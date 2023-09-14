Hatfield's VHSL Football Picks for Thursday Games WEEK 4 - 9/14/23

A quick update on the Picks battle between Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young... tune in each Saturday at 10 AM EST to '757 Saturday Sports Talk with Hatfield & Coach Young at the PLEX!' on the YouTube Channel with the Virginia Beach Sportsplex.



Hatfield’s Week 3 Total in Tidewater: 20-4 (83.3%)

Hatfield’s Tidewater Season Total: 56-17 (76.7%)

Hatfield’s VHSL Season Total: 93-27 (77.5%)



Young’s Week 3 Total in Tidewater: 18-6 (75%)

Young’s Tidewater Season Total: 51-22 (69.9%)





A 29-6 total mark for Hatfield when you combine the VHSL and Tidewater picks across the state, whereas Young got bit on the Cox / Bayside and Manor / Lakeland results in the '757' area code to drop a couple games further behind his competition.





The full Tidewater Predictions will run on Friday, but check out the games along with a couple of games involving Northern Virginia teams below...





Matt's Marquee Matchups for Thursday 9/14/2023:

Lake Taylor (1-1) at St. Christopher’s (2-0) . . . The Titans had trouble defensively in a 42-25 loss to Hopewell. St. Christopher's already has one big win over a '757' area code team in Lafayette, which coughed it up four times in the red zone. Lake Taylor must take extra care of the ball and lean on their big men, such as Roy Norfleet and Keyontae Arrington up front along with 6'7" monster WR/LB Elijah 'Moss' Washington, a Syracuse commit. But St. Chris counters with a pretty formidable defense and a UVA commit who is hard to handle at the tight end / fullback spot in Henry Omohundro (6'3" 240 pounds).



Matt Hatfield Says – St. Christopher’s 24-21

Coach Ed Young Says – St. Christopher’s 28-20





South County (2-1) at Fairfax (3-0) . . . So much for Fairfax missing four-star Tony Rojas, now playing linebacker at Penn State. Their other four-star talent who came in from Mountain View, linebacker and Georgia commit Kris Jones, has found the end zone more than once already for a Lions attack that has scored upwards of 40 points in all three of their wins. South County nearly dropped to 1-2, but Evan Song had seven tackles and the game-clinching interception in their 14-9 comeback victory over West Springfield. Until last year's 30-14 win by Fairfax, the Stallions had won each of the previous four meetings in this series. This figures to be a tight one, where the South County defense will need to come up with answers for a quick-strike Lions offense to stay above the .500 mark.



Hat Says - South County 27-23





Stone Bridge (1-2) at Quince Orchard, MD (2-0) . . . Part of a brutal schedule out of the gate for Stone Bridge, this Cougars team from Quince Orchard team they see here has outscored its opponents 89-0 on the season. That includes thumping another Northern Virginia stalwart in South County, 33-0. It's going to take a grand effort for the Bulldogs on both sides of the ball with Brandon Pena steering their offense from the QB spot and the defense, led by Wake Forest commit Myles Turpin from the secondary, to capitalize on takeaways. If not, this one could get ugly for a Bulldog teams that is not used to being under the .500 mark at any time in the season, plus faces Good Counsel soon.



Hat Says - Quince Orchard 35-14





More Matchups Involving Tidewater Teams for Thursday 9/14/2023:

Landstown (1-2) at Bayside (2-1) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Landstown 16-15

Coach Ed Young Says – Bayside 18-15





Cox (2-1) at Ocean Lakes (1-2) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Cox 24-10

Coach Ed Young Says – Cox 28-12





First Colonial (2-0) at Green Run (3-0) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Green Run 56-12

Coach Ed Young Says – Green Run 44-6





Kempsville (1-2) at Princess Anne (0-3) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Kempsville 30-16

Coach Ed Young Says – Kempsville 26-20





Salem-VB (1-1) at Tallwood (1-1) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Salem-VB 22-19

Coach Ed Young Says – Salem-VB 26-18





Bethel (1-2) at Woodside (0-3) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Bethel 40-8

Coach Ed Young Says – Bethel 21-18





New Kent (0-2) at Grafton (1-1) . . .



Matt Hatfield Says – Grafton 29-12

Coach Ed Young Says – Grafton 26-14