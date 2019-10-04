Blog Updates / Blog - Kellam (2-2) at Cox (3-1)

Hello folks as I post to you from Frank W. Cox High School in Virginia Beach, home of the Falcons. They entered at 3-1 overall - three straight victories since their narrow 31-27 loss to Ocean Lakes in the opener - and play host to the visiting Kellam Knights (2-2). It's a rivalry matchup. Got here a bit before kick-off after covering commitment ceremonies for Maury's KeAndre Lambert (to Penn State) and Norcom's Karon Prunty (to Liberty), so after discussing with my personal driver / video camera man Boris Scholtzky, we decided to come to this game instead of Tabb vs. York. By the way, Boris is hearing about it since Tabb led York 7-3 at the break compared to a 27-7 lead for the Falcons at the break. Let's review some of the first half tweet as I upload photos to my computer along with some intermission numbers from our friend, public address announcer Doug Ripley...