

Good drive before the break for Bayside, only they run out of time in an effort to get on the board. Aeron Williams started it off with a 26-yard completion to Jermain Smith, a false start got in the way for a brief moment, then they found Jalen Miller for 8 yards. Williams converted a 3rd & 7 on a scramble for 9.



With PA running clock on the last series, it worked out just the way they hoped to get points on the board and not leave Bayside enough time to tie them up.



We'll have some half-time numbers in a moment...



Couple of Beach District scores at the break to pass along:

Green Run 18, Ocean Lakes 7

Cox 21, Kellam 0



Kempsville plays host to Tallwood on Saturday at 1 PM as the Chiefs still have hopes of making the playoffs.