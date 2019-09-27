Blog LIVE Blog - Princess Anne (3-1) at Kellam (2-1)

Discussion in 'SCOREBOARD' started by matthew328826, Sep 27, 2019 at 5:54 PM.

Post New Thread
  1. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,360
    Likes Received:
    442
    Greetings from Virginia Beach on this 80-degree night and the final Friday of September for the calendar year of 2019. It'll be the Princess Anne Cavaliers, who are a surprising 3-1 under first-year Head Coach James Yeager, taking on the host Kellam Knights, sitting at 2-1 overall.

    Princess Anne won a double-overtime thriller a week ago over the reigning Region 6A Champion Ocean Lakes Dolphins. Kellam won a 32-24 affair over Bayside. Their other win came in a comeback over First Colonial, who they beat in overtime. The Knights suffered their lone loss to date to Ocean Lakes in between those two victories.

    Longtime Kellam Head Coach Chris DeWitt has beaten Princess Anne 18 straight times since losing to them his first two years on the job: in 1999 and 2000.

    Follow updates right here on the Game Blog + via my Twitter feed @hatfieldsports
     
    1 matthew328826, Sep 27, 2019 at 5:54 PM
  2. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,360
    Likes Received:
    442
    Before we get set for kick-off, for those wondering about our picks on the game. You can see them below...

    Matt Hatfield Says: Princess Anne 40-36
    VHSL-Reference.com Says: Kellam 35-34
    Coach Ed Young Says: Kellam 28-26

    ... Kick-off comes your way at 7 PM. Stay tuned!
     
    2 matthew328826, Sep 27, 2019 at 5:58 PM
  3. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,360
    Likes Received:
    442
    Kellam kicks off to Princess Anne to start things. It goes out of bounds.

    Princess Anne will begin at their own 40 following a penalty.
     
    3 matthew328826, Sep 27, 2019 at 6:56 PM
  4. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,360
    Likes Received:
    442
    Kellam's stud middle linebacker from the Class of 2021 - Kemari Copeland - stuffs Princes Anne sophomore running back Zaakir Brown for no gain on the first play from scrimmage. However, on the second play, it's Brown - the hero in last week's upset of Ocean Lakes with the winning two-point conversion - bursting for 14 yards.

    Brown goes to the house for a 47-yard touchdown... but it comes back on a 10-yard holding penalty. Brown will get 2 on the run. Then PA's first pas of the night comes a couple plays later on 2nd & 12 and it's QB Michael Newell finding fellow sophomore Tychaun Chapman for 12 yards to move the sticks.

    Chapman is a name to know folks. Nicknamed 'Lil Doc,' he's electric with the ball when he gets in space.
     
    4 matthew328826, Sep 27, 2019 at 7:02 PM
  5. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,360
    Likes Received:
    442


    The game's first takeaway comes for the home squad.
     
    5 matthew328826, Sep 27, 2019 at 7:07 PM
  6. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,360
    Likes Received:
    442
    Kellam's first drive goes 7 plays, reaching the Princess Anne 37-yard line before the Knights are stopped on a 4th & 5 on a bad snap. The long gainer on the series came on a buck sweep play, where Sawyer Payne ripped off 33 yards into PA territory.

    Princess Anne's second possession begins with 5:06 left in the opening quarter and they start at their own 40.
     
    6 matthew328826, Sep 27, 2019 at 7:10 PM
  7. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,360
    Likes Received:
    442


    Princess Anne didn't get Wilder blocked off the edge on that third down. The Cavs are going to need to give QB Michael Newell time in the pocket to find his playmakers like Tony Grimes, Tychaun Chapman and others down the field when they do go to the air.
     
    7 matthew328826, Sep 27, 2019 at 7:12 PM
  8. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,360
    Likes Received:
    442
    Not the type of second series offensively Kellam Head Coach Chris DeWitt was hoping to see from his group. After a 2-yard run from Kobe Copeland on the first play, they throw back-to-back incomplete passes.

    When the Knights won last week over Bayside, a big key to their success was being able to play ball-control and milk the clock, particularly with a long drive in the fourth quarter. That possession only lasted a mere 51 seconds.

    Princess Anne takes over at their own 46 for their third series with 1:33 left in the opening stanza. The Cavs have quick-strike ability and may take a shot here.
     
    8 matthew328826, Sep 27, 2019 at 7:14 PM
  9. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,360
    Likes Received:
    442


    Not exactly shaping up, at least yet, like the high-scoring games these two have played recently like the 63-26 Knights win in the series a year ago.

