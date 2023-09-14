Greetings from Bayside High School in Virginia Beach on this very comfortable 77-degree Thursday night in September. The wind has picked up a good deal as we are almost set for kick-off with the visiting Landstown Eagles (1-2) and host Bayside Marlins (2-1).



Both teams have to feel like they should be 3-0 on the season. In Bayside's case, they were almost ready to run the clock out and get a 9-7 win at Cox, a thorn in their side in recent years, but a fumble with under two minutes to go, followed by a 75-yard drive that culminated with an 8-yard touchdown pass with 4 seconds to go lifted the Falcons to an improbable 14-9 victory.



Meanwhile, Landstown fell to Ocean Lakes in overtime by a 13-12 count, rallied from a half-time deficit to double up Princess Anne 28-14, then fell at home in overtime again by a 28-26 count to Tallwood. Robert Jackson knows his Eagles are just a couple plays away from being unblemished.



The storyline here is Jackson once coached at Bayside, where one of his standout linebackers was current Marlins Head Coach Jon White. Until last year's 20-0 shutout at Landstown, White had not beaten Jackson, dating back to even his time at Salem. But we'll see if the student can get the better of the teacher again.



