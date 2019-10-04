Blog Updates / Blog - Kellam (2-2) at Cox (3-1)

Discussion in 'SCOREBOARD' started by matthew328826, Oct 4, 2019 at 8:29 PM.

    Hello folks as I post to you from Frank W. Cox High School in Virginia Beach, home of the Falcons. They entered at 3-1 overall - three straight victories since their narrow 31-27 loss to Ocean Lakes in the opener - and play host to the visiting Kellam Knights (2-2). It's a rivalry matchup.

    Got here a bit before kick-off after covering commitment ceremonies for Maury's KeAndre Lambert (to Penn State) and Norcom's Karon Prunty (to Liberty), so after discussing with my personal driver / video camera man Boris Scholtzky, we decided to come to this game instead of Tabb vs. York.

    By the way, Boris is hearing about it since Tabb led York 7-3 at the break compared to a 27-7 lead for the Falcons at the break.

    Let's review some of the first half tweet as I upload photos to my computer along with some intermission numbers from our friend, public address announcer Doug Ripley...
     
    Couple of fumbles put Chris DeWitt's Knights in an early hole. Given they like to run it more than they throw, that makes things much more difficult for Kellam offensively.

     
    Coach Bill Stachelski wasn't real sure who his starting QB would be this season - using the likes of Kendall Spriggins (who got some starts alongside Virginia Tech freshman Tayvion Robinson a season ago), Dominic Wilson and Dylan Hauser. So far, Hauser has had good command of things.

     
    Ashby is a very important two-way player for the Knights. They may need to find ways to get him more touches offensively, whether it's on runs or short pass plays.

     
    Just when Kellam though it had seized momentum, the Cox running game takes control and the Falcons have wrested it away. Their defense - headed up by Corey Hunter (#8), Isi Etute (#6, and pronounced EE/see eh/TOO/tay) and the aforementioned Spriggins from his defensive back spot - have really contained a Kellam ground attack that gives many Beach District opponents fits.
     
    HALF - Cox 27, Kellam 7

    Some half-time numbers...

     
    The Falcons are near running clock territory, in full control as they try to move to 4-1 overall before hosting Landstown on October 11th.



    Etute has been all over the field and his pick-six was arguably the Play of the Game last month in a 20-7 win at Bayside.
     
    We have the VHSL mandated running clock about to start here in Virginia Beach...
     
    That stops the running clock for the time being...
     
    Dominic WIlson of crosses midfield on the ensuing kickoff, and as mentioned earlier in the game, am really high on his play, as was Head Coach Bill Stachelski on him in our chat before the game tonight...

     
    Cox didn't try to re-invent the wheel and kept things basic with their running game, bludgeoning the Kellam defense on big gains and capitalize on the early turnovers.



    Three best players on the field in my opinion were Andre Stevens, Isi Etute and Dominic Wilson for Cox.



    On the Kellam side of things, Alex Swoope probably had the best night statistically, but I'd also point out that Kemari Copeland at linebacker is a heck of a ball player and Carson Ashby has a knack for making plays with 3 INT's in the past two games.



    Contending teams know how to get the timely conversions, particularly on third down like Cox has done.
     
    Postgame Video Interview with Cox Head Football Coach Bill Stachelski:


    Coach Head Football Coach Bill Stachelski chats with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield following his team's 47-14 victory over Kellam on Friday, October 4, 2019.

    Coach Stack's Falcons jumped out to a 21-0 first quarter lead and didn't look back in moving to 4-1 overall on the season.

    It's the fourth straight win for Cox, which has beaten Kellam now six consecutive times. Additionally, the 370 yards rushing on 39 carries marked the best output for Cox under the direction of Stachelski, their Head Coach since 2008.

    Next up for the Falcons, they play host to Landstown (4-2) on October 11th.
     