    PA with 10 runs for minus 2 yards. They are 3 of 4 for 41 yards passing. That's a total of 39 yards on 14 plays.

    Kellam is 1 of 3 for 5 yards passing and they have 7 rushes for 38 yards. That's a total of 43 yards on 10 plays.
     
    9 matthew328826, Sep 27, 2019 at 7:19 PM
  10. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,360
    Likes Received:
    442
    Tony Grimes with the reception on the screen on 3rd & 5 from QB Michael Newell to begin the second period.

    Kellam LB Kemari Copeland has been all over the place with 6 tackles, including his second of the half behind the line of scrimmage to bring up a 2nd & long for the visiting Cavaliers. A holding penalty backed PA up 10 yards following the completion to Grimes.

    Newell escapes a sack from Blake Barnes and fires a 41-yard TD pass down the field to fellow tenth grader Tychaun Chapman.
     
    10 matthew328826, Sep 27, 2019 at 7:23 PM
  11. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,360
    Likes Received:
    442


    There's that quick-strike ability that Coach James Yeager was looking to take advantage of tonight and the Knights will need to get a methodical drive going to respond.

    It'll be a touchback on the kickoff, so drive #3 for Chris DeWitt's Knights will begin with 10:50 left in the opening half.
     
    11 matthew328826, Sep 27, 2019 at 7:24 PM
  12. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,360
    Likes Received:
    442
    Another short series for Kellam resulting in a 3 & out. James Smith up front had the tackle for loss on first down. Then when QB Damien Mazil runs only 2 yards on the fake handoff to Alex Swoope on 2nd & 12, it puts the Knights in a throwing situation. The pass on third down is incomplete.

    A fairly good punt of 41 yards will have PA start its fourth series at their own 39 with 9:15 left in the second quarter.

    But again, Kellam didn't use up much clock - - just 1:24 elapsed.
     
    12 matthew328826, Sep 27, 2019 at 7:27 PM
  13. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,360
    Likes Received:
    442


    Princess Anne is staying aggressive and the decision pays off with the fake punt. Newell is up to 155 yards passing on 8 completions in this first half.
     
    13 matthew328826, Sep 27, 2019 at 7:32 PM
  14. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,360
    Likes Received:
    442


    The speed and athleticism of this Cavaliers group offensively is starting to really give Kellam fits. If the Knights don't slow things down, they could be down three or four scores in a hurry. These last 6 minutes of the half are super critical.
     
    14 matthew328826, Sep 27, 2019 at 7:35 PM
  15. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,360
    Likes Received:
    442
    Kellam goes 3 & out yet again on offense. Kobe Copeland gains only a yard and that Princess Anne defensive front was ready for him. A false start backed them up. Pocket collapsed on QB Damien Mazil on 2nd & 14. He began just 1 of 5 for 5 yards after a stellar dual-threat day a week ago against Bayside on this field.

    The 3rd & 14 pass by Mazil is complete to Kobe Copeland in the flat for just a pick up 3 as he lost his footing near the sideline.

    With 3:45 left in the second quarter, Princess Anne takes over at the Kellam 44-yard line. The Knights used up just 1:51 of clock time. Each of the last three possessions have lasted under two minutes for them.

    It's danger zone for Kellam, needing their defense to step up in a big way.
     
    15 matthew328826, Sep 27, 2019 at 7:41 PM
  16. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,360
    Likes Received:
    442
     
    16 matthew328826, Sep 27, 2019 at 7:44 PM
  17. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,360
    Likes Received:
    442


    Learn this name Tychaun Chapman quickly folks because he's having his breakout night. He's been mentioned as a young up-and-coming prospect to watch, but he's simply dominating this first half as Kellam's secondary has no answer for him whatsoever.
     
    17 matthew328826, Sep 27, 2019 at 7:45 PM
    Last edited: Sep 27, 2019 at 8:22 PM
  18. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,360
    Likes Received:
    442
    With 1:08 to go before the half, Princess Anne Head Coach James Yeager uses a time-out before 3rd & Goal from the 1. Credit the Kellam run defense for stopping Tony Grimes on consecutive plays. But Yeager also was smart to use some clock up before calling a time-out so that when Kellam gets the ball back, they won't be able to march down the field quickly with more than 70 seconds.
     
    18 matthew328826, Sep 27, 2019 at 7:47 PM
  19. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,360
    Likes Received:
    442


    Princess Anne looks to be in great shape to snap the 18-game losing streak in the head-to-head series with Kellam.

    The Knights will more than likely abandon their running game and go hurry-up with the passing to try to get some points on the board before the break.
     
