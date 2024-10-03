Greetings from Yorktown on this 70-degree night as the sun sets in Yorktown at Bailey Field, where the reigning Region 3A Champion Lafayette Rams (4-0) visit the Grafton Clippers (1-4).

We'll have updates on this first Thursday of October 2024 throughout the night here and via Twitter or 'X' as it is more commonly known @hatfieldsports



Before we kick it off, let's get to our mini capsule and picks from the game earlier on the V.I.P. Board...





Lafayette (4-0) at Grafton (1-3) . . . Andy Linn’s Rams of Lafayette have won 13 straight in the head-to-head series with Grafton, which last prevailed over the Bay Rivers District power in 2010 by a count of 35-31. Ironically enough, that was the final season under Paul Wheeler as Head Coach for Lafayette before Linn took over. The Clippers are putting up just 9.3 points per game, being held to single-digits in each of the past three games since a 46-14 home loss to Grafton. Conversely, the Rams are putting up 49.3 points per contest, fresh off a 47-0 thumping over Smithfield where they piled up 525 total yards of offense. Tailback Brayden Smalls ran wild with 180 yards rushing and 3 TD’s in the shutout.



Matt Hatfield Says – Lafayette 42-8

Coach Ed Young Says – Lafayette 38-6