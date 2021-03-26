Blog LIVE Game Blog - Princess Anne (3-1) vs. Bayside (3-1) held at First Colonial HS

Greetings from First Colonial High School in Virginia Beach on this gorgeous, sunny Friday night - the final one of March 2021 - for some High School Football. It's about 78 degrees and couldn't ask for lovelier weather. It's technically the Senior Night for the Marlins, but because their field is installing artificial turf, this game is being played at First Colonial HS.

Both teams here tonight - the 3-1 Princess Anne Cavaliers and 3-1 Bayside Marlins - are battling to get one of the four playoff spots in Region 5A. Essentially, the loser tonight is done.

For Picks, here's what yours truly and my ESPN Radio 94.1 colleague - Coach Ed Young - have ....

Matt Hatfield Says - Princess Anne 20-8
Coach Ed Young Says - Bayside 20-18

Updates forthcoming here and on my Twitter feed @hatfieldsports
 
Princess Anne's football to start and UNC commit Tychaun Chapman returns it 7 yards to their own 15, where they begin. A quick completion by QB Ryan High to Mike Newell gets about 10 yards, but Newell takes his helmet off and an unsportsmanlike 15-yard penalty is called. Then it's Newell find Tychaun Chapman to move the chains... until a penalty is called on the Cavaliers to move them back.

Now the Cavaliers are looking at 3rd & 15 from the 10. A lot of quick screen action for PA. High is sacked by Devin Jones and Salim Louis.

Bayside takes over at the PA 35 following the punt with 9:41 to go in the opening frame.
 
Bayside gets only a couple yards on its first two plays from scrimmage before a completion to Devin Jones - a Johnson C. Smith commit - for 5. On 4th & 3, it's Tajon Reese - playing some Wildcat QB - moving the chains with a pick up of 7 to the Cavs 21.,

The Marlins don't want to get in a situation where they have to convert third and fourth downs a bunch, but this looks like a pretty good chance to get points on the board - whether it's field goal or touchdown - first.
 
James Smith signed with his LOI with UL-Monroe and before the game Cavs Head Coach James Yeager raved about his performance last week in a double-overtime win over Kellam. Got to watch him play like a manchild a year ago in the same matchup with the Knights. Well, 2019, but you get the picture.

PA ball at their own 20.
 
James Smith signed with his LOI with UL-Monroe and before the game Cavs Head Coach James Yeager raved about his performance last week in a double-overtime win over Kellam. Got to watch him play like a manchild a year ago in the same matchup with the Knights. Well, 2019, but you get the picture.

PA ball at their own 20.
 
Big play by Aiden Pick, a senior linebacker for the Marlins who came in with a couple of forced fumbles on the year.

Bayside calls time-out before a 4th & Goal from the 4 play. Jermain Smith got 4 on the first run, then 3, but Tajon Reese was dropped for a loss of 2 by well put together LB Miguel Rijo (6-1, 250).
 
That encroachment penalty after the touchdown really cost PA - 2 points in fact. Cavaliers have it now at their own 31 with 2:56 to go in the opening period, needing to put together a good, long drive ... or get a quick strike TD.
 
Princess Anne runs it twice with UNC commit Tychaun Chapman, who gains a total of 7 yards. On 3rd & 3, the Cavs like their one-on-one matchup on the outside and their big QB Ryan High (6-3, 220), formerly of Spotswood HS, takes a shot down the field to former Cavs starting signal caller Michael Newell. It's broken up by Leon Griffin on a great deflection.

Marlins get the short punt by Newell with Leon Griffin III, thinking house call as he has daylight, but it's knocked out by Kelvin 'K.J.' Fonville and recovered by DJ James. Cavs have it back at their own 25 and that could send Bayside for a loop after getting the stop.
 
And BOOM - you can see just how explosive the future Tar Heel Chapman is in the open field for PA. That turnover was demoralizing for Bayside, and now the Marlins cannot afford to dwell on it or else the Cavaliers have the skill talent and weapons to add more points in a hurry.

Marlins take over at their own 45 on the ensuing kickoff return by Jalen Miller with 43 seconds to go in the opening quarter.
 
PA with 9 plays for 95 total yards (4 of 6 for 90 yards passing, 1 INT)
Bayside with 12 plays for 18 total yards (1 of 3 for 5 yards passing)

Marlins punting to begin the 2ndQ as they go 3 & out. Once again, it's James Smith applying the pressure on Marlins RB turned QB Aeron Williams.
 
