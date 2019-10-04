Blog Updates / Blog - Kellam (2-2) at Cox (3-1)

Some final numbers/notes from Cox/Kellam before I put my #ODU cap back on:

- Falcons (4-1) followed up a program record for total yardage with its best rushing output under Bill Stachelski, 370 yards on 39 carries.#757fb — Doug Ripley (@DougRipleyODU) October 5, 2019

- Cox ATH Dominic Wilson had an eventful night:

1) Throws pick6 that puts Kellam on board, 21-7

2) 54 yd rush on 1st&20, tackled at the 1. Andre Stevens scores next play

3) 9 yd rush tees up Corey Hunter TD run

4) 73 yd rush sets up another Stevens TD

5) 49 yd KO return#757fb — Doug Ripley (@DougRipleyODU) October 5, 2019

The final numbers for Wilson (above)? 185 all-purpose yards including 136 on three rushes.



Stevens added 124 yds on 16 carries with 3 TD for Cox.



Alex Swoope led Kellam with 89 yards rushing (15 carries), 60 coming in the second half.#757fb — Doug Ripley (@DougRipleyODU) October 5, 2019