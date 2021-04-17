LIVE Game Blog of Region 5A Finals: #4 Maury (5-1) at #3 Deep Creek (6-1)

We are almost set for kick-off here at Nathan T. Hardee Stadium in Chesapeake for the Region 5A Football Championship with the host Deep Creek Hornets (6-1), the No. 3 seed, welcoming in the visiting No. 4 seed Maury Commodores (5-1) from Norfolk.

Maury beat Deep Creek back in 2019 in the regional quarterfinals. Both teams won by counts of 20-7 in the regional semis just a week ago; Maury ousting top-seeded Salem of Virginia Beach, while Deep Creek beat Cox, also of Virginia Beach.

We'll have updates via here and on Twitter @hatfieldsports. Stay tuned!
 
Maury begins at its own 29 following an 8-yard kickoff return by Casey Jones. Their first play from scrimmage is a run with Demonte Dunlap, good for 4 yards.

Lamontae Wilson and Caleb Sadler are ready for the jet sweep on 2nd & 6 with Ahmarian Granger. It only gains 3. On 3rd & 3 from their own 36, the Commodores go to the air with Granger finding his target, sophomore Peyton Jones, for six yards to move the sticks. Then it's Dunlap, who came to Maury from Norcom last summer, and he powers ahead of 9 yards into Deep Creek territory.

Nathaniel 'Booga' Knox breaks off an 11-yard run. Then the Commodores get to the Deep Creek 35 after another run of about 3. An injured Creek lineman is being looked and it and it appears to be senior Jacob Dezern, who played a key role in last week's regional semifinal triumph over Cox.

Like the push Maury is getting up front on this opening drive, creating lanes for the trio of Granger, Dunlap and Knox. Of note - - sophomore center Isaiah Whitehurst, who began the season on junior varsity, has come along nicely moving up to the varsity level.
 
