LIVE Game Blog of Region 5A Finals: #4 Maury (5-1) at #3 Deep Creek (6-1)

We are almost set for kick-off here at Nathan T. Hardee Stadium in Chesapeake for the Region 5A Football Championship with the host Deep Creek Hornets (6-1), the No. 3 seed, welcoming in the visiting No. 4 seed Maury Commodores (5-1) from Norfolk.
Maury beat Deep Creek back in 2019 in the regional quarterfinals. Both teams won by counts of 20-7 in the regional semis just a week ago; Maury ousting top-seeded Salem of Virginia Beach, while Deep Creek beat Cox, also of Virginia Beach.
We'll have updates via here and on Twitter @hatfieldsports. Stay tuned!
