chains. But Robert Jackson decides to leave his offense on the field and go for it on 4th & 1 from their own 43. It's probably two-fold.

One, he doesn't want to give it back to Bayside before the half, knowing the Marlins get the ball to begin the third period. Additionally, moving the chains here can be demoralizing for the defense and give them a chance to get points on the board before the break, potentially with a field goal at the very least.

Jackson's crew converts it with a tough run up the middle by senior Jayden Williams, a fresh new runner this series.
 
On 2nd & 10 from their own 47 following an incomplete pass, Landstown does not get discouraged. They throw it in the flat and Jahari Williams gains 8. But on the next play, it's Will Johnson, a starting right guard on the o-line for Bayside and defensive lineman, keeping Williams to no gain, maybe a yard at the most.

This is tad longer than the last fourth down. Nonetheless, Landstown will go for it on 4th & 2 from the Bayside 45. That is until movement up front with a false start with 34 seconds left in the half makes the Eagles decide to punt it away.

The punt is downed at the Bayside 32-yard line with 25 seconds to go in the half. Bayside does have all three time-outs, so it's conceivable they try to get in range for kicker Ibrahim Diabagate, who has two field goals made on the year so far.
 
With 13 seconds left in the first half, Bayside is keeping its offense on the field for 4th & 5 from their own 32 after three incomplete passes. However, it looks like a tactic to try and draw Landstown offsides for the second time on the possession. It doesn't work and they get flagged for a delay of game. So they'll punt it away.

That ends the first half with Landstown leading by a whisker and having run twice as many plays - 31 to Bayside's 15 - to this point.

 
Stats at the Half:

Landstown 7:
Zachary Ruello - 7-13 for 112Yds; 1Car. 4Yds.
Jahari Williams - 10Car. 26Yds. TD; 1Rec. 8Yds; 3 Tackles, TFL
Fahari Newman - 1Rec. 42Yds.
Isaiah Lovgren - 1Rec. 19Yds.
Raquan Prohete-Williams - 1Rec. 17Yds.
Aurelio Lawrence - 1Rec. 15Yds.

Eagles - 31 plays for for 150 total yards (7-13 for 112 yards passing; 18 rushes for 38 yards); 0 turnoers; 8 penalties for 60 yards


Bayside 6:
Kam Kirby - 3-9 for 29Yds. 1-0 TD/Int. ratio; 2Car. 19Yds.
Halim Hardnett - 1Rec. 29Yds.
Ralph Parker - 1Rec. 4Yds; 7 Tackles, 2 TFL
Isaiah Merritt - 5 Tackles, 1.5 TFL
Zavion Guidry - 3 Tackles, 1.5 TFL

Marlins - 15 plays for 51 total yards (3-9 for 29 yards passing; 6 rushes for 22 yards); 0 turnovers; 3 penalties for 35 yards
 
Bayside begins the second half at their own 27 after a 10-yard kickoff return by Breon Hardnett. The Landstown defense is able to clamp down effectively on the run and senior DB Isaiah Rambert was among those containing the ground attack. On 3rd & 3 after a 7-yard run by Lamar Haywood, the Marlins are unable to move the sticks with no gain on the run.

The Marlins punt it away and Landstown will have it at their own 35 with 9:33 to go in the third period after an 11-yard punt return.
 
Landstown is in the midst of a nice drive as QB Zachary Ruello is operating their attack with accuracy and efficiency tonight. Ruello is up to 9 of 15 for 132 yards through the air. Ruello got an inside slant pass on 2nd & 11 to Ben Favor to move the sticks and also found him on another pass as they moved into Bayside territory, doing so with a gradual and patient approach.

Following a tackle for loss by Bayside's Amir Lyde brings up 3rd & 8 for the Landstown offense at the Marlins 32, the Eagles take a shot with Zaevion Cleveland - an All-Region basketball performer last winter as a freshman - hauling in the jump-ball for 22 yards in the red zone. Cleveland's athleticism makes him a hard cover one-on-one .
 


Just when I was praising Ruello's play, he makes a decision he'd like to have back, rolling to his left and throwing back the other way towards the end zone, where Chavious-Fenner makes him pay.

Bayside then gets out of its own end zone with Kam Kirby scrambling for 13 yards. They pick up another first down with Kirby finding freshman Daequan Howard for a short pass he turns into a long gain of 13 up to their own 34.
 


That's a big takeaway right back for Robert Jackson's Eagles after giving it away when it looked like they were about to cash in with points on the previous possession. Now, they want to bleed some clock and come away with something here, even if it's only three.
 
A pass interference penalty on Bayside gives Landstown the ball in the red zone of the Marlins 16. Just a couple plays later, it's Marlins junior DL Ronta Greene with a tackle for loss, followed by an incomplete Landstown pass. That brings up 3rd & 13 from the Bayside 17 with 31 seconds left in the third quarter. Ruello throws a fade towards the corner of the end zone and it bounces right off the hands of the speedster Halim Hardnett of Bayside.

Looks like a field goal try here for Landstown with 26 seconds to go in the third period.
 


Don't blame Robert Jackson at all for the decision. Jayson Chincuanco probably can make that kick and maybe even more than 50% of the time. I like the odds better there than converting the 4th & 7 with how the drive had bogged down with the passing game and asking to rip off a run of 7 or longer there is a bit much.

Bayside takes over at its own 20 with 20 seconds to go in the third quarter. This is where Coach Jon White wants to see a time-consuming drive. Ball security is a must, though.
 
Bayside's third offensive possession of this third quarter begins with an 11-yard pass from sophomore QB Kam Kirby to freshman Daequan Howard. We're seeing some underclassmen make their mark tonight.

