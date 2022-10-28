LIVE Stream Broadcast of Cox (7-1) vs. Kempsville (7-1) from the VB Sportsplex

Tune in from the Virginia Beach Sportsplex as the Cox Falcons (7-1) take on the Kempsville Chiefs (7-1) in a matchup with significant playoff implications in Region 5A. Matthew Hatfield will be on the call...



Here's a snapshot preview from earlier on our VIP Board...



Kempsville (7-1) vs. Cox (7-1) at the VB Sportsplex . . . The Chiefs have been dealing with some injuries, but Kempsville is still running the ball with regularity, routinely torching defenses for 200 and sometimes even 300-plus yards. They should get NaiQuan Washington-Pearce (107Att. 959Yds. 15 TD’s) back after he’s missed multiple games with a foot injury. Now, that type of success on the Falcons won’t be easy. That’s because the Cox defense is playing at a high level, allowing just 7.8 points per game during a six-game winning streak. Junior defensive lineman Gerard Johnson has picked up a handful of FBS offers and comes in with eight sacks.



The Kempsville defense has thrived on getting sacks and takeaways, led by six interceptions from DB/WR Ryley McIntosh. Cox has turned the football over only four times all season, so they do a great job minimizing mistakes. Getting Jordin Cooper (11 total TD’s from scrimmage) the ball as much as possible will be a focal point for the Falcons.



Expect this one to go right down to the wire. Cox hasn’t had a game decided by single-digits, but the Chiefs won a 14-10 thriller in their last outing vs. Salem right before their bye week.



Matt Hatfield Says – Kempsville 20-13

Coach Ed Young Says – Cox 20-18





