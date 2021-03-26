matthew328826
Greetings from First Colonial High School in Virginia Beach on this gorgeous, sunny Friday night - the final one of March 2021 - for some High School Football. It's about 78 degrees and couldn't ask for lovelier weather. It's technically the Senior Night for the Marlins, but because their field is installing artificial turf, this game is being played at First Colonial HS.
Both teams here tonight - the 3-1 Princess Anne Cavaliers and 3-1 Bayside Marlins - are battling to get one of the four playoff spots in Region 5A. Essentially, the loser tonight is done.
For Picks, here's what yours truly and my ESPN Radio 94.1 colleague - Coach Ed Young - have ....
Matt Hatfield Says - Princess Anne 20-8
Coach Ed Young Says - Bayside 20-18
Updates forthcoming here and on my Twitter feed @hatfieldsports