    19 matthew328826, Sep 27, 2019 at 7:51 PM
  20. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,360
    Likes Received:
    442
    Kellam QB Damien Mazil hits Alex Swoope through the air for a quick 5-yard completion, then a roughing the passer penalty pushes the Knights up to near midfield.

    Mazil runs for 3 and then on 2nd & 7 from midfield he finds Swoope for a completion of 9 as he gets out of bounds. However, an intentional grounding puts Kellam back in their own territory.

    Then it's the first turnover committed by the Knights on offense...

     
    20 matthew328826, Sep 27, 2019 at 7:57 PM
  21. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,360
    Likes Received:
    442


    Some half-time numbers to come in a little bit... stay tuned!
     
    21 matthew328826, Sep 27, 2019 at 7:58 PM
  22. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,360
    Likes Received:
    442
    The numbers at the break..

    Stats at the Half:

    Princess Anne 20:
    Michael Newell - 9-12 for 197Yds. 1-1 TD/Int. ratio; 5Car. Minus 48Yds.
    Tychaun Chapman - 7Rec. 154Yds. TD
    Zaakir Brown - 1Rec. 23Yds; 7Car. 16Yds. TD
    Tony Grimes - 4Car. 21Yds. TD; 1Rec. 20Yds. 1 INT
    Jayden Truesdale - 4 Tackles
    James Smith - 2 Tackles for Loss

    Cavaliers - 30 plays for 195 total yards (9-12 for 197 pass yards, 1 intercept; 18 rushes for Minus 3 yards); 1 turnover; 4 penalties for 45 yards


    Kellam 0:
    Damien Mazil - 4-10 for 22Yds. 0-1 TD/Int. ratio; 3Car. 11Yds.
    Sawyer Payne - 5Car. 30Yds.
    Alex Swoope - 3Rec. 19Yds.
    Kemari Copeland - 8 Tackles (7 Solo), 3TFL, Sack
    Cole Settelen - 4 Tackles

    Knights - 21 plays for 64 total yards (4-10 for 22 yards passing, 1 intercept; 11 rushes for 42 yards); 1 turnover; 4 penalties for 30 yards
     
    22 matthew328826, Sep 27, 2019 at 8:21 PM
  23. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,360
    Likes Received:
    442
    Kellam goes 3 & out on its first series of the second half. They gained 5 with Kobe Copeland, a couple more on second down, but on 3rd & 3 they got hit with an illegal procedure to push them back 5 yards. They failed to convert 3rd & 8.

    Princess Anne takes over at its own 20 with 9:56 to go in the second period following the Kellam punt.
     
    23 matthew328826, Sep 27, 2019 at 8:25 PM
  24. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,360
    Likes Received:
    442


    Known as a shutdown corner who has excelled at all the off-season events, including the Rivals Camp and regarded at the top prospect in America at his position, Grimes is showing what he can do with the ball in his hands now. The Cavaliers have just a different feel about them under this new coaching staff headed up by James Yeager.

    Newell is up to 280 yards passing on 10 of 13 with a pair of touchdown strikes.
     
    24 matthew328826, Sep 27, 2019 at 8:28 PM
  25. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,360
    Likes Received:
    442
    A 75-yard touchdown completion from Damien Mazil to Sawyer Payne on 2nd & 10 is called back due to a penalty. The Kellam fans gave the officials their displeasure with plenty of groans.

    Another Knights series that goes 3 & out. We know about the playmakers for Princess Anne, but the defense is stepping up in a big way against the run and not letting TE Blake Barnes get off like he did a week ago. Tony Grimes broke up a potential completion on that series and he can take away one side of the field.

    Princess Anne takes over at their own 42 with 7:07 left in the third quarter and comfortably ahead 26-0.
     
    25 matthew328826, Sep 27, 2019 at 8:34 PM
  26. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,360
    Likes Received:
    442


    Princess Anne had some penalties push them into 3rd & 20 + and Ashby was basically waiting back there for the errant Newell pass, playing center field.

    Can the Kellam ground attack come alive?
     
    26 matthew328826, Sep 27, 2019 at 8:41 PM
  27. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,360
    Likes Received:
    442
    Alex Swoope runs for 6 for Kellam and then their criss-cross run play nets 18 more for the senior ball carrier of the Knights. Kellam has it inside the Princess Anne 10 down at the 9-yard line. The Cavaliers are ready for the outside zone run call with Victor Rijo and Zaakir Brown. Then it's Dylaun Battle, a sophomore linebacker, with a tackle for loss on 2nd & Goal.

