Blog LIVE Blog - Princess Anne (3-1) at Kellam (2-1)

Greetings from Virginia Beach on this 80-degree night and the final Friday of September for the calendar year of 2019. It'll be the Princess Anne Cavaliers, who are a surprising 3-1 under first-year Head Coach James Yeager, taking on the host Kellam Knights, sitting at 2-1 overall. Princess Anne won a double-overtime thriller a week ago over the reigning Region 6A Champion Ocean Lakes Dolphins. Kellam won a 32-24 affair over Bayside. Their other win came in a comeback over First Colonial, who they beat in overtime. The Knights suffered their lone loss to date to Ocean Lakes in between those two victories. Longtime Kellam Head Coach Chris DeWitt has beaten Princess Anne 18 straight times since losing to them his first two years on the job: in 1999 and 2000. Follow updates right here on the Game Blog + via my Twitter feed @hatfieldsports