Princess Anne begins its 4th series from their own 42 and it's junior tailback DJ James rushing for about 2 or 3 yards before Damien Rodriguez-Kirkland brings him down. Ryan High goes over the middle for Michael Newell, who cannot hang on to what would've been a completion of about 15 yards. That brings up 3rd & 7.

Justice Merritt does a great job of reading the quick screen to Tychaun Chapman. He's dropped for a loss of 2 and PA punts.
 
Jermian Smith rushes for 13 yards on the first play of Bayside's fourth offensive series. That moves the Marlins up to their own 30. Smith gets stuffed by Hunter Sherman and Jayden Truesdale. The next two plays are incomplete and Bayside punts it away.

Offensively, the Marlins have not done much at all tonight. Tajon Reese's 26-yard punt is downed at the PA 44 with 8:30 till half-time.

Stilled tied at 8.
 
After Jermain Smith stops KJ Fonville for a loss of 1, the Princess Anne offense moves the sticks on 2nd & 11. Lanky QB Ryan High on the move makes a really sound throw to UNC pledge Tychaun Chapman and it's good for 15 yards before Aiden Pick stops him.

Chapman is up to 5 receptions for 98 yards, highlighted by the big 75-yard touchdown that enabled them to tie the game earlier in the half. With PA on the move at the Bayside 42, Marlins Head Coach Jon White burns a second time-out with 7:09 to go till intermission.
 
Princess Anne's passing game is now in a rhythm as Ryan High makes another stellar throw, this time from the pocket to find Michael Newell for 15 yards before Jalen Miller stops him. The Cavs are nearing the red zone, at the Bayside 25. Leon Griffin III stops DJ James on a run play, but not until he picks up 5 to bring up 2nd & 5.

The Cavs go Trips left with three receivers and then High keeps it and runs forward to move the sticks. He gains 6 down to the Bayside 14. Really effective drive for PA here and a chance to punch it with just a couple minutes before the break to take the lead.
 
Good drive before the break for Bayside, only they run out of time in an effort to get on the board. Aeron Williams started it off with a 26-yard completion to Jermain Smith, a false start got in the way for a brief moment, then they found Jalen Miller for 8 yards. Williams converted a 3rd & 7 on a scramble for 9.

With PA running clock on the last series, it worked out just the way they hoped to get points on the board and not leave Bayside enough time to tie them up.

We'll have some half-time numbers in a moment...

Couple of Beach District scores at the break to pass along:
Green Run 18, Ocean Lakes 7
Cox 21, Kellam 0

Kempsville plays host to Tallwood on Saturday at 1 PM as the Chiefs still have hopes of making the playoffs.
 
With Princess Anne leading Bayside 16-8, here are some half-time numbers of note...

Stats at the Half:

Princess Anne 16:
Ryan High - 9-12 for 133Yds. 1-0 TD/Int. ratio; 3Car. 6Yds.
Tychaun Chapman - 5Rec. 98Yds. TD; 5Car. 20Yds. TD
Michael Newell - 4Rec. 35Yds.
DJ James - 2Car. 8Yds.
James Smith - 4 Tackles, Sack, QB Hurry
Hunter Sherman & Daniel Moree - 4 Tackles apiece

Cavs - 23 plays for 166 total yards (9 of 12 for 133 yards passing, 1 intercept; 11 rushes for 33 yards); 1 turnover; 6 penalties for 42 yards


Bayside 8:
Aeron Williams - 3-8 for 39Yds; 4Car. 6Yds.
Jermain Smith - 5Car. 22Yds; 1Rec. 26Yds; 3 Tackles, 2TFL
Tajon Reese - 3Car. 7Yds.
Jalen Miller - 1Rec. 8Yds.
Aiden Pick - 4 Tackles, INT
Leon Griffin III - 4 Tackles, PBU

Marlins - 21 plays for 74 total yards (12 rushes for 35 yards; 3-9 for 39 yards passing); 1 turnover on punt return fumble; 4 penalties for 15 yards
 
Not a great start for Bayside to begin the 2nd half as they start at their own 45, try a double pass and it is incomplete. They gain 3 on a run with Leon Griffin III, and following a completion to Devin Jones for 3, the Marlins get stopped on 4th & 4 on a run play as Michael Newell comes up with the stop for loss.