    Kellam is facing a 3rd & Goal from the 25 after a holding penalty on the Knights pushes them back. James Smith, the junior d-ilneman covering a lot of ground tonight for PA, prevents a short completion.

    Chris DeWitt leaves the Knights' offense on the field for 4th & goal from the 25.
     
    27 matthew328826, Sep 27, 2019 at 8:45 PM
  28. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,360
    Likes Received:
    442
     
    28 matthew328826, Sep 27, 2019 at 8:46 PM
  29. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,360
    Likes Received:
    442
    An 85-yard touchdown for Tychaun Chapman is taken off the board due to a holding penalty. That brings up 2nd & 22 from their own 8, where Zaakir Brown wiggles away from a tackle, then shakes a defender and is off to the races.

    Wow. The speed for the Cavs has overwhelmed the Kellam defense.
     
    29 matthew328826, Sep 27, 2019 at 8:51 PM
  30. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,360
    Likes Received:
    442


    That's what you call having some home run hitters. One more score for PA and it'll be a running clock.

    Brown, by the way, is a sophomore. So too are QB Michael Newell, WR Tychaun Chapman... you get the picture.
     
    30 matthew328826, Sep 27, 2019 at 8:52 PM
  31. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,360
    Likes Received:
    442


    PA continues to make history - just one quarter away from moving to 4-1 overall on the season under James Yeager.
     
    31 matthew328826, Sep 27, 2019 at 8:56 PM
  32. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,360
    Likes Received:
    442
    Blake Barnes, who had two touchdown receptions a week ago against Bayside for Kellam, comes up wit ha key 28-yard reception on 3rd & 15 from QB Damien Mazil. On the next third down - 3rd & 6 from the PA 43 - it's Mazil scrambling out of bounds for 7 yards.

    A screen pass to Kobe Copeland nets about 12 yards. Princess Anne calls its last time-out with 10:47 left in the game. We're starting to see the fatigue set in for the first time tonight for the PA defense as many of their key guys are going both ways.

    I look at the PA sideline and there are only about 14-18 players on the sideline. So they don't have many second unit guys. But on the plus side, they only have 7 seniors, so they will be able to build with these guys moving forward.
     
    32 matthew328826, Sep 27, 2019 at 9:02 PM
  33. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,360
    Likes Received:
    442


    Besides the players not being around in 1970, I wasn't ... and most of the coaches like were not around either.
     
    33 matthew328826, Sep 27, 2019 at 9:07 PM
  34. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,360
    Likes Received:
    442
    Only the second punt of the night for Princess Anne, which leads it 33-0 with 7:41 left to play.

    The Kellam band is keeping their crowd alive. Unfortunately for the Knights on the field tonight, they've struggled to sustain long drives. Kellam has turned it over three times and their last one was on a fumble, recovered by PA's Leo Stanislow.
     
    34 matthew328826, Sep 27, 2019 at 9:10 PM
  35. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,360
    Likes Received:
    442
    Sawyer Payne rushes 12 yards and a 15-yard personal foul penalty on the Cavaliers will put Kellam at the 28-yard line of Princess Anne.

    The one negative on a great night of football for the Cavaliers is their 13 penalties for 123 yards.
     
    35 matthew328826, Sep 27, 2019 at 9:11 PM
  36. Crash33

    Crash33
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Sep 12, 2014
    Messages:
    16
    Likes Received:
    1
    Mathew - Sorry to bother you... Any idea why I cannot see live scores for today Sept 27th...?

    Thanks - Crash...
     
    36 Crash33, Sep 27, 2019 at 9:14 PM
  37. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,360
    Likes Received:
    442


    Will Park, a 5-8, 140 pound junior QB, came in for Damien Mazil in relief and finds the end zone for the Knights. Trevor Doan converted the PAT.
     
    37 matthew328826, Sep 27, 2019 at 9:19 PM
  38. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,360
    Likes Received:
    442
    Can't see them where? Our guy pizzzzza has them posted in the thread under final scores on the Scoreboard forum.
     
    38 matthew328826, Sep 27, 2019 at 9:20 PM
  39. Crash33

    Crash33
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Sep 12, 2014
    Messages:
    16
    Likes Received:
    1
    Yeah, for some reason I can’t see any scores past last week under that scoreboard link...
     
    39 Crash33, Sep 27, 2019 at 9:25 PM
  40. matthew328826

    matthew328826 VaPreps Hall of Famer
    Staff
    Expand Collapse

    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2004
    Messages:
    10,360
    Likes Received:
    442
     
    40 matthew328826, Sep 27, 2019 at 9:25 PM
(You must log in or sign up to post here.)
Back to Threads/Forum

Share This Page