We do have play stopped with 13 seconds left in the period as a Landstown player is being checked on for an injury that we're hoping is not too serious here on this turf at Bayside that was completed just a little over a year ago.

Update - - Ambulance has been called for the injured Landstown player as the medical officials appear to be trying to protect the head / neck area of the young man. You hate to see this take place and we just hope he is alright. If we get word on who the player is and how he's doing, we'll pass it along.
 
The young man for Landstown who sustained the injury - Tarell Bailey - has just been carted off the field on a stretcher after a delay here of about 20 minutes. Both teams are stretching, loosening up as we will resume play here shortly with Landstown leading 7-6 with 13 seconds to go in the third period and Bayside with possession on their own 31.

The good news is he did show movement as he was being carted away and gave a thumps up with the crowd applauding. Let's all keep him in our thoughts and prayers.

Injuries are starting to take a toll on Landstown as earlier in the game leading rusher Isaiah Lovgren went out after just 4 carries for 4 yards, plus they were already missing their starting left guard in senior Thomas Jackson entering the night. They're hoping to hold on and get a big road win to even their record to 2-2 overall.
 
Coming out of the lengthy delay, Bayside does not help itself by wasting a time-out, leaving them with just one left for the fourth quarter, and then gettinf flagged for a false start.

That is followed up by Jeremiah Cuffee leaping into the air around midfield for an interception. Certainly a throw that Kam Kirby would like to have back.

Landstown takes over at their own 46 with 6 seconds left in the third quarter.
 


Tackle for loss teamed by Bayside's Amir Lyde and Isaiah Merritt on the first down play. The Eagles do not want to give it right back to Bayside with a 3 & out and want to chew some clock, which they've done so effectively tonight, especially in the opening period and much of that third quarter.
 


That INT is not as costly as some would think because it was on 3rd & long and it acts like a punt in many ways because the field position tiled to a degree.

After a false start, Bayside QB Kam Kirby finds Martrez Chavious-Fenner for a gain of 14 to the sideline and near the sticks. A holding penalty on the Marlins backs them up 10, then an incomplete brings an unenviable 3rd & 11 from their own 24. This allows the Landstown defense to bring some pressure if they want. Kirby's pass on an inside pattern is incomplete. Bayside brings out the punting unit with 11:21 to go in regulation.

This is a spot where Landstown can really chew clock and get a stranglehold on this game.
 
Not a good punt for Bayside - with a net of just 26 yards - as Landstown takes over at the 50 with 11:11 to go, trying to reverse their fortunes in close games following the overtime home losses to Tallwood and Ocean Lakes earlier this season.

The first play is a positive one with Jahari Williams picking up 6 yards. The next play is a 5-yard penalty on Landstown to make it 2nd & 9. But the strategy should not change. Run the ball. Ronta Greene and his mates stop Williams cold. The time is about to tick under 9 minutes before a key 3rd & 9 from the Bayside 49. This might be the time to pop a play-action pass.
 
Landstown's pass on 3rd & 9 is incomplete. The Eagles punt it away. Bayisde has it at their own 24 with 8:40 to go. They have to pick up the pace here. Catches of 13 and 7 yards by freshman Daequan Howard have the Marlins on the move. Amir Lyde runs for 7 up the middle to the Landstown 49 to move the sticks. They have plenty of time now with 7:50 to go.

After a near big completion down the middle, Kam Kirby dumps it off to Howard again for 9 near the Bayside sideline. On 3rd & 1, it's Lyde moving the sticks, but he does not secure the football and fumbles it away. Landstown recovers.

 
Landstown gets a critical 3rd & 1 conversion at their own 46 with Zachary Ruello, the QB, sneaking ahead for 6 yards.

Another key third down - with it 3rd & 8 at the Bayside 46 - and it's Ruello scrambling to the left for what would be an easy first down if not for a holding from the outside receiver or even a lineman up front. That gives Bayside a chance here potentially, if they get the stop, with 3:37 remaining.

Jahari Williams gains 8 on the draw, but Landstown will punt it away. Just when Bayside thought they'd be getting it back, a running into the punter penalty with 2:35 to go now changes things completely. But the referees discuss and wipe it away. BIG break for Bayside.

The Marlins have it at their own 20 with 2:35 left. Can the Landstown defense come up with one more stop to secure the road victory?
 


That likely seals the deal for Robert Jackson's Eagles, unless Bayside can put together a magical drive that results in a touchdown and two-point conversion to tie things up and force overtime. Odds are not high of that happening.

Landstown definitely wants to avoid OT - where they are 0-2 this season, but still not as bad in extra session as the San Diego Padres are in Major League Baseball in extra innings in 2023.
 
Landstown's kick goes out of bounds, meaning Bayside takes over at their own 35 with 2:18 to go and needing a prayer to be answered.

They won't get it as Landstown's Jayden Williams comes up with the INT on a pass that looked to be tipped or bobbled at least by the intended receiver.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

matthew328826

Blog LIVE Blog - Kempsville (2-3) at Bayside (3-2)

Replies
32
Views
928
SCOREBOARD
matthew328826
matthew328826
L

Riverheads and Buckingham Ready to Rumble on Friday

Replies
1
Views
434
Class 2A (Spring)
longtimerhsfan
L
L

Softball: Richlands 1 Lee 7

Replies
0
Views
196
Class 2A (Spring)
lovethisgame78
L
matthew328826

Blog LIVE Region 5A Quarterfinal Game Blog - #6 Bayside (5-5) at #3 Indian River (7-3)

Replies
30
Views
1K
SCOREBOARD
matthew328826
matthew328826
matthew328826

Blog LIVE Blog - Kellam (4-5) at Cox (7-2)

Replies
23
Views
639
SCOREBOARD
matthew328826
matthew328826
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back