PA takes over with 10:45 to go in the 3rd period at the Bayside 49.
 
Not sure PA needed to go for 2 there, but all momentum is on the side of the Cavaliers, who have rattled off 22 unanswered. Boy, did that punt return play change this game as it looked like Bayside might go up 14-0 when they fumbled.
 
Bayside's offense is in a major funk as they ran it a couple times with fullback Isajiah Brown for nothing doing, then went to the air and Tajon Reese was picked by the tenth grader in the secondary for the Cavs.

PA can essentially deliver a knock-out punch with another score here, starting at their own 37 with 8:55 left in the 3rd period.
 
After a completion by Ryan High to KJ Fonville for 7 yards, it's the Bayside defense coming up with a sack from junior DE Javaughntay Martin. That loses the 7 they gained, and it's 3rd & 15. High's pass is incomplete with Devin Jones applying pressure off the edge.

Cavs will punt it away with 7:02 left in the third period. Marlins dodged a bullet as they looked to be a man short in the secondary against High and the Cavs didn't burn them.

A 21-yard punt for PA has Bayside starting at their own 47 with 6:51 to go in the 3rd period.
 
Bayside gets a completion for 12 yards with Aeron Williams finding Tajon Reese. A holding penalty wipes out more yardage as we tick under 6 minutes left in the 3rd period. A pass that was nearly intercepted - tipped in fact - is hauled in by Tajon Reese and the Marlins are in business following a 36-yard completion.

Jermain Smith rushes for 12 to the 1 of PA. Then Smith finishes off the quick drive that took just 2:14 off the clock for the Marlins.

 
This one is getting really interesting. Tychaun Chapman gets just one yard on a quick screen. Then a holding penalty backs the Cavs up 17 yards. On 3rd & 17, Ryan High finds Michael Newell, who makes a superb catch, and an even better move to shake the corner on a 67 yard TD ... BUT ... it comes back on a hold penalty.

Now it's 3rd & 27 from their own 23 and PA has 4 wides, looking to take another shot. A great pass breakup from Ronta Dickerson on 3rd down on a long chuck from High, otherwise the Cavaliers might've moved the chains.

Momentum has shifted to Bayside.
 
Aiden Pick and Salim Louis make the stop on Ryan High for no gain. On 3rd & 3, Tychaun Chapman loses 2 on a sharp tackle from Devin Jones. PA is punting it away on 4th & 5.

A 33-yard punt has Bayside starting at their own 37 with 10:12 remaining. Isajiah Brown, the fullback, gains 9 and then powers ahead for more to the PA 45. After the latest 9 yard run, it's Aeron Williams hitting Leon Griffin for 6.

Princess Anne uses a good time-out here with Bayside facing 2nd & 4 from the PA 39. Bayside leads 24-22 with 9:18 left.
 
Princess Anne jumps offsides on 3rd & 4, so Bayside gets a fresh set of downs, but on 1st & 10, a high snap results in a loss of 1 for Aeron Williams. Isajiah Brown gains about 4, and on 3rd & 7, they give it back to him for a couple. Key 4th & 4 coming up for the Marlins from the PA 28 with 7:38 to go.
 
Leon Griffin III was off to the races for Bayside, but the turf monster got him, limiting his reception on the pass from Aeron Williams to just 15 yards. Jermain Smith runs for 3 or 4 to the 48 or 49 of PA as time ticks under 4 minutes to go.

Jermain Smith busts off a 17-yard run and the Bayside o-line is doing work up front with Dalan Middleton, Thurland White, Trent Chapman and company making strong blocks.
 
That PAT being blocked (couldn't tell by who) may be enormous because PA's kicking game is non-existent and best believe the Cavs are going for 2 if they score.

Tychaun Chapman is electric and can do something magnificent in the final 61 seconds.
 
Ryan High completes the pass along the sideline to Mike Newell for 5, getting out of bounds. High scrambles for 3 and Justice Merritt tags him. 3rd & 2 coming with 31 seconds left. PA needs another heroic play, and Chapman is the guy they have gone to quite a bit, but Newell is also dangerous.

Ryan High scrambles out of bounds for a solid gain of about 11 to their own 47, stopping the clock with 24 seconds left. Justice Merritt knocks High out for a loss of 4 with 16 seconds to go.

High is looking left almost exclusively, but the right side could be open for him.
 
