Blog LIVE Game Blog - Lafayette (4-0) vs. Grafton (1-3) at Bailey Field

Greetings from Yorktown on this 70-degree night as the sun sets in Yorktown at Bailey Field, where the reigning Region 3A Champion Lafayette Rams (4-0) visit the Grafton Clippers (1-4).
Before we kick it off, let's get to our mini capsule and picks from the game earlier on the V.I.P. Board...


Lafayette (4-0) at Grafton (1-3) . . . Andy Linn’s Rams of Lafayette have won 13 straight in the head-to-head series with Grafton, which last prevailed over the Bay Rivers District power in 2010 by a count of 35-31. Ironically enough, that was the final season under Paul Wheeler as Head Coach for Lafayette before Linn took over. The Clippers are putting up just 9.3 points per game, being held to single-digits in each of the past three games since a 46-14 home loss to Grafton. Conversely, the Rams are putting up 49.3 points per contest, fresh off a 47-0 thumping over Smithfield where they piled up 525 total yards of offense. Tailback Brayden Smalls ran wild with 180 yards rushing and 3 TD’s in the shutout.

Matt Hatfield Says – Lafayette 42-8
Coach Ed Young Says – Lafayette 38-6
 
Lafayette kicks it of into the end zone for a touchback to start the game. Grafton comes out in a Tight Bunch formation from their own 20 and their first two runs with Makale Barnett have mixed results; the first one gaining 5, but the second carry losing a few yards.

Faced with 3rd & 8, Grafton goes to the air and it's a solid completion in the flat area from QB Luke Bryant to WR Ananisas Boyd Jr. The son of Grafton's first-year Head Coach is able to move the sticks with a gain of 10, plus Lafayette is hit with a 15-yard roughing the pass penalty. That puts them up near midfield at their own 47.

A toss to Barnett gains a couple of yards, but then the Lafayette defense comes through with a stuff on the QB Bryant for a loss of 5. That is followed by a delay of game infraction. On 3rd & 18, it's a pass to Barnett in the flat, but Andrew Cook stops him for a loss of 1.

Grafton punts it away and Lafayette's first possession comes at their own 37 with 7:50 left in the opening quarter.
 
Lafayette's running game is off to a fine start with a gain of 8 by Brayden Smalls, then a sweep with Josh Simpson - who showed some promise towards the end of last year during their playoff run - picking up 7 yards into Grafton territory.

Andy Linn's Rams hand it off to Breon Stokes for a gain of 3, plus a 15-yard personal foul penalty on Grafton puts them at the 30 of the Clippers. Simpson runs for 10 and a face-mask penalty on the play on Grafton puts them at the GHS 10.
 
